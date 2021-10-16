Fairhope defeated Baker in a Class 7A, Region 1 game Friday night that kept the Pirates as the top team in the standings, while McGill-Toolen took an important win over Blount and Baldwin County slammed Gulf Shores. Those are just three of the games played this week involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage are. Here is a list of scores involving those teams:
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
Theodore 49, LeFlore 8
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Davidson 48, Alma Bryant 14
Fairhope 27, Baker 17
McGill-Toolen 55, Blount 12
St. Paul’s 35, Elberta 6
UMS-Wright 38, B.C. Rain 0
St. Luke’s 35, Fruitdale 8
Bayside Academy 42, Chickasaw 6
Spanish Fort 60, Citronelle 10
Foley 48, MGM 27
Daphne 34, Murphy 15
Jackson 54, Mobile Christian 26
Orange Beach 49, J.U. Blacksher 22
Faith Academy 55, Satsuma 7
Saraland 49, Robertsdale 6
Excel 50, Cottage Hill Christian 31
Baldwin County 46, Gulf Shores 7
Vigor 28, Williamson 12 (suspended)
