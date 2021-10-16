Fairhope defeated Baker in a Class 7A, Region 1 game Friday night that kept the Pirates as the top team in the standings, while McGill-Toolen took an important win over Blount and Baldwin County slammed Gulf Shores. Those are just three of the games played this week involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage are. Here is a list of scores involving those teams:

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

Theodore 49, LeFlore 8

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Davidson 48, Alma Bryant 14

Fairhope 27, Baker 17

McGill-Toolen 55, Blount 12

St. Paul’s 35, Elberta 6

UMS-Wright 38, B.C. Rain 0

St. Luke’s 35, Fruitdale 8

Bayside Academy 42, Chickasaw 6

Spanish Fort 60, Citronelle 10

Foley 48, MGM 27

Daphne 34, Murphy 15

Jackson 54, Mobile Christian 26

Orange Beach 49, J.U. Blacksher 22

Faith Academy 55, Satsuma 7

Saraland 49, Robertsdale 6

Excel 50, Cottage Hill Christian 31

Baldwin County 46, Gulf Shores 7

Vigor 28, Williamson 12 (suspended)