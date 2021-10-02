The Saraland Spartans traveled to Spanish Fort Friday night and came away with a 28-16 victory over previously unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Spanish Fort in a key Class 6A, Region 1 matchup. The win gives the Spartans sole possession of first place in Region 1. Here are the other prep football scores from Thursday and Friday night’s games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

B.C. Rain 39, LeFlore 0

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

Saraland 28, Spanish Fort 16

Vigor 46, Escambia Co. 0

St. Luke’s 31, Greene Co. 0

Pensacola Catholic 10, Mobile Christian 8

Jackson 30, Williamson 12

McGill-Toolen 31, Baldwin Co. 21

UMS-Wright 34, Faith Academy 26

Daphne 55, Alma Bryant 7

St. Michael 42, W.S. Neal 6

Bayside Academy 28, Flomaton 21

Blount 40, Robertsdale 7

Baker 61, Murphy 19

Theodore 36, Davidson 3

St. Paul’s 55, Satsuma 14

Fairhope 45, MGM 6

Gulf Shores 43, Citronelle 7

Chickasaw 34, Cottage Hill 7