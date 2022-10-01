The Satsuma Gators, under new head coach Rodney Jordan, picked up their first win of the season Friday night, defeating Wilcox Central 41-12. The victory places the Gators’ overall record at 1-5 and its Class 4A, Region 1 mark at 1-3. Wilcox Central fell to 0-5 and 0-4.

Other winning teams from the Lagniappe coverage area Friday night include Foley upsetting No. 2-ranked Fairhope 39-38, Spanish Fort topping St. Paul’s 41-38 and Mary G. Montgomery beating Davidson 38-14.

Here is a list of scores from Thursday and Friday night featuring teams from the Lagniappe coverage area:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Murphy 47, Robertsdale 20

St. Michael 49, Orange Beach 41

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Foley 39, Fairhope 38

B.C. Rain 41, Citronelle 6

McGill-Toolen 27, Baldwin Co. 9

Gulf Shores 51, Williamson 12

Spanish Fort 41, St. Paul’s 38

Hillcrest-Evergreen 29, Mobile Christian 28

UMS-Wright 34, Elberta 13

Satsuma 41, Wilcox Central 12

MGM 38, Davidson 14

Saraland 35, Blount 0

T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Acad. 3

Faith Acad. 30, Vigor 6

Clarke Co. 19, Chickasaw 0

W.S. Neal 9, Cottage Hill Chr. 0

Baker 27, Alma Bryant 6