The Satsuma Gators, under new head coach Rodney Jordan, picked up their first win of the season Friday night, defeating Wilcox Central 41-12. The victory places the Gators’ overall record at 1-5 and its Class 4A, Region 1 mark at 1-3. Wilcox Central fell to 0-5 and 0-4.
Other winning teams from the Lagniappe coverage area Friday night include Foley upsetting No. 2-ranked Fairhope 39-38, Spanish Fort topping St. Paul’s 41-38 and Mary G. Montgomery beating Davidson 38-14.
Here is a list of scores from Thursday and Friday night featuring teams from the Lagniappe coverage area:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Murphy 47, Robertsdale 20
St. Michael 49, Orange Beach 41
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
Foley 39, Fairhope 38
B.C. Rain 41, Citronelle 6
McGill-Toolen 27, Baldwin Co. 9
Gulf Shores 51, Williamson 12
Spanish Fort 41, St. Paul’s 38
Hillcrest-Evergreen 29, Mobile Christian 28
UMS-Wright 34, Elberta 13
Satsuma 41, Wilcox Central 12
MGM 38, Davidson 14
Saraland 35, Blount 0
T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Acad. 3
Faith Acad. 30, Vigor 6
Clarke Co. 19, Chickasaw 0
W.S. Neal 9, Cottage Hill Chr. 0
Baker 27, Alma Bryant 6
