Here are the prep football scores following Thursday and Friday night’s games for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

St. Michael 44, Escambia Co. 12

Satsuma 37, LeFlore 29

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

St. Paul’s 10, Faith Acad. 7

Daphne 21, Foley 13

Fairhope 37, Davidson 7

Baker 43, MGM 0

Orange Beach 39, Greene Co. 12

Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin Co. 7

Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13

Theodore 27, Murphy 6

Saraland 31, Blount 0

McGill-Toolen 59, Citronelle 0

T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Acad. 0

Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0

Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14

Clarke Co. 15, St. Luke’s 7

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

Elberta vs. B.C. Rain (Ladd, 11 a.m.)

Mobile Chr. vs. Vigor (Ladd, 5 p.m.)