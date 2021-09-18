Here are the prep football scores following Thursday and Friday night’s games for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
St. Michael 44, Escambia Co. 12
Satsuma 37, LeFlore 29
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
St. Paul’s 10, Faith Acad. 7
Daphne 21, Foley 13
Fairhope 37, Davidson 7
Baker 43, MGM 0
Orange Beach 39, Greene Co. 12
Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin Co. 7
Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13
Theodore 27, Murphy 6
Saraland 31, Blount 0
McGill-Toolen 59, Citronelle 0
T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Acad. 0
Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0
Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14
Clarke Co. 15, St. Luke’s 7
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Elberta vs. B.C. Rain (Ladd, 11 a.m.)
Mobile Chr. vs. Vigor (Ladd, 5 p.m.)
This page is available to our local subscribers. Click here to join us today and get the latest local news from local reporters written for local readers. The best deal is found by clicking here. Check it out now.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here