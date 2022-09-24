Theodore came away with a big win at Opelika Friday night, while McGill-Toolen won the first-ever game against St. Michael and Spanish Fort staged a second-half comeback to defeat Daphne. In other games, Saraland beat Foley, Williamson topped Blount and Davidson shut out B.C. Rain.
Those games were all part of a busy Friday night of play involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. Here are the scores available:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Mary G. Montgomery 34, Baldwin Co. 7
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
Davidson 38, B.C. Rain 0
McGill-Toolen 27, St. Michael 7
Faith Academy 34, St. Paul’s 7
Orange Beach 42, McIntosh 14
Dothan 43, Baker 15
Spanish Fort 18, Daphne 15
Pensacola Catholic 31, Mobile Christian 28 (OT)
Gulf Shores 35, Murphy 14
Saraland 49, Foley 21
Alma Bryant 41, Robertsdale 20
Williamson 12, Blount 6
Leroy 13, St. Luke’s 0
Theodore 34, Opelika 24
Sidney Lanier 54, Satsuma 6
B.T. Washington 42, LeFlore 6
