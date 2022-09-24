Theodore came away with a big win at Opelika Friday night, while McGill-Toolen won the first-ever game against St. Michael and Spanish Fort staged a second-half comeback to defeat Daphne. In other games, Saraland beat Foley, Williamson topped Blount and Davidson shut out B.C. Rain.

Those games were all part of a busy Friday night of play involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. Here are the scores available:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

Mary G. Montgomery 34, Baldwin Co. 7

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Davidson 38, B.C. Rain 0

McGill-Toolen 27, St. Michael 7

Faith Academy 34, St. Paul’s 7

Orange Beach 42, McIntosh 14

Dothan 43, Baker 15

Spanish Fort 18, Daphne 15

Pensacola Catholic 31, Mobile Christian 28 (OT)

Gulf Shores 35, Murphy 14

Saraland 49, Foley 21

Alma Bryant 41, Robertsdale 20

Williamson 12, Blount 6

Leroy 13, St. Luke’s 0

Theodore 34, Opelika 24

Sidney Lanier 54, Satsuma 6

B.T. Washington 42, LeFlore 6