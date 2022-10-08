Top-ranked Saraland and UMS-Wright remained unbeaten Friday night, picking up victories. Theodore also kept its record spotless. Mary G. Montgomery defeated Baker on the road in a key Class 7A, Region 1 game, Orange Beach edged Bayside Academy and Spanish Fort defeated McGill-Toolen.
All those games were part of a busy Friday night high school football schedule for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. Combine those games with five games played Thursday night and it provided an active week of games.
Here are this week’s scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Foley 55, Alma Bryant 32
Gulf Shores 49, Elberta 3
St. Michael 49, Wilcox Central 6
St. Paul’s 38, Robertsdale 14
Williamson 20, Citronelle 0
FRIDAY;S GAMES
Mary G. Montgomery 37, Baker 20
Spanish Fort 33, McGill-Toolen 24
Jackson 55, Satsuma 0
Orange Beach 35, Bayside Academy 29
Fairhope 26, Daphne 7
Faith Academy 41, Pike Liberal Arts 0
Davidson 28, Park Crossing 14
Saraland 48, Baldwin County 7
UMS-Wright 42, B.C. Rain 7
Theodore 35, Blount 0
Mobile Christian 34, Cottage Hill Christian 14
Vigor 22, LeFlore 6
Chickasaw 28, Fruitdale 22
