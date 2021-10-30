UMS-Wright will make a strong entry into the Class 5A postseason next week following its 31-0 victory over Class 6A No. 4-ranked and previously unbeaten Helena on the Bulldogs’ home field Friday night. It was a dominating win for UMS, which ends the regular season 9-1 and ranked No. 5 in the Class 5A poll.

Other teams with wins Friday night included Spanish Fort, St. Michael, Theodore, Bayside Academy and Mobile Christian. Here is a look at the prep football scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area for Thursday and Friday night, the final two nights locally of the regular season. State playoffs begin next week:

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

St. Paul’s 24, Vigor 20

Orange Beach 55, McIntosh 14

Chickasaw 66, Francis Marion 0

Fairhope 49, Murphy 18

Baldwin County 49, LeFlore 8

Cottage Hill Christian 17, St. Luke’s 12

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

UMS-Wright 31, Helena 0

Foley 37, Alma Bryant 0

Baker 51, Davidson 35

Dothan 17, McGill-Toolen 13

Gulf Shores 55, Satsuma 6

Theodore 48, Mary G. Montgomery 7

Spanish Fort 31, Daphne 17

Mobile Christian 27, B.C. Rain 16

Bayside Academy 35, Elberta 27

St. Michael 48, Millry 6