The prep football season begins this week and it brings with it plenty of air time — and that’s not a reference to a team’s passing attack. Area radio and TV stations will broadcast games all season long, including this week’s first week of action.

On TV, Friday night’s Saraland at Daphne game will be televised by WJTC and UTV 44 on its “Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week.” The game begins at 7 p.m. with Jim Cox and Dan Brennan handling the play-by-play and color commentary on the broadcasts. The broadcast will begin with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m.

Other games already scheduled for broadcast this season on the “Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week” include Spanish Fort at Blount (Aug. 26), St. Michael at Bayside Academy (Sept. 2) and Spanish Fort at Saraland (Sept. 9). Other games will be scheduled as the season continues.

On Sports Talk 99.5 radio (FM) in Mobile, Lagniappe sports columnist and radio show host Randy Kennedy, along with Ben Thomas, will host “Countdown to Kickoff” 6-6:40 p.m. every Friday. The show will then segue into the night’s broadcast of UMS-Wright football games all season long. This week, UMS is at St. Paul’s for the annual “Battle of Old Shell Road” rivalry game, with pregame starting at 6:40 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m. Todd Morris handles play-by-play for the UMS football game broadcasts.

On 105.5 WNSP FM, Tim Taylor and Brian Genard will headline “Prep Spotlight,” which highlights the week’s games along with other prep sports reports. The show airs Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. Taylor is back on Fridays with the “Pepsi Preview” from 6-6:50 p.m., which is followed by the “WNSP Game of the Week” broadcast featuring Dave Schultz and Genard. This week two games are being broadcast — Gulf Shores vs. St. Michael from Fairhope Municipal Stadium on Thursday, with the UMS-Wright at St. Paul’s game on Friday. Each Friday following the game broadcast, Taylor returns to the air for the “Pepsi Scoreboard” show, which will continue until midnight each Friday, providing scores of games and interviews with coaches and others.

The “Game of the Week” schedule is already set for the season. It is as follows: Elberta at Faith Academy (Aug. 26) and Saraland at St. Paul’s (Sept. 2). On Sept. 9, WNSP will broadcast the Murphy at St. Paul’s game, while sister station 96.5 The Crab will broadcast the Foley at Baker game.

The remainder of the “Game of the Week” scheduled on WNSP includes Murphy at McGill-Toolen (Sept. 16), Daphne at Spanish Fort (Sept. 23), Spanish Fort at St. Paul’s (Sept. 30), Cottage Hill Christian at Mobile Christian (Oct. 7), Blount at St. Paul’s (Oct. 14), Saraland at Theodore (Oct. 21) and Murphy at Blount (Oct. 28).

For those hoping to check out some NFL games on TV and radio this week, the New Orleans Saints preseason game at Green Bay will not be broadcast on Friday because of the station’s commitment to high school football coverage. Those wishing to watch former South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who is a starter for the Dallas Cowboys, can do so Saturday at 9 p.m. when the Cowboys’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers airs on the NFL Network.