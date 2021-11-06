The first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs is in the books. Of the 17 teams from the Lagniappe coverage area that played Friday night, 10 will be advancing to the second round of play in their respective classifications.

Among the winners Friday night were St. Paul’s, Theodore, UMS-Wright, Vigor and Saraland.

Here is the list of scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

CLASS 2A

Highland Home 28, Orange Beach 7

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 37, Southside Selma 36

CLASS 4A

Vigor 40, West Blocton 0

American Christian 41, Williamson 12

Bibb County 40, Mobile Christian 36

CLASS 5A

UMS-Wright 45, Marbury 7

Faith Academy 42, Shelby County 14

St. Paul’s 36, Selma 0

Baldwin County 32, Helena 29

CLASS 6A

Saraland 37, Wetumpka 7

McGill-Toolen 20, Pelham 6

Spanish Fort 41, Calera 31

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City 38, Daphne 7

Theodore 30, Prattville 26

Enterprise 35, Fairhope 10

Auburn 39, Baker 3