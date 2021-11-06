The first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs is in the books. Of the 17 teams from the Lagniappe coverage area that played Friday night, 10 will be advancing to the second round of play in their respective classifications.
Among the winners Friday night were St. Paul’s, Theodore, UMS-Wright, Vigor and Saraland.
Here is the list of scores involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
CLASS 2A
Highland Home 28, Orange Beach 7
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 37, Southside Selma 36
CLASS 4A
Vigor 40, West Blocton 0
American Christian 41, Williamson 12
Bibb County 40, Mobile Christian 36
CLASS 5A
UMS-Wright 45, Marbury 7
Faith Academy 42, Shelby County 14
St. Paul’s 36, Selma 0
Baldwin County 32, Helena 29
CLASS 6A
Saraland 37, Wetumpka 7
McGill-Toolen 20, Pelham 6
Spanish Fort 41, Calera 31
CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City 38, Daphne 7
Theodore 30, Prattville 26
Enterprise 35, Fairhope 10
Auburn 39, Baker 3
