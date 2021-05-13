Several teams in the Lagniappe coverage area will conclude spring football drills this week with the playing of a spring game or participation in a jamboree featuring two or three teams.
The schedule of games for Thursday, May 13, includes Murphy facing Williamson at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 7 p.m., while Saraland travels to Fairhope for a 6 p.m. game.
Friday’s schedule of games includes Baker taking part in a jamboree in Mississippi, while Chickasaw and B.C. Rain take part in a jamboree at Escambia County. Orange Beach is set to play a spring game at Elberta Friday night, while Theodore travels to George County, Miss.
