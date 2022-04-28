The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in Arts. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.

For spelling and/or branding errors, please email updates to Jackie at [email protected] with the subject line – Spelling – {Category Name}.

ARTS

Best Local Painter

Ardith Goodwin

Elizabeth LaForce

Ginger Woechan

Joy Gardner

Keith Wall

Mandy Lee

Soynika Edwards Bush

Tori Caldwell

Best Local Sculptor

April Livingston

Ben Kaiser

Bertice McPherson

Bruce Larsen

Catherine Fasano

Frank Ledbetter

Lisa Warren

Marty Burrow

Best Local Graphic Design Artist

Andy Scott

Beth Glisson

Keith Wall

Kim Raley

Kristen Holland

Marie Katz

Michelle Gray

Sophie Eberhard

Best Mixed Media Artist

Ginger Woechan

Jason Aldridge

Keith Wall

Marty Burrow

Stewart Heath

Terry Edeker

Best Art Gallery

Alabama Contemporary Art Center

Ashland Gallery

Lupercalia Art Gallery

Mobile Arts Council – Gallery at Room 1927

Seeley’s Gallery by the Bay

Sophiella Gallery

Stewart Heath Gallery

Best Museum

Conde Charlotte Museum

GulfQuest National Maritime Museum

History Museum of Mobile

Mobile Carnival Museum

Mobile Medical Museum

Mobile Museum of Art

Best Theatre Group – Children’s

Bay Area Performing Arts

Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre

Playhouse in the Park

St. Dominic Eagle Theatre

St. Paul’s Players

Sunny Side Theater

The PACT Theatre Company

Best Theatre Group

Bay Cities Improv

Chickasaw Civic Theatre

Joe Jefferson Players

The PACT Theatre Company

Theatre 98

University of Mobile

Best Play or Performance of the Year – Children’s

A Christmas Carol, Playhouse in the Park

Carrie, Sunnyside Theater

Godspell, Eastern Shore Repertory Theater

Little Women, St. Paul’s Players

Newsies, The PACT Theater Company

Princess and the Frog, Mobile Ballet

Seussical, Jr., Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre

Best Play or Performance of the Year

Beauty and the Beast, The PACT

Big Fish, Chickasaw Civic Theatre

Puffs, JJP

Ring of Fire, JJP

Rocky Horror Picture Show, Mystic Society of Rocky Horror

The Importance of Being Earnest, Chickasaw Civic Theatre

The Marvelous Wonderettes, The PACT

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, Playhouse in the Park

Best Comedian

Hannah Love

JJP Theatre Ghost

Juanita Smith

Kelly Teague

Killer Beaz

Paula Bryan

Ryan D. Adams

Best Filmmaker

Drew Hall

Kris Skoda

Matt Laird

Michael O’Sullivan

Mike Garand

Peyton Phillips

Best Actor

Brooklyn Norstedt

Jake Coleman

Justin Miller

Kensey LaCroix

Lillian Odom

Patrick Rivers

Reid Williams

Best Dancer

Annie Beard

Caroline West

Elle Brown

Hayden Salter

Jaylynne Dixon

LA Lewis

Shalinda Henry

Victoria Blakely

Best Author

Ani Chaucer

Ben Raines

Hillary Herbst

Leslie Muzingo

Pierce Cleveland

Watt Key

Best Poet

Ani Chaucer

Catharsis the Poet

Raven Bounds

Stuart McNair

Sue Walker

Vernon Fowlkes

Best Classical Musician

Andra Bohnet/flute

Danny Mollise/guitar

Jonathan Parker/bass

Jose Sunderland/cello

Kadisha Onalbayeva/piano

Victoria Whatley/violin

Best Theatrical Singer

Anna Breland

Annabelle Steele

Bella Heyer

Gracie Maniscalco

Lillian Odom

Mendalyn Barber

Best Arts Event

Bent Broadway

Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival

LoDa ArtWalk

Mobile Arts Council – The Throwdown

The Artys

Theatre on the Bluff