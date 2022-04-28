The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in Arts. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.
ARTS
Best Local Painter
Ardith Goodwin
Elizabeth LaForce
Ginger Woechan
Joy Gardner
Keith Wall
Mandy Lee
Soynika Edwards Bush
Tori Caldwell
Best Local Sculptor
April Livingston
Ben Kaiser
Bertice McPherson
Bruce Larsen
Catherine Fasano
Frank Ledbetter
Lisa Warren
Marty Burrow
Best Local Graphic Design Artist
Andy Scott
Beth Glisson
Keith Wall
Kim Raley
Kristen Holland
Marie Katz
Michelle Gray
Sophie Eberhard
Best Mixed Media Artist
Ginger Woechan
Jason Aldridge
Keith Wall
Marty Burrow
Stewart Heath
Terry Edeker
Best Art Gallery
Alabama Contemporary Art Center
Ashland Gallery
Lupercalia Art Gallery
Mobile Arts Council – Gallery at Room 1927
Seeley’s Gallery by the Bay
Sophiella Gallery
Stewart Heath Gallery
Best Museum
Conde Charlotte Museum
GulfQuest National Maritime Museum
History Museum of Mobile
Mobile Carnival Museum
Mobile Medical Museum
Mobile Museum of Art
Best Theatre Group – Children’s
Bay Area Performing Arts
Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre
Playhouse in the Park
St. Dominic Eagle Theatre
St. Paul’s Players
Sunny Side Theater
The PACT Theatre Company
Best Theatre Group
Bay Cities Improv
Chickasaw Civic Theatre
Joe Jefferson Players
The PACT Theatre Company
Theatre 98
University of Mobile
Best Play or Performance of the Year – Children’s
A Christmas Carol, Playhouse in the Park
Carrie, Sunnyside Theater
Godspell, Eastern Shore Repertory Theater
Little Women, St. Paul’s Players
Newsies, The PACT Theater Company
Princess and the Frog, Mobile Ballet
Seussical, Jr., Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre
Best Play or Performance of the Year
Beauty and the Beast, The PACT
Big Fish, Chickasaw Civic Theatre
Puffs, JJP
Ring of Fire, JJP
Rocky Horror Picture Show, Mystic Society of Rocky Horror
The Importance of Being Earnest, Chickasaw Civic Theatre
The Marvelous Wonderettes, The PACT
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, Playhouse in the Park
Best Comedian
Hannah Love
JJP Theatre Ghost
Juanita Smith
Kelly Teague
Killer Beaz
Paula Bryan
Ryan D. Adams
Best Filmmaker
Drew Hall
Kris Skoda
Matt Laird
Michael O’Sullivan
Mike Garand
Peyton Phillips
Best Actor
Brooklyn Norstedt
Jake Coleman
Justin Miller
Kensey LaCroix
Lillian Odom
Patrick Rivers
Reid Williams
Best Dancer
Annie Beard
Caroline West
Elle Brown
Hayden Salter
Jaylynne Dixon
LA Lewis
Shalinda Henry
Victoria Blakely
Best Author
Ani Chaucer
Ben Raines
Hillary Herbst
Leslie Muzingo
Pierce Cleveland
Watt Key
Best Poet
Ani Chaucer
Catharsis the Poet
Raven Bounds
Stuart McNair
Sue Walker
Vernon Fowlkes
Best Classical Musician
Andra Bohnet/flute
Danny Mollise/guitar
Jonathan Parker/bass
Jose Sunderland/cello
Kadisha Onalbayeva/piano
Victoria Whatley/violin
Best Theatrical Singer
Anna Breland
Annabelle Steele
Bella Heyer
Gracie Maniscalco
Lillian Odom
Mendalyn Barber
Best Arts Event
Bent Broadway
Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival
LoDa ArtWalk
Mobile Arts Council – The Throwdown
The Artys
Theatre on the Bluff
