BEAUTY, HEALTH & WELLNESS
Best Salon – Mobile
Genesis Hair Salon
Harlow
Inspire
Luke Salon Company
Meraki Studios
Salon DMH
Salon West
Studio PH
The Vault
Town and Co.
Best Salon- Baldwin
Blonde & Blush Beauty Studio
Bridgett’s Cuts & Salon
Rise Salon
Salon 181
Salon Royale
Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio
The Sanctuary Salon
Uprooted Salon
Best Overall Stylist – Mobile
Brooklyn Johnston, Brush of Bronze
Caitlin Newell, Hair by Cait
Darion Metzger, Luke Salon Company
Jennifer Freeman, Salon DMH
Jessica Hathaway, Haven Studio
Michelle Collings, Hair by Michelle
Natalie Jenkins, The Vault
Phrankey Lowery, Studio PH
Taylor Westwood, Inspire
Whitney Vittor, Salon West
Best Overall Stylist – Baldwin
Bridgett Summers, Bridgett’s Cuts & Salon
Carli Ferguson, Hair by Carli
Caroline Walker, Rachel Rowell Salon
Dera Solomon, Hometown Beauty Co.
Jessica Crittenden, Street’s Salon
Kristen Watler, Salon Royale
Mary Kathryn McKenzie, Blonde & Blush Studio
Tami Williams Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio
Tina Waymaster, Fireflies
Best Special Event Stylist
Alexandrea West, Salon West
Caroline McDonald, Hair by Caroline McDonald
Chelsea Sharp, Inspire
Karley Campbell, Fusion Spa & Salon
Meagan Holley, Meraki
Olivia Rumbley, The Vault
Samantha Menn, Salon DMH
Skyler Carter, Rise Salon
Best New Hair Stylist (Licensed 2 years or less)
Alex Rothbardt, Two Gals Salon
CJ Worrell, Meraki
Hailey Bradley, Hair by Hailey Bradley
Jessica Lynn, Meraki
Madison Feller, Blonde & Blush Beauty Studio
Madison Weimorts, Hometown Beauty Co.
Peyton Myer, Meraki
Sissie Simmons, Hair by Sissie
Best New Salon (Open 2 years or less)
Blonde & Blush Beauty Studio
Haleigh’s Haven
Loxx Hair Studio
Prism Hair Studios
Salon 181
The Vault
Best Lash Salon or Artist
Dymon Grace, Dymon Grace Artistry
Emily Morgan
Jordan Holifield
Melesha’s Lash Studio
Morgan Green, Babe Lash Extensions
TK’s Lash Studio
Best Microblade Artist
Ailin Garcia, Salon DMH
Amy Le, Beauty by Amy
Brianna Normand, Beautiful Buzz
Jeanna Pak, iBrow Ink
Lauren Johnson, Salon Royale
Lavish Brows + Lashes
Best Colorist – Mobile
Jennifer Freeman, Salon DMH
Jessica Price. Primp Lash & Beauty
Maggie Russell, Prism Hair Studios
Natalie Jenkins, The Vault
Nicki Hilton, Cara& Company
Phrankey Lowery, Studio PH
Skye Currie, Genesis
Whitney Vittor, Salon West
Best Colorist – Baldwin
Carli Ferguson, Hair by Carli
Caroline Walker, Rachel Rowell Salon
Darcee Calvert, Darcee’s Twisted Scissors
Lily Ard, Rise Salon
Tami Williams Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio
Tiffani Lombardo, Hair Do at the Fort
Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) – Mobile
Amy Wood, Fading Amy
Brittany Trimnal, Genesis
Caitlin Newell, Hair by Cait
Jennifer Freeman, Salon DMH
Meagan Holley, Meraki
Olivia Rumbley, The Vault
Taylor Westwood, Inspire
Tiphanie Johnston, Visions Hair Salon
Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) – Baldwin
Ally Taylor, Ally Taylor Hair
Brandi Hoover, The Sanctuary Salon
Chandise Hampton, The March Hare
Chuck Branum, Salon Royale
Darcee Calvert, Darcee’s Twisted Scissors
Tami Williams Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio
Tina Waymaster, Fireflies
Best Barber – Mobile
Aces of Fades
Ashland Goldman, Haven
Cory Monceaux, Flawless Fades Barber Studio
Dean Sansom, Hillcrest Barbers
Joel Edwards, Mike’s Barbershop
Justin Bouchard, Mike’s Barbershop
Ronnie Johnson, Hillcrest Barbers
Theran Fox, The Male Room
Best Barber – Baldwin
Alex Dove, Dallas Jones Barber Shop
Brandon Nettles, Eastern Shore Barber Shop
Dallas Jones, Dallas Jones Barber Shop
Michael Borst, Salon Royale
Stephen Kountz
Tracy Gardner, Old Spanish Barbershop
Best Makeup Artist – Mobile or Baldwin
Alexandrea West, Salon West
Alexis Ruby, Alexis Ruby Artistry Collective
Chloe Compton, The Nail Place
Courtney Matthews
Maygen Powell, May May MUA
Olivia Rumbley, The Vault
Tessa Moody, Salon West
Best Hooha Waxer – Mobile or Baldwin
Ashley Huntington, BBW
Cecelia Heyer, Cecelia’s Wax Pot
Crystal Quattrone, Bare Aesthetics
Dana Austin, Genesis
McKenzie Turner, Authentic Zen Beauty
Tish Speese, Sugar Me Sweet T
Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Mobile
Brenda’s Nails
Charm Nail Lounge
Haleigh’s Haven
IROCKNAILS
Spoli Me Nails
Spring Nails and Spa
T&M Nail Salon
Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Baldwin
Deluxe Nails
French Tip Nail Spa
MK Nails
Polished Nail Bar
The Nail Place
Update Nail & Spa
Best Esthetician- Mobile or Baldwin
Ashley Huntington, BBW
Bailey Luloff, USA Health Facial Plastic Surgery
Crystal Quattrone, Bare Aesthetics
Dana Austin, Genesis
Kim Graves, Lyons Elite Med Spa
Melinda Dickens, Haven
Sarah Martinez Dillon, Sunrise Dermatology
Tabitha Enfinger, The PR Medspa
Best Day Spa – Mobile
Battle House Spa
BBW Spa
Heavenly Bliss
Lyons Elite Day Spa
Sole Med Spa at Sunrise Dermatology Mobile
The PR Medspa
Best Day Spa – Baldwin
Mountain Massage & Day Spa
NOMAD Spa
Orange Hibiscus Day Sap & Salon
Premier Day Spa & Salon
Sole Med Spa at Sunrise Dermatology Daphne
The Grand Hotel
Best Massage Therapist – Mobile
Anthony Chima, BBW
Barbara Moody, NewLife Massage
Ethan Crowell, Quiet Mind Massage
Julie Duclos, Body Mind & Spine
Mollie Meinhardt, Genesis Salon
Teddie Lollar, Heavenly Bliss
Best Massage Therapist – Baldwin
Alayna Massey, Mountain Massage & Day Spa
Anna Johnson, Fairhope Massage & Bodywork
Heather Guy, Solace Massage Therapy
Julia Savol, Massage Envy Daphne
Nikki Jones, Mountain Massage & Day Spa
Renee Hardenbrook, A Touch of Relaxation
Best Tanning Salon
Always Summer
Brush of Bronze
Nuish Tanning & Wellness
Palm Beach Tan
Semmes Tanning Salon
Southern Glow
Mobile Bay’s Best Doctor – GP
Dr. Allison Douglas, USA Health
Dr. Amy Strassburg, Alabama Medical Group
Dr. Charla Evans, USA Health
Dr. Christopher Gamard, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. Clare Carney, Alabama Medical Group
Dr. Coby Harrison, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. Elizabeth Mathison, USA Health
Dr. Mark Wiles, Alabama Medical Group
Dr. Sarah Joiner, Family Medical of Mobile
Dr. Jacob Webster, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Mobile Bay’s Best General Medicine Practice
Alabama Medical Group
Ascension Medical Group
Diagnostic and Medical Clinic
North Baldwin Health & Wellness
Premier Family Care Clinic
Springhill Physician Practices
USA Mobile Diagnostic Center
Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist (Doctor)
Dr. Adam Handwerger, The Orthopaedic Group
Dr. Bendt Petersen, Petersen Neurospine
Dr. Caesar Agagan, Pulmonary Associates
Dr. Cody Barnett, Gastroenterologist, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile
Dr. Jon Simmons, Trauma Surgery, USA Health
Dr. Jonathan Siegel, Gastroenterologist, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile
Dr. Michael Rihner, RGG Cardiology
Dr. Panayiotis Grevenitis, Gastroenterologist, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile
Dr. Ritesh Gupta, Cardiologist, RGG Cardiology
Dr. William Porr, Pulmonary Associates
Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist (Practice)
Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic
Clark & Hirsch Neurosurgery
Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile
Pulmonary Associates
Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology
Southern Cancer Center
The Orthopaedic Group
The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Trauma Surgery USA Health
Best “Doc in the Box” Clinic
Compass Urgent Care
Eastern Shore Urgent Care
Greater Mobile Urgent Care
Hillcrest Urgent Care
Immediate Care of the South
Urgent Care for Children
Best Eye Doc
Dr. Albert Franklin, Eyemart Express
Dr. Curtis Graf, Premier Medical
Dr. Drew Salisbury, Premier Medical
Dr. Mark Douglas, Premier Medical
Dr. Peter Zloty. Southern Eye Group
Dr. Sierra Perry, Mobile Bay Dental and Vision
Dr. Troy Enfinger, Perspective Eye Center
Best ENT Doc
Dr. Alfred Neumann, Premier Medical
Dr. J. Mark Harrison, Premier Medical
Dr. James Spires, Premier Medical
Dr. Kimberly Elliott, Premier Medical
Dr. Ronnie Swain, Jr., Premier Medical
Dr. Tiffany Baugh, USA Health
Best Allergist
Dr. Cindy Patton, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. Druhan Howell, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Dr. Lawrence Sindel, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Dr. Michael Gates, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Dr. Robert Greer, USA Health
Dr. William Davidson, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Best Lung Doc
Dr. Adrian DiVittorio, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. Brian Sumrall, Pulmonary Associates
Dr. Caesar Agagan, Pulmonary Associates
Dr. Campbell Sindel, Pulmonary Associates
Dr. Cynthia Crowder Hicks, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. James Dean, Pulmonary Associates
Dr. Peter Lutz, Pulmonary Associates
Dr. Randy Dotson, Pulmonary Associates
Dr. William Porr, Pulmonary Associates
Best Orthopedic Doc
Dr. Adam Handwerger, The Orthopaedic Group
Dr. Bendt Petersen, Petersen Neurospine
Dr. Cesar Roca, AOC
Dr. Grant Shell, Gulf Orthopaedics
Dr. Grant Zarzour, Gulf Orthopaedics
Dr. Jared Burkett, AOC
Dr. Matt McKean, The Orthopaedic Group
Dr. Matthew Barber, AOC
Best Orthopedic Practice
AOC
Gulf Orthopaedics
Baldwin Bone & Joint
Bayside Orthopaedic Sports Medicine & Rehab
Petersen Neurospine
The Orthopaedic Group
Best Urologist
Dr. Lori Fleck, USA Health
Dr. Mariaita Salvitti, USA Health
Dr. Matthew McIntyre, Urology Associates
Dr. Paul Scott, Urology Associates
Dr. S. Harbour Stephens, III, Urology Associates
Dr. William Terry, USA Health
Best Therapist/Counselor
Afiya Hooker, The Sunshine’s Haven Counseling Center
Bridget Hannahan, Narrow Road Counseling
Courtney Nall-McCulley, Bay Area Psychology & Counseling
John B. French, John B. French Counseling
Melinda Rader, The Hope Center for Healing
Sydney Wasdin, True Therapy, LLC
Best General Surgeon
Dr. Barry Ballard, Surgical Association of Mobile
Dr. Chris Dyas, Infirmary Surgical Specialists
Dr. Edward Otts, Infirmary Surgical Specialists
Dr. Ernest Burch, Ascension
Dr. Forrest Ringold, Surgical Association of Mobile
Dr. Nate Polite, USA Health
Best Doc to Kick Cancer’s Ass
Dr. Brian Heller, Southern Cancer Center
Dr. Daniel Cameron, USA Health
Dr. James Galle, Ascension
Dr. Marty Heslin, USA Health
Dr. Michael Meshad, Southern Cancer Center
Dr. Sherri Arledge, Southern Cancer Center
Best Hooha Doctor – GYN
Dr. Amy McCoy, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Glenn Gallaspy III, Azalea City Physicians for Women
Dr. Helen Rogers, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Jennifer Cunningham, Mobile Bay OB-GYN
Dr. Kirby Plessala, Mobile OB-GYN
Dr. Lauren Self, Azalea City Physicians for Women
Dr. Maggie Krueger, Azalea City Physicians for Women
Dr. Quin Bixler, Mobile Bay OB-GYN
Best Baby Doc – OB
Dr. Brittney Laughlin, Women’s Health Alliance
Dr. Erin Saucier, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Frankie Bodie, USA Health
Dr. Helen Rogers, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Hope McLean, Azalea City Physicians for Women
Dr. Kirby Plessala, Mobile OB-GYN
Dr. Lauren Lambrecht, Azalea City Physicians for Women
Dr. Patton Morrison Barton, Mobile Bay OB-GYN
Best OBGYN Practice
Azalea City Physicians for Women
Bay Area Physicians for Women
Diegmann & Henderson OBGYN
Fairhope OB-GYN
Mobile Bay OB-GYN
Mobile OB-GYN
Women’s Health Alliance
Super Nurse
Anna Boutwell, Trauma Team, University Hospital
Ashlee Norris, Labor & Delivery, Springhill Medical Center
Brandi Bosarge
Ed Herrington, Thomas Hospital
Jennifer McNeely, Ascension
Tammy Reus, Ascension
Best Place to have a Baby
Ascension Providence
Birthing Suites at Springhill Medical Center
Mobile Infirmary
South Baldwin Regional
Thomas Hospital
USA Children’s & Women’s
Best Plastic Surgery Practice
Eastern Shore Cosmetic Surgery
Fedok Plastic Surgery
Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center
Skin and Laser Center
The Martin Center
The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Best Plastic Surgeon- Breast (aka Best Boob Doc)
Dr. Charles Dyas, Bay Area Plastic Surgery
Dr. Christopher Park, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kitti Outlaw, Outlaw Plastic Surgery
Dr. Randy Proffitt, Randy Proffitt, MD
Dr. Ryan Rebowe, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Best Facelift Doc
Dr. Christopher Park, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Dr. Fred Fedok, Fedok Plastic Surgery
Dr. Henry Barber, The Martin Center
Dr. Kimberly Donnellan, USA Health
Dr. Michael B. Lyons, Lyons Plastic Surgery
Dr. Randy Proffitt, Randy Proffitt, MD
Best Tummy Tucker
Dr. Charles Dyas, Bay Area Plastic Surgery
Dr. Christopher Park, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery
Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Plastic Surgery
Dr. Randy Proffitt, Randy Proffitt, MD
Dr. Ronald Brooks, USA Health
Dr. Stephen Martin, The Martin Center
Best Botox-er
Dr. Charles Noblet, Noblet Family Dental
Dr. Clare Carney, Alabama Medical Group
Dr. Fred Fedok, Fedok Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kathryn Dempsey, Coastal Dermatology
Dr. Kimberly Donnellan, USA Health
Dr. Michael B. Lyons, Lyons Plastic Surgery
Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology
Mobile Bay Medical Weightloss
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Amy Morris, Center for Dermatology
Dr. Kathryn Dempsey, Coastal Dermatology
Dr. Madelyn King, Mobile Dermatology
Dr. Roberta Swain, USA Health
Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology
Dr. Virginia Reeder, Forefront Dermatology
Best Butts and Guts Doc (Digestive Health)
Dr. Bennett Hooks, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. Cody Barnett, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile
Dr. Jonathan Siegel, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile
Dr. Matthew Carnes, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. Michael Sanders, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile
Dr. Panayiotis Grevenitis, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile
Best Weight Loss Doc/Clinic
Dr. Amy Armstrong, LaBella Rx
Dr. Edmond Henson, Weight Control Mobile
Dr. Lawrence Carpenter, Aesthetics & Weightloss
Mobile Bay Medical Weight Loss
North Baldwin Health & Wellness
Premier Family Care Clinic
Best Weight Loss Doc- Surgical
Dr. Barry Ballard, Jr., Surgical Association of Mobile
Dr. Chris Dyas, Infirmary Surgical Specialists
Dr. Danuel Laan, Ascension
Dr. Forrest Ringold, Surgical Association of Mobile
Dr. Jeff Hannon, Surgical Association of Mobile
Dr. Joseph Galloway, Infirmary Surgical Specialists
Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor/Clinic)
Corsentino Chiropractic
Dr. Bridget Dixon, Advanced Spine & Therapy
Dr. Jeff Woodruff, Body, Mind & Spine
Liberation Chiropractic
Petrey Chiropractic
Port City Chiropractic
Best Home Health Care Service
Comfort Care
Encompass Home Health
Kindred
Right at Home
Saad Healthcare
Your Choice Senior Care
Best Dental Practice -Mobile
Alabama Family Dental
Cottage Hill Dental Health Center
Farni & Farni Dentistry
Grelot Dental
Knollwood Dental Group
Kristopher A. Portacci
Maitre & Crabtree Dental Group
Midtown Family Dental Group
Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
Skyline Family Dental
Best Dentist – Mobile
Dr. Ashley Wasserman Noblet, Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
Dr. Chad Noblet, Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
Dr. Chris Salter, Skyline Family Dental
Dr. David A. Norstedt, Cottage Hill Dental Health Center
Dr. Forrest Crabtree, Maitre & Crabtree
Dr. Kristopher Portacci, Kristopher A. Portacci
Dr. Leslie Buckley, Dr. Leslie’s Dental
Dr. Russell Brandau, Providence Park Dental
Dr. Ship Maitre, Maitre & Crabtree
Dr. Valerie Musial, Musial Dental
Best Dentist – Baldwin
Dr. Aaron Avery, Fairhope Bay Dental
Dr. Alan Melton, Alan B. Melton DDS
Dr. Dan. Buckley, Buckley Comprehensive Dentistry
Dr. Daniel Deese, Deese Dentistry
Dr. Douglas Harrell, Doug Harrell, DMD
Dr. Gregory Sweeney, Sweeney Comprehensive & Restorative Dentistry
Dr. John Murphy, Murphy Dentistry
Best Dental Practice – Baldwin
Azalea City Dental – Spanish Fort
Buckley Comprehensive Dentistry
Fairhope Bay Dental
Murphy Dentistry
Northcutt Dental
Sweeney Comprehensive & Restorative Dentistry
Best Cosmetic Dentist
Dr. Aaron Avery, Fairhope Bay Dental
Dr. Byron Scott, Springhill Dental Health Center
Dr. Dan. Buckley, Buckley Comprehensive Dentistry
Dr. David A. Norstedt, Cottage Hill Dental Health Center
Dr. John Murphy, Murphy Dentistry
Dr. Kristopher Portacci, Kristopher A. Portacci
Maitre & Crabtree Dental Group
Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
Best Fitness Facility
9 Round Fitness
Beyond Group Fitness
Club4 Fitness
CrossFit Mobile
Cycle Circuit
FIT Fairhope
Kayotic Fitness – Eastern Shore
Mission Fitness
Orangetheory Fitness
ProHealth
Best Personal Trainer
Alex Williams, Braxton Gilbert Fitness
Bo Lackey, 9 Round Fitness
Brad Williams, Brad Williams Fitness
Cindy Taylor, Cycle Circuit
Katherine Richardson, Orangetheory Mobile
Katy Meador, Mission Fitness
Kay Warren, Kayotic Fitness
Kourtney Jones, ProHealth
Maxwell Jones, The Fort
Rita Nicole Wright, Beyond Group Fitness
Best Cycling Instructor
Ashley Ludwig, Mission Fitness
Cindy Taylor, Cycle Circuit
Crystal Purser, Club4 Fitness
Greg House, YMCA
Mary Walker, Cycle Circuit
Morgan Masters, Cycle Circuit
Best Yoga Studio
Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Therapy
FIT Fairhope
Kindred Yoga
Mission Fitness
Sterling Hot Yoga & Wellness
Synergy Yoga & Pilates
True Yoga+Therapy
Village Yoga
Best Yoga Instructor
Annette Porter Ham, (Mission Fitness/Bounds YMCA/Fit Fairhope/Fairhope Rec Center/Synergy Yoga & Pilates)
Elizabeth McCraw, Glow Yoga/Kindred Yoga
Kenee LaCoste, Sterling Hot Yoga
Lisa Blount, Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Therapy
Nicole Ewing, ProHealth
Sarah Deshauteurs, Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Therapy
Shoshana Treichel, Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Thera
Suzette Hanson, Village Yoga
