BEAUTY, HEALTH & WELLNESS

Best Salon – Mobile

Genesis Hair Salon

Harlow

Inspire

Luke Salon Company

Meraki Studios

Salon DMH

Salon West

Studio PH

The Vault

Town and Co.

Best Salon- Baldwin

Blonde & Blush Beauty Studio

Bridgett’s Cuts & Salon

Rise Salon

Salon 181

Salon Royale

Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio

The Sanctuary Salon

Uprooted Salon

Best Overall Stylist – Mobile

Brooklyn Johnston, Brush of Bronze

Caitlin Newell, Hair by Cait

Darion Metzger, Luke Salon Company

Jennifer Freeman, Salon DMH

Jessica Hathaway, Haven Studio

Michelle Collings, Hair by Michelle

Natalie Jenkins, The Vault

Phrankey Lowery, Studio PH

Taylor Westwood, Inspire

Whitney Vittor, Salon West

Best Overall Stylist – Baldwin

Bridgett Summers, Bridgett’s Cuts & Salon

Carli Ferguson, Hair by Carli

Caroline Walker, Rachel Rowell Salon

Dera Solomon, Hometown Beauty Co.

Jessica Crittenden, Street’s Salon

Kristen Watler, Salon Royale

Mary Kathryn McKenzie, Blonde & Blush Studio

Tami Williams Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio

Tina Waymaster, Fireflies

Best Special Event Stylist

Alexandrea West, Salon West

Caroline McDonald, Hair by Caroline McDonald

Chelsea Sharp, Inspire

Karley Campbell, Fusion Spa & Salon

Meagan Holley, Meraki

Olivia Rumbley, The Vault

Samantha Menn, Salon DMH

Skyler Carter, Rise Salon

Best New Hair Stylist (Licensed 2 years or less)

Alex Rothbardt, Two Gals Salon

CJ Worrell, Meraki

Hailey Bradley, Hair by Hailey Bradley

Jessica Lynn, Meraki

Madison Feller, Blonde & Blush Beauty Studio

Madison Weimorts, Hometown Beauty Co.

Peyton Myer, Meraki

Sissie Simmons, Hair by Sissie

Best New Salon (Open 2 years or less)

Blonde & Blush Beauty Studio

Haleigh’s Haven

Loxx Hair Studio

Prism Hair Studios

Salon 181

The Vault

Best Lash Salon or Artist

Dymon Grace, Dymon Grace Artistry

Emily Morgan

Jordan Holifield

Melesha’s Lash Studio

Morgan Green, Babe Lash Extensions

TK’s Lash Studio

Best Microblade Artist

Ailin Garcia, Salon DMH

Amy Le, Beauty by Amy

Brianna Normand, Beautiful Buzz

Jeanna Pak, iBrow Ink

Lauren Johnson, Salon Royale

Lavish Brows + Lashes

Best Colorist – Mobile

Jennifer Freeman, Salon DMH

Jessica Price. Primp Lash & Beauty

Maggie Russell, Prism Hair Studios

Natalie Jenkins, The Vault

Nicki Hilton, Cara& Company

Phrankey Lowery, Studio PH

Skye Currie, Genesis

Whitney Vittor, Salon West

Best Colorist – Baldwin

Carli Ferguson, Hair by Carli

Caroline Walker, Rachel Rowell Salon

Darcee Calvert, Darcee’s Twisted Scissors

Lily Ard, Rise Salon

Tami Williams Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio

Tiffani Lombardo, Hair Do at the Fort

Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) – Mobile

Amy Wood, Fading Amy

Brittany Trimnal, Genesis

Caitlin Newell, Hair by Cait

Jennifer Freeman, Salon DMH

Meagan Holley, Meraki

Olivia Rumbley, The Vault

Taylor Westwood, Inspire

Tiphanie Johnston, Visions Hair Salon

Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) – Baldwin

Ally Taylor, Ally Taylor Hair

Brandi Hoover, The Sanctuary Salon

Chandise Hampton, The March Hare

Chuck Branum, Salon Royale

Darcee Calvert, Darcee’s Twisted Scissors

Tami Williams Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio

Tina Waymaster, Fireflies

Best Barber – Mobile

Aces of Fades

Ashland Goldman, Haven

Cory Monceaux, Flawless Fades Barber Studio

Dean Sansom, Hillcrest Barbers

Joel Edwards, Mike’s Barbershop

Justin Bouchard, Mike’s Barbershop

Ronnie Johnson, Hillcrest Barbers

Theran Fox, The Male Room

Best Barber – Baldwin

Alex Dove, Dallas Jones Barber Shop

Brandon Nettles, Eastern Shore Barber Shop

Dallas Jones, Dallas Jones Barber Shop

Michael Borst, Salon Royale

Stephen Kountz

Tracy Gardner, Old Spanish Barbershop

Best Makeup Artist – Mobile or Baldwin

Alexandrea West, Salon West

Alexis Ruby, Alexis Ruby Artistry Collective

Chloe Compton, The Nail Place

Courtney Matthews

Maygen Powell, May May MUA

Olivia Rumbley, The Vault

Tessa Moody, Salon West

Best Hooha Waxer – Mobile or Baldwin

Ashley Huntington, BBW

Cecelia Heyer, Cecelia’s Wax Pot

Crystal Quattrone, Bare Aesthetics

Dana Austin, Genesis

McKenzie Turner, Authentic Zen Beauty

Tish Speese, Sugar Me Sweet T

Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Mobile

Brenda’s Nails

Charm Nail Lounge

Haleigh’s Haven

IROCKNAILS

Spoli Me Nails

Spring Nails and Spa

T&M Nail Salon

Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Baldwin

Deluxe Nails

French Tip Nail Spa

MK Nails

Polished Nail Bar

The Nail Place

Update Nail & Spa

Best Esthetician- Mobile or Baldwin

Ashley Huntington, BBW

Bailey Luloff, USA Health Facial Plastic Surgery

Crystal Quattrone, Bare Aesthetics

Dana Austin, Genesis

Kim Graves, Lyons Elite Med Spa

Melinda Dickens, Haven

Sarah Martinez Dillon, Sunrise Dermatology

Tabitha Enfinger, The PR Medspa

Best Day Spa – Mobile

Battle House Spa

BBW Spa

Heavenly Bliss

Lyons Elite Day Spa

Sole Med Spa at Sunrise Dermatology Mobile

The PR Medspa

Best Day Spa – Baldwin

Mountain Massage & Day Spa

NOMAD Spa

Orange Hibiscus Day Sap & Salon

Premier Day Spa & Salon

Sole Med Spa at Sunrise Dermatology Daphne

The Grand Hotel

Best Massage Therapist – Mobile

Anthony Chima, BBW

Barbara Moody, NewLife Massage

Ethan Crowell, Quiet Mind Massage

Julie Duclos, Body Mind & Spine

Mollie Meinhardt, Genesis Salon

Teddie Lollar, Heavenly Bliss

Best Massage Therapist – Baldwin

Alayna Massey, Mountain Massage & Day Spa

Anna Johnson, Fairhope Massage & Bodywork

Heather Guy, Solace Massage Therapy

Julia Savol, Massage Envy Daphne

Nikki Jones, Mountain Massage & Day Spa

Renee Hardenbrook, A Touch of Relaxation

Best Tanning Salon

Always Summer

Brush of Bronze

Nuish Tanning & Wellness

Palm Beach Tan

Semmes Tanning Salon

Southern Glow

Mobile Bay’s Best Doctor – GP

Dr. Allison Douglas, USA Health

Dr. Amy Strassburg, Alabama Medical Group

Dr. Charla Evans, USA Health

Dr. Christopher Gamard, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic

Dr. Clare Carney, Alabama Medical Group

Dr. Coby Harrison, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic

Dr. Elizabeth Mathison, USA Health

Dr. Mark Wiles, Alabama Medical Group

Dr. Sarah Joiner, Family Medical of Mobile

Dr. Jacob Webster, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic

Mobile Bay’s Best General Medicine Practice

Alabama Medical Group

Ascension Medical Group

Diagnostic and Medical Clinic

North Baldwin Health & Wellness

Premier Family Care Clinic

Springhill Physician Practices

USA Mobile Diagnostic Center

Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist (Doctor)

Dr. Adam Handwerger, The Orthopaedic Group

Dr. Bendt Petersen, Petersen Neurospine

Dr. Caesar Agagan, Pulmonary Associates

Dr. Cody Barnett, Gastroenterologist, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile

Dr. Jon Simmons, Trauma Surgery, USA Health

Dr. Jonathan Siegel, Gastroenterologist, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile

Dr. Michael Rihner, RGG Cardiology

Dr. Panayiotis Grevenitis, Gastroenterologist, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile

Dr. Ritesh Gupta, Cardiologist, RGG Cardiology

Dr. William Porr, Pulmonary Associates

Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist (Practice)

Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic

Clark & Hirsch Neurosurgery

Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile

Pulmonary Associates

Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology

Southern Cancer Center

The Orthopaedic Group

The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery

Trauma Surgery USA Health

Best “Doc in the Box” Clinic

Compass Urgent Care

Eastern Shore Urgent Care

Greater Mobile Urgent Care

Hillcrest Urgent Care

Immediate Care of the South

Urgent Care for Children

Best Eye Doc

Dr. Albert Franklin, Eyemart Express

Dr. Curtis Graf, Premier Medical

Dr. Drew Salisbury, Premier Medical

Dr. Mark Douglas, Premier Medical

Dr. Peter Zloty. Southern Eye Group

Dr. Sierra Perry, Mobile Bay Dental and Vision

Dr. Troy Enfinger, Perspective Eye Center

Best ENT Doc

Dr. Alfred Neumann, Premier Medical

Dr. J. Mark Harrison, Premier Medical

Dr. James Spires, Premier Medical

Dr. Kimberly Elliott, Premier Medical

Dr. Ronnie Swain, Jr., Premier Medical

Dr. Tiffany Baugh, USA Health

Best Allergist

Dr. Cindy Patton, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic

Dr. Druhan Howell, Coastal Allergy & Asthma

Dr. Lawrence Sindel, Coastal Allergy & Asthma

Dr. Michael Gates, Coastal Allergy & Asthma

Dr. Robert Greer, USA Health

Dr. William Davidson, Coastal Allergy & Asthma

Best Lung Doc

Dr. Adrian DiVittorio, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic

Dr. Brian Sumrall, Pulmonary Associates

Dr. Caesar Agagan, Pulmonary Associates

Dr. Campbell Sindel, Pulmonary Associates

Dr. Cynthia Crowder Hicks, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic

Dr. James Dean, Pulmonary Associates

Dr. Peter Lutz, Pulmonary Associates

Dr. Randy Dotson, Pulmonary Associates

Dr. William Porr, Pulmonary Associates

Best Orthopedic Doc

Dr. Adam Handwerger, The Orthopaedic Group

Dr. Bendt Petersen, Petersen Neurospine

Dr. Cesar Roca, AOC

Dr. Grant Shell, Gulf Orthopaedics

Dr. Grant Zarzour, Gulf Orthopaedics

Dr. Jared Burkett, AOC

Dr. Matt McKean, The Orthopaedic Group

Dr. Matthew Barber, AOC

Best Orthopedic Practice

AOC

Gulf Orthopaedics

Baldwin Bone & Joint

Bayside Orthopaedic Sports Medicine & Rehab

Petersen Neurospine

The Orthopaedic Group

Best Urologist

Dr. Lori Fleck, USA Health

Dr. Mariaita Salvitti, USA Health

Dr. Matthew McIntyre, Urology Associates

Dr. Paul Scott, Urology Associates

Dr. S. Harbour Stephens, III, Urology Associates

Dr. William Terry, USA Health

Best Therapist/Counselor

Afiya Hooker, The Sunshine’s Haven Counseling Center

Bridget Hannahan, Narrow Road Counseling

Courtney Nall-McCulley, Bay Area Psychology & Counseling

John B. French, John B. French Counseling

Melinda Rader, The Hope Center for Healing

Sydney Wasdin, True Therapy, LLC

Best General Surgeon

Dr. Barry Ballard, Surgical Association of Mobile

Dr. Chris Dyas, Infirmary Surgical Specialists

Dr. Edward Otts, Infirmary Surgical Specialists

Dr. Ernest Burch, Ascension

Dr. Forrest Ringold, Surgical Association of Mobile

Dr. Nate Polite, USA Health

Best Doc to Kick Cancer’s Ass

Dr. Brian Heller, Southern Cancer Center

Dr. Daniel Cameron, USA Health

Dr. James Galle, Ascension

Dr. Marty Heslin, USA Health

Dr. Michael Meshad, Southern Cancer Center

Dr. Sherri Arledge, Southern Cancer Center

Best Hooha Doctor – GYN

Dr. Amy McCoy, Bay Area Physicians for Women

Dr. Glenn Gallaspy III, Azalea City Physicians for Women

Dr. Helen Rogers, Bay Area Physicians for Women

Dr. Jennifer Cunningham, Mobile Bay OB-GYN

Dr. Kirby Plessala, Mobile OB-GYN

Dr. Lauren Self, Azalea City Physicians for Women

Dr. Maggie Krueger, Azalea City Physicians for Women

Dr. Quin Bixler, Mobile Bay OB-GYN

Best Baby Doc – OB

Dr. Brittney Laughlin, Women’s Health Alliance

Dr. Erin Saucier, Bay Area Physicians for Women

Dr. Frankie Bodie, USA Health

Dr. Helen Rogers, Bay Area Physicians for Women

Dr. Hope McLean, Azalea City Physicians for Women

Dr. Kirby Plessala, Mobile OB-GYN

Dr. Lauren Lambrecht, Azalea City Physicians for Women

Dr. Patton Morrison Barton, Mobile Bay OB-GYN

Best OBGYN Practice

Azalea City Physicians for Women

Bay Area Physicians for Women

Diegmann & Henderson OBGYN

Fairhope OB-GYN

Mobile Bay OB-GYN

Mobile OB-GYN

Women’s Health Alliance

Super Nurse

Anna Boutwell, Trauma Team, University Hospital

Ashlee Norris, Labor & Delivery, Springhill Medical Center

Brandi Bosarge

Ed Herrington, Thomas Hospital

Jennifer McNeely, Ascension

Tammy Reus, Ascension

Best Place to have a Baby

Ascension Providence

Birthing Suites at Springhill Medical Center

Mobile Infirmary

South Baldwin Regional

Thomas Hospital

USA Children’s & Women’s

Best Plastic Surgery Practice

Eastern Shore Cosmetic Surgery

Fedok Plastic Surgery

Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center

Skin and Laser Center

The Martin Center

The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery

Best Plastic Surgeon- Breast (aka Best Boob Doc)

Dr. Charles Dyas, Bay Area Plastic Surgery

Dr. Christopher Park, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery

Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Plastic Surgery

Dr. Kitti Outlaw, Outlaw Plastic Surgery

Dr. Randy Proffitt, Randy Proffitt, MD

Dr. Ryan Rebowe, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery

Best Facelift Doc

Dr. Christopher Park, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery

Dr. Fred Fedok, Fedok Plastic Surgery

Dr. Henry Barber, The Martin Center

Dr. Kimberly Donnellan, USA Health

Dr. Michael B. Lyons, Lyons Plastic Surgery

Dr. Randy Proffitt, Randy Proffitt, MD

Best Tummy Tucker

Dr. Charles Dyas, Bay Area Plastic Surgery

Dr. Christopher Park, The Park & Rebowe Clinic for Plastic Surgery

Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Plastic Surgery

Dr. Randy Proffitt, Randy Proffitt, MD

Dr. Ronald Brooks, USA Health

Dr. Stephen Martin, The Martin Center

Best Botox-er

Dr. Charles Noblet, Noblet Family Dental

Dr. Clare Carney, Alabama Medical Group

Dr. Fred Fedok, Fedok Plastic Surgery

Dr. Kathryn Dempsey, Coastal Dermatology

Dr. Kimberly Donnellan, USA Health

Dr. Michael B. Lyons, Lyons Plastic Surgery

Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology

Mobile Bay Medical Weightloss

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Amy Morris, Center for Dermatology

Dr. Kathryn Dempsey, Coastal Dermatology

Dr. Madelyn King, Mobile Dermatology

Dr. Roberta Swain, USA Health

Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology

Dr. Virginia Reeder, Forefront Dermatology

Best Butts and Guts Doc (Digestive Health)

Dr. Bennett Hooks, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic

Dr. Cody Barnett, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile

Dr. Jonathan Siegel, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile

Dr. Matthew Carnes, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic

Dr. Michael Sanders, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile

Dr. Panayiotis Grevenitis, Digestive Health Specialists of Mobile

Best Weight Loss Doc/Clinic

Dr. Amy Armstrong, LaBella Rx

Dr. Edmond Henson, Weight Control Mobile

Dr. Lawrence Carpenter, Aesthetics & Weightloss

Mobile Bay Medical Weight Loss

North Baldwin Health & Wellness

Premier Family Care Clinic

Best Weight Loss Doc- Surgical

Dr. Barry Ballard, Jr., Surgical Association of Mobile

Dr. Chris Dyas, Infirmary Surgical Specialists

Dr. Danuel Laan, Ascension

Dr. Forrest Ringold, Surgical Association of Mobile

Dr. Jeff Hannon, Surgical Association of Mobile

Dr. Joseph Galloway, Infirmary Surgical Specialists

Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor/Clinic)

Corsentino Chiropractic

Dr. Bridget Dixon, Advanced Spine & Therapy

Dr. Jeff Woodruff, Body, Mind & Spine

Liberation Chiropractic

Petrey Chiropractic

Port City Chiropractic

Best Home Health Care Service

Comfort Care

Encompass Home Health

Kindred

Right at Home

Saad Healthcare

Your Choice Senior Care

Best Dental Practice -Mobile

Alabama Family Dental

Cottage Hill Dental Health Center

Farni & Farni Dentistry

Grelot Dental

Knollwood Dental Group

Kristopher A. Portacci

Maitre & Crabtree Dental Group

Midtown Family Dental Group

Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry

Skyline Family Dental

Best Dentist – Mobile

Dr. Ashley Wasserman Noblet, Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry

Dr. Chad Noblet, Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry

Dr. Chris Salter, Skyline Family Dental

Dr. David A. Norstedt, Cottage Hill Dental Health Center

Dr. Forrest Crabtree, Maitre & Crabtree

Dr. Kristopher Portacci, Kristopher A. Portacci

Dr. Leslie Buckley, Dr. Leslie’s Dental

Dr. Russell Brandau, Providence Park Dental

Dr. Ship Maitre, Maitre & Crabtree

Dr. Valerie Musial, Musial Dental

Best Dentist – Baldwin

Dr. Aaron Avery, Fairhope Bay Dental

Dr. Alan Melton, Alan B. Melton DDS

Dr. Dan. Buckley, Buckley Comprehensive Dentistry

Dr. Daniel Deese, Deese Dentistry

Dr. Douglas Harrell, Doug Harrell, DMD

Dr. Gregory Sweeney, Sweeney Comprehensive & Restorative Dentistry

Dr. John Murphy, Murphy Dentistry

Best Dental Practice – Baldwin

Azalea City Dental – Spanish Fort

Buckley Comprehensive Dentistry

Fairhope Bay Dental

Murphy Dentistry

Northcutt Dental

Sweeney Comprehensive & Restorative Dentistry

Best Cosmetic Dentist

Dr. Aaron Avery, Fairhope Bay Dental

Dr. Byron Scott, Springhill Dental Health Center

Dr. Dan. Buckley, Buckley Comprehensive Dentistry

Dr. David A. Norstedt, Cottage Hill Dental Health Center

Dr. John Murphy, Murphy Dentistry

Dr. Kristopher Portacci, Kristopher A. Portacci

Maitre & Crabtree Dental Group

Noblet Cosmetic & Family Dentistry

Best Fitness Facility

9 Round Fitness

Beyond Group Fitness

Club4 Fitness

CrossFit Mobile

Cycle Circuit

FIT Fairhope

Kayotic Fitness – Eastern Shore

Mission Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness

ProHealth

Best Personal Trainer

Alex Williams, Braxton Gilbert Fitness

Bo Lackey, 9 Round Fitness

Brad Williams, Brad Williams Fitness

Cindy Taylor, Cycle Circuit

Katherine Richardson, Orangetheory Mobile

Katy Meador, Mission Fitness

Kay Warren, Kayotic Fitness

Kourtney Jones, ProHealth

Maxwell Jones, The Fort

Rita Nicole Wright, Beyond Group Fitness

Best Cycling Instructor

Ashley Ludwig, Mission Fitness

Cindy Taylor, Cycle Circuit

Crystal Purser, Club4 Fitness

Greg House, YMCA

Mary Walker, Cycle Circuit

Morgan Masters, Cycle Circuit

Best Yoga Studio

Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Therapy

FIT Fairhope

Kindred Yoga

Mission Fitness

Sterling Hot Yoga & Wellness

Synergy Yoga & Pilates

True Yoga+Therapy

Village Yoga

Best Yoga Instructor

Annette Porter Ham, (Mission Fitness/Bounds YMCA/Fit Fairhope/Fairhope Rec Center/Synergy Yoga & Pilates)

Elizabeth McCraw, Glow Yoga/Kindred Yoga

Kenee LaCoste, Sterling Hot Yoga

Lisa Blount, Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Therapy

Nicole Ewing, ProHealth

Sarah Deshauteurs, Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Therapy

Shoshana Treichel, Above and Beyond: Yoga and Salt Thera

Suzette Hanson, Village Yoga