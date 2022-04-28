The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in City Life. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.

For spelling and/or branding errors, please email updates to Jackie at [email protected] with the subject line – Spelling – {Category Name}.

CITY LIFE

Best Mobilian Right Now

Danny Lipford

Hays Tapia

Jennifer Bexley

Kane Wommack

Kim Garrett

Natalie Fox

Sandy Stimpson

Virginia Guy

Best Baldwinian Right Now

Billie Jo Underwood

Erin Langley

Haley Beason

Kim Jones

Michelle Murrill

Philip Rivers

Quintessential Mobilian

Ginger Woechan

Jake Peavy

Norman McCrummen

Ron Barrett

Sandy Stimpson

Stephen McNair

Uncle Henry

Willis Wilcox, Jr.

Quintessentially Baldwin

Cecil Christenberry

Erin Langley

Jonathan Young

Lucy Buffett

Tony Kennon

Zana Price

Best Police Officer

Brian Rivers

Charlie Welch

Jeremy March

Joey Goff

John Angle

Noah Anderson

Best Firefighter

Bradley Zirlott

Jamey Petersen

Jim Hudson

Kristen Richard

Scott Haney

Troy Gorlott

Best Annual Fundraising Event

American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off

Bent Broadway, benefitting LGBTQ Youth

Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast

Junior League of Mobile Christmas Jubilee

Downtown Cajun Cookoff, Child Advocacy Center

Drug Education Council Annual Luncheon

Festival of Flowers, Providence Hospital Foundation

Lip Sync Battle, Fuse Project

Best Hotel

Battle House Hotel & Spa

Fort Conde Inn

Hampton Inn

Malaga Inn

Renaissance Riverview Plaza

The Admiral

The Grand Hotel & Spa

Best High School Marching Band

Baker High School

Blount High School

Daphne High School

Leflore High School

Mary G Montgomery High School

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Best Mardi Gras Parading Society

Crewe of Columbus

Knights of Revelry

Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association

Mystics of Time

Neptune’s Daughters

Order of Polka Dots

Best Mardi Gras Marching Society

Joe Cain’s Merry Widows

Massacre Island Secret Society

Mistresses of Joe Cain

Mystic Squirrels of Bienville

Pelican Girls

The Nevergreens

Wild Mauvillians

Best Mardi Gras Ball

Conde Cavaliers

Fifty Funny Fellows

Neptune’s Daughters

Nereides

Order of Polka Dots

Order of Osiris

Best Mardi Gras Organization – Baldwin

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies

Knights of Ecor Rouge

Krewe du Cirque Society of Foley

Krewe of Mullet Mates

Maids of Jubilee

Shadow Barons

Order of Mystic Magnolias

Best Mardi Gras Throw

Conecuh Sausage – KOR

Crichton Leprechaun Plush

Mystic Squirrels of Bienville – Deez Nuts

Oyster Shell Necklaces – Wild Mauvillians

Prichard Water Board Credit Cards

Coolest Church or House of Worship

Corpus Christi Catholic Church

Forward Church

Harvest Church

Little Flower Catholic Church

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

The Cowboy Baptist Church

Best Clergy/Pastor/Spiritual Leader

Dr. Alan Floyd, Cottage Hill Baptist

Brother Calep Lewis, The Cowboy Church of Grand Bay

Fr. John Lynes, Little Flower Catholic Church

Fr. Mark Neske, Holy Family Catholic Church

Fr. Stephen Vrazel, St. Mary Catholic Church

Pastor Justin Driver, Forward Church

Rev. Beverly Gibson, Christ Church Cathedral

Best Place to take out-of-towners (Attraction)

Battleship Park

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Bienville Bites Food Tour

Conde Charlotte Museum

History Museum of Mobile

Mobile Carnival Museum

Best Place to take out-of-towners (Restaurant)

Bluegill

Boudreaux’s

Dauphin’s

Dew Drop Inn

Felix’s

Wintzell’s

Best Movie Theater

AMC Mobile 16

AMC Classic Jubilee Square

Crescent Theater

Nexus Cinema Dining

Coolest Apartment Community

Belforest Villas

D’Iberville Apartments

Grandview Pointe

La Maison of Saraland

Merchants Plaza

Meridian at the Port

Best Retirement Community

Carillon Oaks

Homestead Village Fairhope

Somerby

Seabrook Pointe

The Brennity at Fairhope Senior Living

University Oaks

Westminster Village

Best Local Company to Work For (Under 50 Employees)

A Gathering Place Catering

ACT Laboratory

Crowder Gulf Disaster Recovery

Maloney Lyons, LLC

Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology

Southern View Media

Two Mamas Professional Cleaning

Best Local Company to Work For (Over 50 Employees)

Alabama Shipyard, LLC

Better Homes and Garden Realty

Infirmary Health

MCG Workforce Solutions

Mobile Public Library

Pulmonary Associates

SSI Group

UJ Chevrolet

Uniti Fiber

Best Local College

Bishop State Community College

Coastal Alabama Community College

Faulkner University

Remington College

Spring Hill College

University of Mobile

University of South Alabama

Best Local College Professor

Catherine Cooper, USA, Radiologic Sciences

Dr. Erin Nelson, USA, Anthropology

Dr. Tyler Sturdivant, CACC, Nursing

James Larriviere, SHC, Economics

Melissa Walter, USA, Communication

Rachael Jordan, CACC, Nursing

Best Local Athlete – High School or younger

Barry Dunning, basketball, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Andrew Moore, soccer, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Damien Mooney, football, Theodore High School

Josie McDonald, soccer, Saraland High School

Kelsey Thompson, basketball, Davidson High School

Mikayla Baumgartner, softball, Mary G. Montgomery High School

Best Local Athlete – College or Professional

Ethan Hearn, baseball, Chicago Cubs

Jalen Tolbert, football, University of South Alabama

Josiah Harry, track & field, University of Alabama

Lincoln Sefcik, football, University of South Alabama

Maddux Bruns, baseball, LA Dodgers

Tempest Hebert, softball, CACC

Mobile Bay’s Most Adorable Dog

Axel Summers, Kathy Summers

Cappie, Dr. Avery, Fairhope Bay Dental Therapy Dog

Fisher, Caroline Newman

Koda, Madison Smith

Lucy, Krystle Gilbert

Marley, Brandi Schjott

Mordi, Shoshana Treichel

Mr. Pickles, Kent & Mikel Griggs

Oscar, the Blind Dog, Jenn Greene

Pepper Pappas, Breck & JB Pappas

Mobile Bay’s Cutest Cat

Basil, Lucy Gafford

Chandler, Tara Ridenoure

Chrissy, Kathy Summers

Florence, Elizabeth Shope

Mac, Madison Kendrick

Migs, Taylor Moss

Mr. Bingley, The Haunted Bookshop

Munchie, Marie Sullivan

Tudge, Gin Mathers

Whiskey, Lillie

Most Pet Friendly Bar or Restaurant

Callaghan’s

HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park

Nova Espresso

Pirate’s Cove

River Shack

Mobile Bay’s Best New Small Business (Less than 2 years old)

A Gathering Place Catering

Blendia by India

Griggs Cool Stuff

Mount Master Audio Video

Pet Wants Mobile Bay

Pop’s Midtown

Softball Total Package

2 U Tire

You are so Mobile if…

you caught Conecuh sausage at Mardi Gras

you celebrate your birthday at Old Dutch

you don’t understand how flashing stop signs work

you go through the tunnel without honking your horn

you know all the names of the MOT Dragons

you take the Causeway

you’ve seen the leprechaun

Best Animal Rescue Organization

Aide for Animals

Animal Rescue Foundation

Krewe de Rescue

Mobile Cat Society

Mobile SPCA

Wags and Whiskers

Nappie Category for 2023

Best Executive Coach

Best Handyman

Best Local Apparel Brand

Best Non-Profit Organization

Best Pet Nutritionist

Best Physical Therapist

Best Woman-Owned Business

My Business is Awesome but there is no category for me (name/type of business)

Bellens Soap Company, Natural & Organic Handcrafted Soaps

BTSI Systems (formerly Bienville Security), Security Services

Blendia by India, Natural Skin Care Products

Landshark Promotions, Promotional Products

Mobile Bay Camper Rentals, Camper Rentals

Nutria Rodeo, Local T-Shirt Apparel

Peak Alkalinity, Water Ionization

She’s a Pistol, Personal Firearm Instruction

Softball Total Package

The Success Partner, Business Coaching