CITY LIFE
Best Mobilian Right Now
Danny Lipford
Hays Tapia
Jennifer Bexley
Kane Wommack
Kim Garrett
Natalie Fox
Sandy Stimpson
Virginia Guy
Best Baldwinian Right Now
Billie Jo Underwood
Erin Langley
Haley Beason
Kim Jones
Michelle Murrill
Philip Rivers
Quintessential Mobilian
Ginger Woechan
Jake Peavy
Norman McCrummen
Ron Barrett
Sandy Stimpson
Stephen McNair
Uncle Henry
Willis Wilcox, Jr.
Quintessentially Baldwin
Cecil Christenberry
Erin Langley
Jonathan Young
Lucy Buffett
Tony Kennon
Zana Price
Best Police Officer
Brian Rivers
Charlie Welch
Jeremy March
Joey Goff
John Angle
Noah Anderson
Best Firefighter
Bradley Zirlott
Jamey Petersen
Jim Hudson
Kristen Richard
Scott Haney
Troy Gorlott
Best Annual Fundraising Event
American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off
Bent Broadway, benefitting LGBTQ Youth
Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast
Junior League of Mobile Christmas Jubilee
Downtown Cajun Cookoff, Child Advocacy Center
Drug Education Council Annual Luncheon
Festival of Flowers, Providence Hospital Foundation
Lip Sync Battle, Fuse Project
Best Hotel
Battle House Hotel & Spa
Fort Conde Inn
Hampton Inn
Malaga Inn
Renaissance Riverview Plaza
The Admiral
The Grand Hotel & Spa
Best High School Marching Band
Baker High School
Blount High School
Daphne High School
Leflore High School
Mary G Montgomery High School
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Best Mardi Gras Parading Society
Crewe of Columbus
Knights of Revelry
Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association
Mystics of Time
Neptune’s Daughters
Order of Polka Dots
Best Mardi Gras Marching Society
Joe Cain’s Merry Widows
Massacre Island Secret Society
Mistresses of Joe Cain
Mystic Squirrels of Bienville
Pelican Girls
The Nevergreens
Wild Mauvillians
Best Mardi Gras Ball
Conde Cavaliers
Fifty Funny Fellows
Neptune’s Daughters
Nereides
Order of Polka Dots
Order of Osiris
Best Mardi Gras Organization – Baldwin
Apollo’s Mystic Ladies
Knights of Ecor Rouge
Krewe du Cirque Society of Foley
Krewe of Mullet Mates
Maids of Jubilee
Shadow Barons
Order of Mystic Magnolias
Best Mardi Gras Throw
Conecuh Sausage – KOR
Crichton Leprechaun Plush
Mystic Squirrels of Bienville – Deez Nuts
Oyster Shell Necklaces – Wild Mauvillians
Prichard Water Board Credit Cards
Coolest Church or House of Worship
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Forward Church
Harvest Church
Little Flower Catholic Church
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
The Cowboy Baptist Church
Best Clergy/Pastor/Spiritual Leader
Dr. Alan Floyd, Cottage Hill Baptist
Brother Calep Lewis, The Cowboy Church of Grand Bay
Fr. John Lynes, Little Flower Catholic Church
Fr. Mark Neske, Holy Family Catholic Church
Fr. Stephen Vrazel, St. Mary Catholic Church
Pastor Justin Driver, Forward Church
Rev. Beverly Gibson, Christ Church Cathedral
Best Place to take out-of-towners (Attraction)
Battleship Park
Bellingrath Gardens and Home
Bienville Bites Food Tour
Conde Charlotte Museum
History Museum of Mobile
Mobile Carnival Museum
Best Place to take out-of-towners (Restaurant)
Bluegill
Boudreaux’s
Dauphin’s
Dew Drop Inn
Felix’s
Wintzell’s
Best Movie Theater
AMC Mobile 16
AMC Classic Jubilee Square
Crescent Theater
Nexus Cinema Dining
Coolest Apartment Community
Belforest Villas
D’Iberville Apartments
Grandview Pointe
La Maison of Saraland
Merchants Plaza
Meridian at the Port
Best Retirement Community
Carillon Oaks
Homestead Village Fairhope
Somerby
Seabrook Pointe
The Brennity at Fairhope Senior Living
University Oaks
Westminster Village
Best Local Company to Work For (Under 50 Employees)
A Gathering Place Catering
ACT Laboratory
Crowder Gulf Disaster Recovery
Maloney Lyons, LLC
Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology
Southern View Media
Two Mamas Professional Cleaning
Best Local Company to Work For (Over 50 Employees)
Alabama Shipyard, LLC
Better Homes and Garden Realty
Infirmary Health
MCG Workforce Solutions
Mobile Public Library
Pulmonary Associates
SSI Group
UJ Chevrolet
Uniti Fiber
Best Local College
Bishop State Community College
Coastal Alabama Community College
Faulkner University
Remington College
Spring Hill College
University of Mobile
University of South Alabama
Best Local College Professor
Catherine Cooper, USA, Radiologic Sciences
Dr. Erin Nelson, USA, Anthropology
Dr. Tyler Sturdivant, CACC, Nursing
James Larriviere, SHC, Economics
Melissa Walter, USA, Communication
Rachael Jordan, CACC, Nursing
Best Local Athlete – High School or younger
Barry Dunning, basketball, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Andrew Moore, soccer, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Damien Mooney, football, Theodore High School
Josie McDonald, soccer, Saraland High School
Kelsey Thompson, basketball, Davidson High School
Mikayla Baumgartner, softball, Mary G. Montgomery High School
Best Local Athlete – College or Professional
Ethan Hearn, baseball, Chicago Cubs
Jalen Tolbert, football, University of South Alabama
Josiah Harry, track & field, University of Alabama
Lincoln Sefcik, football, University of South Alabama
Maddux Bruns, baseball, LA Dodgers
Tempest Hebert, softball, CACC
Mobile Bay’s Most Adorable Dog
Axel Summers, Kathy Summers
Cappie, Dr. Avery, Fairhope Bay Dental Therapy Dog
Fisher, Caroline Newman
Koda, Madison Smith
Lucy, Krystle Gilbert
Marley, Brandi Schjott
Mordi, Shoshana Treichel
Mr. Pickles, Kent & Mikel Griggs
Oscar, the Blind Dog, Jenn Greene
Pepper Pappas, Breck & JB Pappas
Mobile Bay’s Cutest Cat
Basil, Lucy Gafford
Chandler, Tara Ridenoure
Chrissy, Kathy Summers
Florence, Elizabeth Shope
Mac, Madison Kendrick
Migs, Taylor Moss
Mr. Bingley, The Haunted Bookshop
Munchie, Marie Sullivan
Tudge, Gin Mathers
Whiskey, Lillie
Most Pet Friendly Bar or Restaurant
Callaghan’s
HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park
Nova Espresso
Pirate’s Cove
River Shack
Mobile Bay’s Best New Small Business (Less than 2 years old)
A Gathering Place Catering
Blendia by India
Griggs Cool Stuff
Mount Master Audio Video
Pet Wants Mobile Bay
Pop’s Midtown
Softball Total Package
2 U Tire
You are so Mobile if…
you caught Conecuh sausage at Mardi Gras
you celebrate your birthday at Old Dutch
you don’t understand how flashing stop signs work
you go through the tunnel without honking your horn
you know all the names of the MOT Dragons
you take the Causeway
you’ve seen the leprechaun
Best Animal Rescue Organization
Aide for Animals
Animal Rescue Foundation
Krewe de Rescue
Mobile Cat Society
Mobile SPCA
Wags and Whiskers
Nappie Category for 2023
Best Executive Coach
Best Handyman
Best Local Apparel Brand
Best Non-Profit Organization
Best Pet Nutritionist
Best Physical Therapist
Best Woman-Owned Business
My Business is Awesome but there is no category for me (name/type of business)
Bellens Soap Company, Natural & Organic Handcrafted Soaps
BTSI Systems (formerly Bienville Security), Security Services
Blendia by India, Natural Skin Care Products
Landshark Promotions, Promotional Products
Mobile Bay Camper Rentals, Camper Rentals
Nutria Rodeo, Local T-Shirt Apparel
Peak Alkalinity, Water Ionization
She’s a Pistol, Personal Firearm Instruction
Softball Total Package
The Success Partner, Business Coaching
