EATS & DRINKS
Best Overall Restaurant
Briquette’s
Chuck’s Fish
Dauphin’s
Felix’s Fish Camp
Mary’s Southern Cooking
NoJa
Osman’s
Ruth’s Chris
The Hope Farm
The Noble South
Best New Restaurant
Bay Town Burger Company
Bistro St. Emmanuel
Front Yard Tacos
Lost Pizza Company
Mandina’s
Nova Market
T. Marie’s Ristorante Italiano
The Tigers Bar & Grill
West Food Bar
Best Eastern Shore Restaurant
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
Kitchen on Main
Mandina’s
Southwood Kitchen
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
The Hope Farm
Best Beach Restaurant
Cobalt
Fisher’s
Fresh off the Boat
Miguel’s Beach’n Baja
Pirate’s Bar & Grill
The Gulf
Best Chef
Arwen Rice, Red or White
Bobby Lankford, Bama Bob’s
Charl Switzer, Pirate’s Bar & Grill
Derek Day, Pour Baby
Emmanuel Theris, Georgia Roussos
Jeremiah Matthews, Southwood Kitchen
Jim Smith, The Hummingbird Way
Mark Strickland, Debris
Osman Ademovic, Osman’s
Rob Varner, Sheepshead Eats
Best Atmosphere
FIVE
Dauphin’s
Serda’s Coffee Company
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
The Hope Farm
The River Shack
Most Innovative Menu
Dragonfly Food Bar
NoJa
Pour Baby
Southwood Kitchen
Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks
The Hope Farm
The Noble South
Best Outdoor Dining
Bluegill
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
El Papi
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
The Hope Farm
The River Shack
Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food
Big Time Diner
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Judy’s Place
Mama’s On Dauphin
Mama’s Place Citronelle
Mary’s Southern Cooking
Best Server (Server Name and Restaurant)
Alan at Serda’s Coffee Company
Caleb Helms Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek
Kayla Santiago, El Papi
Mark Radoslovich, NoJa
Sam Feminella Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
Stevie P Dauphin’s
Travis Bailey, Judy’s Place
Best Service Overall (Restaurant)
Bama Bob’s
Dauphin’s
Felix’s Fish Camp
NoJa
Pour Baby
Ruth’s Chris
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Best Desserts
Chunk of Cheese Cheesecake
FIVE
Foxy’s Waffle Bar and Sugar Den
Mary’s Southern Cooking
Mo’ Bay Beignet Co.
Stevie’s Kitchen
Vanilla Bean Baking Studio
Best Restaurant Wine List
Pour Baby
Provision
Red or White
Ruth’s Chris
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
The Hope Farm
Best Wings
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Baumhower’s Victory Grill
Butch Cassidy’s
MySIx Cooking
Up All Nite Wingz and Thingz
VooDoo Wings
WeMo’s Famous Wings
Best Chicken Fingers
Boyd’s Royal Knight
Foosackly’s
Goldfingers
Raising Cane’s
Wingfingers
Zaxby’s
Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Frozen Treats
Cammie’s Old Dutch
Cold Snap
Kraze Frozen Treats
Serda’s Coffee Company
Sweet Pea’s House of Treats & Eats
Whit’s Frozen Custard
Best Lunch Spot
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Chicken Salad Chick
Judy’s Place
Maghee’s
Mary’s Southern Cooking
Mediterranean Sandwich Company
Serda’s Coffee Company
Stevie’s Kitchen
Taco Mama
The Cheese Cottage
Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot
Cheryl’s Café & Market
East Shore Café
Manci’s Antique Club
Mary Ann’s Deli
Panini Pete’s
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Best Wine/Gourmet Shop
Domke Market
Greer’s St. Louis Market
Provision
Red or White
Southern Napa
Wine Knot
Best Wine Selection – Retail
Domke Market
Greer’s St. Louis Market
Provision
Red or White
Rouses
Wine Knot
Best Beer Selection- Retail
Bebo’s Old Shell Market
Cottage Hill Package Store
Greer’s
Piggly Wiggly
Publix
Rouses
Best Annual Food Event or Cook-off
American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off
Downtown Cajun Cook-off
Greek Fest
Grill on the Hill
Holy Trinity Gumbo Cook-off St. Ignatius
Shrimp Festival
Best Food Truck
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Front Yard Tacos
Mo’Bay Beignet
MySix Cooking
Smokin’ Gringos
Traepay’s Rolling Café
Best Gumbo
Blind Mule
Chuck’s Fish
Debris
Dew Drop Inn
Georgia Roussos Catering
Stevie’s Kitchen
The Royal Scam
Wintzell’s Oyster House
Best Sushi
Chuck’s Fish
Master Joe’s
Ohana Poke
Rock-n-Roll Sushi
See Wee Roll
Wasabi
Best Bakery
Flour Girls Bakery
Gourmet Goodies
Pollman’s Bake Shop
Sally’s Piece a Cake
Simply Sweet Shoppe
Vanilla Bean Baking Studio
Best Wedding Cake
Cakes by Judi
Couture Cakes
Flour Girls Bakery
Pollman’s Bake Shop
Sugar House Custom Cakes
The Pastry Shop
Underground Custom Cakes
Best King Cake
Bread by Beck
Dropout Bakery & Company
Knot Just Pretzels
Sally’s Piece a Cake
Sugar Rush
Vanilla Bean Baking Studio
Best Cookies
Bake My Day
Crumble Cookies
ellenJay Bakery
Guncles
Piped Dreams Macaron Bakery
Vanilla Bean Baking Studio
Best Caterer
A Gathering Place Catering
Bay Gourmet
Georgia Roussos Catering
Naman’s
Sheepshead Eats
Stevie’s Kitchen
Best Burger
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Bay Town Burger Company
Butch Cassidy’s Café
Callaghan’s
FIVE Mobile
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
LoDa Bier Garten
Roshell’s Café & Deli
Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks
The Blind Mule
Best Steak
Briquette’s
Judy’s Place
Osman’s
Ruth’s Chris
The Hope Farm
The Royal Scam
Best Sandwich Shop
Debris
Jersey Mike’s
Mediterranean Sandwich Company
Panini Pete’s
Regina’s Kitchen
The Cheese Cottage
Best Seafood
Bluegill
Felix’s Fish Camp
Half Shell Oyster House
Judy’s Place
Lighthouse Restaurant
R& R Seafood
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
The Grand Mariner
Best Brunch
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
Brick and Spoon
Callaghan’s
Dauphin’s
FIVE Mobile
Ruby Slipper
The Hope Farm
The Hummingbird Way
Best Breakfast
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Dick Russell’s BBQ
Front Yard Tacos
Maple Street Biscuit Company
Ruby Slipper
Spot of Tea
Best Ethnic Restaurant
3 Flavors
7 Spice Grocery and Grill
Aroy Thai
Jerusalem Café
Mediterranean Sandwich Company
Rice Asian Grill & Sushi Bar
Sage Lebanese Cuisine & Café
The Tigers Bar & Grill
Yak The Kathmandu Kitchen
Best Mexican Restaurant
Aztecas
Bariachi Mexican Restaurant
El Papi
Hacienda San Miguel
La Cocina
Los 3 Amigos
Taqueria Mexico
Villa Del Rey
Best Italian Restaurant
Gambino’s Italian Grill
Guido’s
Mandina’s
Roma Café
T Marie’s
Via Emilia
Best Takeout
Aroy Thai
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Gourmet Goodies
Miguel’s Beach N Baja
Stevie’s Kitchen
Up All Night Wingz and Thingz
Yak The Kathmandu Kitchen
Best Grocery Delivery/Pick-up
Greer’s
Publix
Rouses
Target
Walmart
Best Pizza
Ashland Midtown Pub
Joe’s Pizza & Pasta
Lost Pizza Company
Mellow Mushroom
MOD Pizza
Navco Pizza
Nino’s Pizza
Ravenite Pizzeria
Red or White
Semmes House of Pizza
Best Coffeehouse
Carpe Diem
Coffee Monster
Moka’s Coffee House
Nova Espresso
Rooted and Grounded
Serda’s Coffee Company
Soul Caffeine
Yellowhammer Coffee
Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse
Happy Pappy’s
Kind Café
Provision
Refuge Coffee Roastery
Soul Caffeine
The Coffee Loft
Best Local Grocery Store
Elberta Grocery Store
Food Champ
Food Pak
Greer’s
International Food & Grocery
Ship and Shore Grocery
Best Grocery Store/Chain
Aldi
Greer’s
Publix
Rouses
The Fresh Market
Whole Foods Market
Best Specialty Grocery
Fresh Market
Greer’s St. Louis Market
Mosley’s Meat Market
Nova Market
Whole Foods Market
Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods- Mobile
Lil Brian’s Produce
Mac’s Fresh Produce
Market in the Square
Saraland Produce
Sessions Farm Market
Ted & Nancy’s Fruit Stand
Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods- Baldwin
Allegri Farm Market
Burris Farm Market
Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermen’s Market
Gardner’s Berry Farm
Hazel’s Market
McKenzie Farm Produce Stand
Best Barbecue Restaurant
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Small’s Smokehouse
Cotton State BBQ
Dreamland
Hickory Pit Too
Meat Boss
Moe’s Original BBQ
Sonny’s BBQ
Best Ribs
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Moe’s Original BBQ
Dreamland
Hickory Pit Too
Mary’s Southern Cooking
Meat Boss
Sonny’s BBQ
Best Barbecue Sauce
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Dreamland
Hickory Pit Too
LA Barbeque
Meat Boss
Moe’s Original BBQ
Sonny’s BBQ
Best Raw Oysters
Acme Oyster House
Bluegill
Half Shell Oyster House
Pirate’s Bar and Grill
The Hummingbird Way
Wintzell’s Oyster House
Best Seafood Market
Billy’s Seafood
Fresh Seafood Distributors
K&D Seafood
Market by the Bay
Mudbugs at the Loop
Shrimp by the Pound
Best Place to Eat Healthy
1031 Meals
Bay Life Nutrition
Clean Eatz
Coastal Bay Nutrition
Foy Superfoods
Spanish Fort Nutrition
Zoe’s Kitchen
Best Drunk Food
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Cook Out
LoDa Bier Garten
Mediterranean Sandwich Company
Up All Night Wingz and Thingz
Waffle House
Best Hangover Food
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Foosackly’s
LoDa Bier Garten
Ruby Slipper
The Blind Mule
Waffle House
