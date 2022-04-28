The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in EATS AND DRINKS. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.

EATS & DRINKS

Best Overall Restaurant

Briquette’s

Chuck’s Fish

Dauphin’s

Felix’s Fish Camp

Mary’s Southern Cooking

NoJa

Osman’s

Ruth’s Chris

The Hope Farm

The Noble South

Best New Restaurant

Bay Town Burger Company

Bistro St. Emmanuel

Front Yard Tacos

Lost Pizza Company

Mandina’s

Nova Market

T. Marie’s Ristorante Italiano

The Tigers Bar & Grill

West Food Bar

Best Eastern Shore Restaurant

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill

Kitchen on Main

Mandina’s

Southwood Kitchen

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

The Hope Farm

Best Beach Restaurant

Cobalt

Fisher’s

Fresh off the Boat

Miguel’s Beach’n Baja

Pirate’s Bar & Grill

The Gulf

Best Chef

Arwen Rice, Red or White

Bobby Lankford, Bama Bob’s

Charl Switzer, Pirate’s Bar & Grill

Derek Day, Pour Baby

Emmanuel Theris, Georgia Roussos

Jeremiah Matthews, Southwood Kitchen

Jim Smith, The Hummingbird Way

Mark Strickland, Debris

Osman Ademovic, Osman’s

Rob Varner, Sheepshead Eats

Best Atmosphere

FIVE

Dauphin’s

Serda’s Coffee Company

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

The Hope Farm

The River Shack

Most Innovative Menu

Dragonfly Food Bar

NoJa

Pour Baby

Southwood Kitchen

Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks

The Hope Farm

The Noble South

Best Outdoor Dining

Bluegill

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill

El Papi

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

The Hope Farm

The River Shack

Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food

Big Time Diner

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Judy’s Place

Mama’s On Dauphin

Mama’s Place Citronelle

Mary’s Southern Cooking

Best Server (Server Name and Restaurant)

Alan at Serda’s Coffee Company

Caleb Helms Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek

Kayla Santiago, El Papi

Mark Radoslovich, NoJa

Sam Feminella Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill

Stevie P Dauphin’s

Travis Bailey, Judy’s Place

Best Service Overall (Restaurant)

Bama Bob’s

Dauphin’s

Felix’s Fish Camp

NoJa

Pour Baby

Ruth’s Chris

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Best Desserts

Chunk of Cheese Cheesecake

FIVE

Foxy’s Waffle Bar and Sugar Den

Mary’s Southern Cooking

Mo’ Bay Beignet Co.

Stevie’s Kitchen

Vanilla Bean Baking Studio

Best Restaurant Wine List

Pour Baby

Provision

Red or White

Ruth’s Chris

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

The Hope Farm

Best Wings

Bama Bob’s BBQ

Baumhower’s Victory Grill

Butch Cassidy’s

MySIx Cooking

Up All Nite Wingz and Thingz

VooDoo Wings

WeMo’s Famous Wings

Best Chicken Fingers

Boyd’s Royal Knight

Foosackly’s

Goldfingers

Raising Cane’s

Wingfingers

Zaxby’s

Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Frozen Treats

Cammie’s Old Dutch

Cold Snap

Kraze Frozen Treats

Serda’s Coffee Company

Sweet Pea’s House of Treats & Eats

Whit’s Frozen Custard

Best Lunch Spot

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Chicken Salad Chick

Judy’s Place

Maghee’s

Mary’s Southern Cooking

Mediterranean Sandwich Company

Serda’s Coffee Company

Stevie’s Kitchen

Taco Mama

The Cheese Cottage

Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot

Cheryl’s Café & Market

East Shore Café

Manci’s Antique Club

Mary Ann’s Deli

Panini Pete’s

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Best Wine/Gourmet Shop

Domke Market

Greer’s St. Louis Market

Provision

Red or White

Southern Napa

Wine Knot

Best Wine Selection – Retail

Domke Market

Greer’s St. Louis Market

Provision

Red or White

Rouses

Wine Knot

Best Beer Selection- Retail

Bebo’s Old Shell Market

Cottage Hill Package Store

Greer’s

Piggly Wiggly

Publix

Rouses

Best Annual Food Event or Cook-off

American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off

Downtown Cajun Cook-off

Greek Fest

Grill on the Hill

Holy Trinity Gumbo Cook-off St. Ignatius

Shrimp Festival

Best Food Truck

Bama Bob’s BBQ

Front Yard Tacos

Mo’Bay Beignet

MySix Cooking

Smokin’ Gringos

Traepay’s Rolling Café

Best Gumbo

Blind Mule

Chuck’s Fish

Debris

Dew Drop Inn

Georgia Roussos Catering

Stevie’s Kitchen

The Royal Scam

Wintzell’s Oyster House

Best Sushi

Chuck’s Fish

Master Joe’s

Ohana Poke

Rock-n-Roll Sushi

See Wee Roll

Wasabi

Best Bakery

Flour Girls Bakery

Gourmet Goodies

Pollman’s Bake Shop

Sally’s Piece a Cake

Simply Sweet Shoppe

Vanilla Bean Baking Studio

Best Wedding Cake

Cakes by Judi

Couture Cakes

Flour Girls Bakery

Pollman’s Bake Shop

Sugar House Custom Cakes

The Pastry Shop

Underground Custom Cakes

Best King Cake

Bread by Beck

Dropout Bakery & Company

Knot Just Pretzels

Sally’s Piece a Cake

Sugar Rush

Vanilla Bean Baking Studio

Best Cookies

Bake My Day

Crumble Cookies

ellenJay Bakery

Guncles

Piped Dreams Macaron Bakery

Vanilla Bean Baking Studio

Best Caterer

A Gathering Place Catering

Bay Gourmet

Georgia Roussos Catering

Naman’s

Sheepshead Eats

Stevie’s Kitchen

Best Burger

Bama Bob’s BBQ

Bay Town Burger Company

Butch Cassidy’s Café

Callaghan’s

FIVE Mobile

Heroes Sports Bar & Grille

LoDa Bier Garten

Roshell’s Café & Deli

Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks

The Blind Mule

Best Steak

Briquette’s

Judy’s Place

Osman’s

Ruth’s Chris

The Hope Farm

The Royal Scam

Best Sandwich Shop

Debris

Jersey Mike’s

Mediterranean Sandwich Company

Panini Pete’s

Regina’s Kitchen

The Cheese Cottage

Best Seafood

Bluegill

Felix’s Fish Camp

Half Shell Oyster House

Judy’s Place

Lighthouse Restaurant

R& R Seafood

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

The Grand Mariner

Best Brunch

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill

Brick and Spoon

Callaghan’s

Dauphin’s

FIVE Mobile

Ruby Slipper

The Hope Farm

The Hummingbird Way

Best Breakfast

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Dick Russell’s BBQ

Front Yard Tacos

Maple Street Biscuit Company

Ruby Slipper

Spot of Tea

Best Ethnic Restaurant

3 Flavors

7 Spice Grocery and Grill

Aroy Thai

Jerusalem Café

Mediterranean Sandwich Company

Rice Asian Grill & Sushi Bar

Sage Lebanese Cuisine & Café

The Tigers Bar & Grill

Yak The Kathmandu Kitchen

Best Mexican Restaurant

Aztecas

Bariachi Mexican Restaurant

El Papi

Hacienda San Miguel

La Cocina

Los 3 Amigos

Taqueria Mexico

Villa Del Rey

Best Italian Restaurant

Gambino’s Italian Grill

Guido’s

Mandina’s

Roma Café

T Marie’s

Via Emilia

Best Takeout

Aroy Thai

Bama Bob’s BBQ

Gourmet Goodies

Miguel’s Beach N Baja

Stevie’s Kitchen

Up All Night Wingz and Thingz

Yak The Kathmandu Kitchen

Best Grocery Delivery/Pick-up

Greer’s

Publix

Rouses

Target

Walmart

Best Pizza

Ashland Midtown Pub

Joe’s Pizza & Pasta

Lost Pizza Company

Mellow Mushroom

MOD Pizza

Navco Pizza

Nino’s Pizza

Ravenite Pizzeria

Red or White

Semmes House of Pizza

Best Coffeehouse

Carpe Diem

Coffee Monster

Moka’s Coffee House

Nova Espresso

Rooted and Grounded

Serda’s Coffee Company

Soul Caffeine

Yellowhammer Coffee

Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse

Happy Pappy’s

Kind Café

Provision

Refuge Coffee Roastery

Soul Caffeine

The Coffee Loft

Best Local Grocery Store

Elberta Grocery Store

Food Champ

Food Pak

Greer’s

International Food & Grocery

Ship and Shore Grocery

Best Grocery Store/Chain

Aldi

Greer’s

Publix

Rouses

The Fresh Market

Whole Foods Market

Best Specialty Grocery

Fresh Market

Greer’s St. Louis Market

Mosley’s Meat Market

Nova Market

Whole Foods Market

Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods- Mobile

Lil Brian’s Produce

Mac’s Fresh Produce

Market in the Square

Saraland Produce

Sessions Farm Market

Ted & Nancy’s Fruit Stand

Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods- Baldwin

Allegri Farm Market

Burris Farm Market

Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermen’s Market

Gardner’s Berry Farm

Hazel’s Market

McKenzie Farm Produce Stand

Best Barbecue Restaurant

Bama Bob’s BBQ

Small’s Smokehouse

Cotton State BBQ

Dreamland

Hickory Pit Too

Meat Boss

Moe’s Original BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ

Best Ribs

Bama Bob’s BBQ

Moe’s Original BBQ

Dreamland

Hickory Pit Too

Mary’s Southern Cooking

Meat Boss

Sonny’s BBQ

Best Barbecue Sauce

Bama Bob’s BBQ

Dreamland

Hickory Pit Too

LA Barbeque

Meat Boss

Moe’s Original BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ

Best Raw Oysters

Acme Oyster House

Bluegill

Half Shell Oyster House

Pirate’s Bar and Grill

The Hummingbird Way

Wintzell’s Oyster House

Best Seafood Market

Billy’s Seafood

Fresh Seafood Distributors

K&D Seafood

Market by the Bay

Mudbugs at the Loop

Shrimp by the Pound

Best Place to Eat Healthy

1031 Meals

Bay Life Nutrition

Clean Eatz

Coastal Bay Nutrition

Foy Superfoods

Spanish Fort Nutrition

Zoe’s Kitchen

Best Drunk Food

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Cook Out

LoDa Bier Garten

Mediterranean Sandwich Company

Up All Night Wingz and Thingz

Waffle House

Best Hangover Food

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Foosackly’s

LoDa Bier Garten

Ruby Slipper

The Blind Mule

Waffle House