The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in KIDS. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.
KIDS
Best Kids’ Clothing Store
Gigi & Jay’s
Kids Kottage
Little Monkey Toes
The Children’s Place
The Holiday
Tiny Town
Best Kids’ Consignment
Carousel Kids
Kids Wearhouse
Kidz Klozet
Savvy Mom Sale
Sweet Seconds
The Mulberry Bush
Best Summer Camp
Bayside Academy
Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre
Mobile Ballet
South Baldwin Literacy Council
STEM for Kids Mobile Bay
The PACT Theatre Company
Best Sports Camp/Clinic Training Facility
Blueprint Performance
Coastal Sports Academy
Haley’s Little Fish
McCranie ATA
Mobile Tennis Center
The Field Athletics Training Facility & Sporting Goods
The Performance Lab
Best Daycare/Mother’s Day Out
Ashland Place Preschool
Christ United Methodist Church
Discovery Island Child Development Center
Kinder Kastle
West Mobile Baptist Child Development Center
Westminster Early Childhood Program
Best Preschool
Ashland Place Preschool
Corpus Christi Christian Academy
Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Discovery Island Child Development Center
St. Ignatius Catholic School
St. Paul’s Early Education Center
Best Birthday Party Place
Humdingers Virtual Reality Lounge
Next Level Mobile Laser Tag
Pete’s Party Castle
Pump it Up
Spa Tea Da
STEM for Kids Mobile Bay
Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood
Chidester Avenue
Hickory Ridge
Llanfair
Ravine Woods
Regency Oaks
Rosswood
Sugar Creek
Most Kid-Friendly Attraction
Bellingrath Gardens and Home
Dauphin Island Sea Lab
Exploreum Science Center
Gulf Coast Zoo
OWA Parks & Resort
USS Alabama
Best Dance Studio
Broadway South
Debbie’s School of Dance
Kelly’s Dance Academy
Mobile Ballet
Robinson’s School of Dance
Sheffield’s School of the Dance
Turning Pointe Dance Academy
Best Pediatrician
Dr. Alfred Shearer, Pediatric Associates
Dr. Jessica Hagemeier, North Baldwin Pediatrics
Dr. Jonathan Holmes, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Michael Little, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Nancy Wood, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Norma Mobley, Mobile Pediatric Clinic
Dr. Robin McNair, Pediatric Associates
Dr. Sarah Joiner, Family Medical of Mobile
Dr. Savannah Browning, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Matthew Cepeda, Children’s Medical Group
Best Pediatric Group
Children’s Medical Group
Gulf Coast Pediatrics
Infirmary Pediatrics
Mobile Pediatric Clinic
North Baldwin Pediatrics
Pediatric Associates
Best Pediatric Specialist
Dr. Adam Handwerger, Pediatric Orthropedic Surgery Specialist, The Orthopedic Group
Dr. Anne-Marie Kaulfers, Pediatric Endocrinologist/Diabetes, USA Health
Dr. Athira Nair, Pediatric Cardiologist, USA Health
Dr. Lynn Batten, Pediatric Cardiologist, USA Health
Dr. Stephanie J. Anderson, Pediatric Development& Behavior/Autism, USA Health
Dr. Theresa Roca, Pediatric Cardiologist, Ascension
Best Pediatric Dentist
Dr. Gaines Thomas, Thomas & Moore Pediatric Dentistry
Dr. Joel Welford, Pediatric Dentistry of Mobile
Dr. Lauren Moore, Thomas & Moore Pediatric Dentistry
Dr. Leslie Buckley, Dr. Leslie’s Dental, General Dentistry for Kids, Teens & Young Adults
Dr. Maureen Baldy, Mobile Premier Pediatric Dentistry
Dr. Trey Fellers, Dr. Trey’s Children’s Dentistry
Best Pediatric Dental Group
Daphne Pediatric Dentistry
Dr. Trey’s Children’s Dentistry
Malbis Parkway Pediatric Dentistry
Mobile Pediatric Dentistry
Mobile Premier Pediatric Dentistry
Pediatric Dentistry of Mobile
Thomas and Moore Pediatric Dentistry
West Mobile’s Children’s Dentistry
Best Orthodontist
Dr. Brian Oliver, Oliver Orthodontics
Dr. Carter Thomas, Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics
Dr. Joseph Hastings, Grelot Orthodontics
Dr. Keith Harvey, Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics
Dr. M. Bancroft McMurphy, Hicks & McMurphy Orthodontics
Dr. Rosalyn J. Salter, Hillcrest Orthodontics
Dr. Steadman McMurphy, McMurphy Orthodontics
Best Orthodontic Practice
Harvey & Thomas
Hillcrest Orthodontics
Island Orthodontics
McMurphy Orthodontics
Pickett Orthodontics
South Alabama Orthodontics
Best Kid Photographer
Cornerstone Photography
Janie Long Photographer
Laura Cantrell Photography
Leslie Walley Photography
Nicky Mendenhall Photography
Samantha Vickers
Best Public School – Mobile
Baker High School
Causey Middle School
Denton Magnet School of Technology
Olive J. Dodge Elementary
Peter F. Alba Middle School
Phillips Preparatory School
Best Private School – Mobile
Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Faith Academy
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
St. Luke’s Episcopal School
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Best Public School – Baldwin
Bay Minette Grammar School
Belforest Elementary
Daphne Elementary School North
Daphne High School
Rockwell Elementary
Silverhill Elementary
Best Private School – Baldwin
Bayshore Christian School
Bayside Academy
Christ the King Catholic School
Snook Christian Academy
St. Michael Catholic High School
St. Patrick Catholic School
Best Preschool Teacher- Mobile
Alexandra Theris, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Catriena Daniel, St. Luke’s Episcopal
Heather Vella, Wilmer Elementary School
Jeri Morley , Cottage Hill Baptist
Linda Check, Shepard Elementary School
Rhonda Holland, Satsuma Christian School
Best Preschool Teacher- Baldwin
Christine Walding, Christ the King
Melissa Moody, Discovery Island CDC
Rosie Swanson, Christ the King
Sally Norton, Ascension Christian School
Sarah Jones, Fairhope West Elementary
Shawn Eastman, Country Day School
Coolest Public Elementary School Teacher – Mobile
Abigail Crawford, Shepard Elementary
Jessica Anderson, Allentown Elementary
Kimberly Dees Hardy, Dodge Elementary
Leah Flores, Collier Elementary
Leigh Shropshire, Collier Elementary
Maria Gronowski, Mary B. Austin Elementary School
Coolest Private Elementary School Teacher -Mobile
Alex Lilly, Little Flower Catholic School
Jennifer McGinnis, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Krissy Hipp, Cottage Hill Baptist
Lynn Bloch, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Ryan Jett, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Stephanie Hancock, Little Flower Catholic School
Coolest Public Middle School Teacher- Mobile
Andrea Vickers, Phillips Prep
Channi Zirlott, Alba Middle School
Kim Wakefield, Phillips Prep
Lisa Counselman, Causey Middle School
Madelyn Thomaston, Phillips Prep
William DeMouy, Grand Bay Middle
Coolest Private Middle School Teacher- Mobile
Amanda Dudeck, St. Ignatius
Dr. Stacey Burt, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Elizabeth Bryant, Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Peter Stoyka, Corpus Christi Catholic School
Stephanie LeGrone, St. Mary’s
Tiffany Stallings, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Coolest Public High School Teacher – Mobile
Alison Burrow, Murphy High School
Andrew Lipske, Baker High School
Ashton DeMouy, Baker High School
Brandon Rice, Baker High School
Jeremiah Quattrone, Citronelle High School
Kathleen Wilhelm, Davidson High School
Ricky Miller, Alma Bryant High School
Coolest Private High School Teacher – Mobile
Alicia Matthews, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Anna Thomas, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Brittany Leahy, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Joseph Moody, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Karen Haynes, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Phil Proctor, McGill Toolen Catholic High School
Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Baldwin (Public or Private)
Abbey Burman, Belforest Elementary
Beth Stocks, Fairhope East Elementary
D’Natia Kennedy, Bay Minette Elementary School
Denise Helper, Christ the King
Hailey Smith Britt, Rockwell Elementary School
Jessica Kemper, Carroll Intermediate School
Tanya Best, Bayside Academy
Coolest Middle School Teacher- Baldwin – (Public or Private)
Jamie Temple, Central Baldwin Middle School
Josh Hamilton, Christ the King
Linda Hill, Elberta Middle School
Molly Murphy, Christ the King
Silvia Stroud, Christ the King
Tina Dillen, Spanish Fort Middle School
Coolest High School Teacher – Baldwin – (Public or Private)
Barclay Kercher, Spanish Fort High School
Dannie Mixon, Daphne High School
Griffin Hood, Daphne High School
Mandy Jennings, Fairhope High School
Paul Saboe, St, Michael Catholic High School
Phillip Martin, St. Michael Catholic High
Best Principal – Mobile Public School
Andrea Dennis, Phillips Prep
Angela Lincecum, Shepard Elementary
David Sprinkle, Alma Bryant
Jason Smith, Causey Middle School
Lynn Huey, Dodge Elementary
Marlon Firle, Mary G. Montgomery High School
Best Principal – Mobile Private School
Aldridge Marks, UMS Wright Lower School
Debbie Ollis, St Mary’s Catholic School
Doug Estle, St Luke’s Upper School
Kristy Martin, Corpus Christi Catholic School
Tori Miller, St. Ignatius Catholic School
Trent Catchpole, Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Best Head of School
Blair Fisher, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Darren J Pascavage, St Luke’s Episcopal School
Doug Barber, UMS Wright Preparatory School
Faustin Weber, St. Michael Catholic High School
Michael Papa, Bayside Academy
Michelle Haas, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Best Principal – Baldwin (Public or Private)
Craig Smith, Baldwin County High School
Jackie Garlock, Christ the King Catholic School
John Fletcher Comer, Daphne High School
Jonathan Ellis, Belforest Elementary School
Laura Moorer, Bay Minette Elementary
Robbie Owen, Rockwell Elementary
Best School Counselor – Mobile Public
Caroline Newman, Kate Shepard Elementary
Courtney Cavin, Burns Middle School
Lettie Duke, Davidson High School
Madonna Burden, Phillips Prep
Stacey Eiland, Phillips Prep
Sydney Shuford, Causey Middle School
Best School Counselor – Mobile Private
Blair Schoenvogel, UMS Wright Preparatory School
Caroline Langworthy, Corpus Christi Catholic School
Carolyn Davidson, St. Mary’s
Courtney Page, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Meredith Hayes, St. Dominic Catholic School
Meridy Jones, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Best School Counselor – Baldwin (Public or Private)
Andi Milsap, Bayside Academy
Chelsey Darby, Daphne High School
Cyndi Tarlton, Orange Beach Elementary
Jan Quint, Christ the King
Missy Calvary, St, Michael Catholic High School
Zack McCraw, Spanish Fort High School
Best High School Football Coach (Mobile or Baldwin)
Bobby Parrish, Williamson High School
Eric Collier, Theodore High School
Jack French, Faith Academy
Philip Rivers, St. Michael Catholic High School
Ron Lee, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Terry Curtis, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Best High School Basketball Coach (Mobile or Baldwin)
David Armstrong, Baker High School
David Offerle, St. Michael Catholic High School
Garreth Traywick, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Michael Napp, UMS- Wright Preparatory School
Phillip Murphy, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Phillip Roebling, Theodore High School
Best Coach (Various Sports)
Joe Moody, Soccer, UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Kathleen Wilhelm, JV Cheer, Davidson High School
Kelly Pitts, Softball, Mobile Christian School
Kelsey McCraw, Varsity Cheer, Baker High School
Lisa Counselman, Archery, Causey Middle School
Meredith Donald, Volleyball, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Simon Cortopassi, Baseball, St. Michael’s Catholic High School
Best Overall Academic Program – Mobile Public Schools
Baker High School
Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies
Clark Shaw Magnet School
Davidson High School
Phillips Preparatory School
Saraland High School
Best Overall Academic Program – Baldwin Schools
Bayshore Christian School
Bayside Academy
Christ the King
Daphne High School
Fairhope High School
St. Michael Catholic High School
Best Overall Academic Program – Mobile Private Schools
Cottage Hill Christian Academy
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Mobile Christian
St. Luke’s Episcopal School
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
UMS- Wright Preparatory School
Best Overall Athletic Program – Mobile Public Schools
Alma Bryant High School
Baker High School
Davidson High School
Saraland High School
Theodore High School
Vigor High School
Best Overall Athletic Program – Baldwin Schools
Bayside Academy
Daphne High School
Elberta High School
Fairhope High School
Spanish Fort High School
St Michael Catholic High
Best Overall Athletic Program- Mobile Private Schools
Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Faith Academy
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Mobile Christian
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
UMS-Wright Preparatory School
