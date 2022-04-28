The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in KIDS. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.

For spelling and/or branding errors, please email updates to Jackie at [email protected] with the subject line – Spelling – {Category Name}.

KIDS

Best Kids’ Clothing Store

Gigi & Jay’s

Kids Kottage

Little Monkey Toes

The Children’s Place

The Holiday

Tiny Town

Best Kids’ Consignment

Carousel Kids

Kids Wearhouse

Kidz Klozet

Savvy Mom Sale

Sweet Seconds

The Mulberry Bush

Best Summer Camp

Bayside Academy

Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre

Mobile Ballet

South Baldwin Literacy Council

STEM for Kids Mobile Bay

The PACT Theatre Company

Best Sports Camp/Clinic Training Facility

Blueprint Performance

Coastal Sports Academy

Haley’s Little Fish

McCranie ATA

Mobile Tennis Center

The Field Athletics Training Facility & Sporting Goods

The Performance Lab

Best Daycare/Mother’s Day Out

Ashland Place Preschool

Christ United Methodist Church

Discovery Island Child Development Center

Kinder Kastle

West Mobile Baptist Child Development Center

Westminster Early Childhood Program

Best Preschool

Ashland Place Preschool

Corpus Christi Christian Academy

Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Discovery Island Child Development Center

St. Ignatius Catholic School

St. Paul’s Early Education Center

Best Birthday Party Place

Humdingers Virtual Reality Lounge

Next Level Mobile Laser Tag

Pete’s Party Castle

Pump it Up

Spa Tea Da

STEM for Kids Mobile Bay

Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood

Chidester Avenue

Hickory Ridge

Llanfair

Ravine Woods

Regency Oaks

Rosswood

Sugar Creek

Most Kid-Friendly Attraction

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Exploreum Science Center

Gulf Coast Zoo

OWA Parks & Resort

USS Alabama

Best Dance Studio

Broadway South

Debbie’s School of Dance

Kelly’s Dance Academy

Mobile Ballet

Robinson’s School of Dance

Sheffield’s School of the Dance

Turning Pointe Dance Academy

Best Pediatrician

Dr. Alfred Shearer, Pediatric Associates

Dr. Jessica Hagemeier, North Baldwin Pediatrics

Dr. Jonathan Holmes, Children’s Medical Group

Dr. Michael Little, Children’s Medical Group

Dr. Nancy Wood, Children’s Medical Group

Dr. Norma Mobley, Mobile Pediatric Clinic

Dr. Robin McNair, Pediatric Associates

Dr. Sarah Joiner, Family Medical of Mobile

Dr. Savannah Browning, Children’s Medical Group

Dr. Matthew Cepeda, Children’s Medical Group

Best Pediatric Group

Children’s Medical Group

Gulf Coast Pediatrics

Infirmary Pediatrics

Mobile Pediatric Clinic

North Baldwin Pediatrics

Pediatric Associates

Best Pediatric Specialist

Dr. Adam Handwerger, Pediatric Orthropedic Surgery Specialist, The Orthopedic Group

Dr. Anne-Marie Kaulfers, Pediatric Endocrinologist/Diabetes, USA Health

Dr. Athira Nair, Pediatric Cardiologist, USA Health

Dr. Lynn Batten, Pediatric Cardiologist, USA Health

Dr. Stephanie J. Anderson, Pediatric Development& Behavior/Autism, USA Health

Dr. Theresa Roca, Pediatric Cardiologist, Ascension

Best Pediatric Dentist

Dr. Gaines Thomas, Thomas & Moore Pediatric Dentistry

Dr. Joel Welford, Pediatric Dentistry of Mobile

Dr. Lauren Moore, Thomas & Moore Pediatric Dentistry

Dr. Leslie Buckley, Dr. Leslie’s Dental, General Dentistry for Kids, Teens & Young Adults

Dr. Maureen Baldy, Mobile Premier Pediatric Dentistry

Dr. Trey Fellers, Dr. Trey’s Children’s Dentistry

Best Pediatric Dental Group

Daphne Pediatric Dentistry

Dr. Trey’s Children’s Dentistry

Malbis Parkway Pediatric Dentistry

Mobile Pediatric Dentistry

Mobile Premier Pediatric Dentistry

Pediatric Dentistry of Mobile

Thomas and Moore Pediatric Dentistry

West Mobile’s Children’s Dentistry

Best Orthodontist

Dr. Brian Oliver, Oliver Orthodontics

Dr. Carter Thomas, Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics

Dr. Joseph Hastings, Grelot Orthodontics

Dr. Keith Harvey, Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics

Dr. M. Bancroft McMurphy, Hicks & McMurphy Orthodontics

Dr. Rosalyn J. Salter, Hillcrest Orthodontics

Dr. Steadman McMurphy, McMurphy Orthodontics

Best Orthodontic Practice

Harvey & Thomas

Hillcrest Orthodontics

Island Orthodontics

McMurphy Orthodontics

Pickett Orthodontics

South Alabama Orthodontics

Best Kid Photographer

Cornerstone Photography

Janie Long Photographer

Laura Cantrell Photography

Leslie Walley Photography

Nicky Mendenhall Photography

Samantha Vickers

Best Public School – Mobile

Baker High School

Causey Middle School

Denton Magnet School of Technology

Olive J. Dodge Elementary

Peter F. Alba Middle School

Phillips Preparatory School

Best Private School – Mobile

Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Faith Academy

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

St. Luke’s Episcopal School

St. Paul’s Episcopal School

UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Best Public School – Baldwin

Bay Minette Grammar School

Belforest Elementary

Daphne Elementary School North

Daphne High School

Rockwell Elementary

Silverhill Elementary

Best Private School – Baldwin

Bayshore Christian School

Bayside Academy

Christ the King Catholic School

Snook Christian Academy

St. Michael Catholic High School

St. Patrick Catholic School

Best Preschool Teacher- Mobile

Alexandra Theris, St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Catriena Daniel, St. Luke’s Episcopal

Heather Vella, Wilmer Elementary School

Jeri Morley , Cottage Hill Baptist

Linda Check, Shepard Elementary School

Rhonda Holland, Satsuma Christian School

Best Preschool Teacher- Baldwin

Christine Walding, Christ the King

Melissa Moody, Discovery Island CDC

Rosie Swanson, Christ the King

Sally Norton, Ascension Christian School

Sarah Jones, Fairhope West Elementary

Shawn Eastman, Country Day School

Coolest Public Elementary School Teacher – Mobile

Abigail Crawford, Shepard Elementary

Jessica Anderson, Allentown Elementary

Kimberly Dees Hardy, Dodge Elementary

Leah Flores, Collier Elementary

Leigh Shropshire, Collier Elementary

Maria Gronowski, Mary B. Austin Elementary School

Coolest Private Elementary School Teacher -Mobile

Alex Lilly, Little Flower Catholic School

Jennifer McGinnis, St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Krissy Hipp, Cottage Hill Baptist

Lynn Bloch, UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Ryan Jett, St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Stephanie Hancock, Little Flower Catholic School

Coolest Public Middle School Teacher- Mobile

Andrea Vickers, Phillips Prep

Channi Zirlott, Alba Middle School

Kim Wakefield, Phillips Prep

Lisa Counselman, Causey Middle School

Madelyn Thomaston, Phillips Prep

William DeMouy, Grand Bay Middle

Coolest Private Middle School Teacher- Mobile

Amanda Dudeck, St. Ignatius

Dr. Stacey Burt, St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Elizabeth Bryant, Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Peter Stoyka, Corpus Christi Catholic School

Stephanie LeGrone, St. Mary’s

Tiffany Stallings, UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Coolest Public High School Teacher – Mobile

Alison Burrow, Murphy High School

Andrew Lipske, Baker High School

Ashton DeMouy, Baker High School

Brandon Rice, Baker High School

Jeremiah Quattrone, Citronelle High School

Kathleen Wilhelm, Davidson High School

Ricky Miller, Alma Bryant High School

Coolest Private High School Teacher – Mobile

Alicia Matthews, St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Anna Thomas, St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Brittany Leahy, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Joseph Moody, UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Karen Haynes, St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Phil Proctor, McGill Toolen Catholic High School

Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Baldwin (Public or Private)

Abbey Burman, Belforest Elementary

Beth Stocks, Fairhope East Elementary

D’Natia Kennedy, Bay Minette Elementary School

Denise Helper, Christ the King

Hailey Smith Britt, Rockwell Elementary School

Jessica Kemper, Carroll Intermediate School

Tanya Best, Bayside Academy

Coolest Middle School Teacher- Baldwin – (Public or Private)

Jamie Temple, Central Baldwin Middle School

Josh Hamilton, Christ the King

Linda Hill, Elberta Middle School

Molly Murphy, Christ the King

Silvia Stroud, Christ the King

Tina Dillen, Spanish Fort Middle School

Coolest High School Teacher – Baldwin – (Public or Private)

Barclay Kercher, Spanish Fort High School

Dannie Mixon, Daphne High School

Griffin Hood, Daphne High School

Mandy Jennings, Fairhope High School

Paul Saboe, St, Michael Catholic High School

Phillip Martin, St. Michael Catholic High

Best Principal – Mobile Public School

Andrea Dennis, Phillips Prep

Angela Lincecum, Shepard Elementary

David Sprinkle, Alma Bryant

Jason Smith, Causey Middle School

Lynn Huey, Dodge Elementary

Marlon Firle, Mary G. Montgomery High School

Best Principal – Mobile Private School

Aldridge Marks, UMS Wright Lower School

Debbie Ollis, St Mary’s Catholic School

Doug Estle, St Luke’s Upper School

Kristy Martin, Corpus Christi Catholic School

Tori Miller, St. Ignatius Catholic School

Trent Catchpole, Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Best Head of School

Blair Fisher, St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Darren J Pascavage, St Luke’s Episcopal School

Doug Barber, UMS Wright Preparatory School

Faustin Weber, St. Michael Catholic High School

Michael Papa, Bayside Academy

Michelle Haas, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Best Principal – Baldwin (Public or Private)

Craig Smith, Baldwin County High School

Jackie Garlock, Christ the King Catholic School

John Fletcher Comer, Daphne High School

Jonathan Ellis, Belforest Elementary School

Laura Moorer, Bay Minette Elementary

Robbie Owen, Rockwell Elementary

Best School Counselor – Mobile Public

Caroline Newman, Kate Shepard Elementary

Courtney Cavin, Burns Middle School

Lettie Duke, Davidson High School

Madonna Burden, Phillips Prep

Stacey Eiland, Phillips Prep

Sydney Shuford, Causey Middle School

Best School Counselor – Mobile Private

Blair Schoenvogel, UMS Wright Preparatory School

Caroline Langworthy, Corpus Christi Catholic School

Carolyn Davidson, St. Mary’s

Courtney Page, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Meredith Hayes, St. Dominic Catholic School

Meridy Jones, UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Best School Counselor – Baldwin (Public or Private)

Andi Milsap, Bayside Academy

Chelsey Darby, Daphne High School

Cyndi Tarlton, Orange Beach Elementary

Jan Quint, Christ the King

Missy Calvary, St, Michael Catholic High School

Zack McCraw, Spanish Fort High School

Best High School Football Coach (Mobile or Baldwin)

Bobby Parrish, Williamson High School

Eric Collier, Theodore High School

Jack French, Faith Academy

Philip Rivers, St. Michael Catholic High School

Ron Lee, St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Terry Curtis, UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Best High School Basketball Coach (Mobile or Baldwin)

David Armstrong, Baker High School

David Offerle, St. Michael Catholic High School

Garreth Traywick, St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Michael Napp, UMS- Wright Preparatory School

Phillip Murphy, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Phillip Roebling, Theodore High School

Best Coach (Various Sports)

Joe Moody, Soccer, UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Kathleen Wilhelm, JV Cheer, Davidson High School

Kelly Pitts, Softball, Mobile Christian School

Kelsey McCraw, Varsity Cheer, Baker High School

Lisa Counselman, Archery, Causey Middle School

Meredith Donald, Volleyball, St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Simon Cortopassi, Baseball, St. Michael’s Catholic High School

Best Overall Academic Program – Mobile Public Schools

Baker High School

Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies

Clark Shaw Magnet School

Davidson High School

Phillips Preparatory School

Saraland High School

Best Overall Academic Program – Baldwin Schools

Bayshore Christian School

Bayside Academy

Christ the King

Daphne High School

Fairhope High School

St. Michael Catholic High School

Best Overall Academic Program – Mobile Private Schools

Cottage Hill Christian Academy

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Mobile Christian

St. Luke’s Episcopal School

St. Paul’s Episcopal School

UMS- Wright Preparatory School

Best Overall Athletic Program – Mobile Public Schools

Alma Bryant High School

Baker High School

Davidson High School

Saraland High School

Theodore High School

Vigor High School

Best Overall Athletic Program – Baldwin Schools

Bayside Academy

Daphne High School

Elberta High School

Fairhope High School

Spanish Fort High School

St Michael Catholic High

Best Overall Athletic Program- Mobile Private Schools

Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Faith Academy

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Mobile Christian

St. Paul’s Episcopal School

UMS-Wright Preparatory School