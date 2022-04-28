The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in MEDIA. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.
For spelling and/or branding errors, please email updates to Jackie at [email protected] with the subject line – Spelling – {Category Name}.
For information on how to advertise on the ballot, please contact one of our advertising account executives:
Brooke O’Donnell/[email protected]
David Grayson/[email protected]
Sharon Bronson/ [email protected]
MEDIA
Favorite Radio Station FM
FM TALK, 106.5
WABD, 97.5
WBLX, 92.9
WKSJ, 94.9
WNSP, 105.5
WZEW, 92.1
Favorite Radio Station AM
Archangel Radio, 1410
WABF, 1480
WGOK, 900
WNTM, 710
Best Local DJ
Cami Marlowe, WABD
DJ Blayze, WBLX
Gene Murrell, WZEW
Matt McCoy, WZEW
Shelby Mitchell, 95 KSJ
Tim Camp, WZEW
Best DJ Team
Bill & Shelby, 95 KSJ
Dan & Dalton, FM TALK 106.5
Dave Schultz and Stephen Root, The Game Plan, WNSP
Mark & Lori, WABF
Mark Heim & Lee Shirvanian, WNSP 105.5
Mike, & Stu, Sip & Chew, FM TALK 106.5
Best Morning Show/DJ
LA Catholic Morning, Archangel 1410
Mobile Mornings with Dalton Orwig & Dan Brennan, FM TALK 106.5
Opening Kickoff, Mark Heim & Lee Shirvanian, WNSP 105.5
TC in the Morning, Tim Camp
The Press Box, JD Byars, Mike Grace & Chris Stewart, Sports Talk 99.5
Best Talk Radio Host/Show
Dalton Orwig, FM TALK 106.5
Dan Brennan, Mobile Mornings, FM TALK 106.5
Dave Schultz and Stephen Root, The Game Plan, WNSP
Jeff Poor, The Jeff Poor Show, FM TALK 106.5
Sean Sullivan, Midday Mobile, FM Talk 106.5
Uncle Henry, The Uncle Henry Show, WNTM, 710 AM
Best DJ Voice
Cami Marlowe, WABD
DJ Blayze, WBLX
Gene Murrell, WZEW
Matt McCoy, WZEW
Sean Sullivan, FM Talk 106.5
Shelby Mitchell, 95 KSJ
Best Sports Radio Host/Show
Corey LaBounty’s Locker Room, Sports Talk 99.5
JD Byars, USA Athletics
John Racciatti Golf Show
JT Crabtree, Sports Talk 99.5
Opening Kickoff, Mark Heim & Lee Shirvanian, WNSP 105.5
The Game Plan, David Schultz & Stephen Root, WNSP
The Press Box, JD Byars, Mike Grace & Chris Stewart, Sports Talk 99.5
The Randy Kennedy Show, Sports Talk 99.5
Best Overall Radio Personality
DJ Blayze, WBLX
Gene Murrell, WZEW
Matt McCoy, WZEW
Sean Sullivan, FM Talk 106.5
Shelby Mitchell, 95 KSJ
Uncle Henry, The Uncle Henry Show, WNTM, 710 AM
Best Local Evening TV Newscast
WALA FOX 10
WKRG 5
WMPI 15
Best Local Morning TV Newscast
WALA FOX 10
WKRG 5
WMPI 15
Best Anchor
Cherish Lombard, WKRG
Darwin Singleton, WPMI
Devon Walsh, WKRG
Eric Reynolds, FOX 10
Greg Peterson, WPMI
Kym Anderson, WPMI
Lenise Ligon, FOX 10
Peter Albrecht, WKRG
Rose Ann Haven, WKRG
Sarah Wall, FOX 10
Best Meteorologist
Allan Sealls, WPMI
Caroline Carithers, WKRG
Ed Bloodsworth, WKRG
Jason Smith, FOX 10
John Nodar, WKRG
Kelly Foster, WPMI
Matt Barrentine, FOX 10
Michael White, FOX 10
Best TV Investigative Reporter
Andrea Ramey, WPMI
Gabby Easterwood, WKRG
Nicolette Schleisman, WKRG
Peter Albrecht, WKRG
Shelby Myers, FOX 10
Tyler Fingert, FOX 10
Best Sports Coverage
WALA FOX 10
WKRG 5
WPMI 15
Best Weekend TV News Team
WALA FOX 10
WKRG 5
WPMI 15
Favorite Lagniappe Staff Writer
Dale Liesch, Reporter
Gabriel Tynes, Reporter
Scott Johnson, Reporter
Tommy Hicks, Sports Editor
Favorite Lagniappe Columnist
Alan Sealls, Weather Things
Alyson Sheppard, Beer & Loathing
Andy MacDonald, The Dish
Ashley Trice, Hidden Agenda
Asia Frey, Reel World
Jeff Poor, The Beltway Beat
Kevin Lee, Artifice
Mark Bryant, Upon Further Review
Randy Kennedy, Behind the Mic
Rob Holbert, Damn the Torpedoes
Stephen Centanni, Music
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story
At What Cost by Gabriel Tynes
A Beat of his Own (Chico McCollum Mardi Gras Cover) by Dale Liesch
Grief is Love (An interview with Ivan Maisel) by Tommy Hicks
More than a Dress, History of Azalea Trail Maids, Scott Johnson
The Surge, Healthcare workers struggle with COVID fatigue by Lynn Oldshue
Down the Drain, Prichard Water Board Scandal, Gabriel Tynes
Super House and Championship Rings, UA Board Spending by Rob Holbert
We Move with the Oysters by Scott Johnson
This School is Special (Heart of Mary by Dale Liesch)
A New Era for the Jags (Interview with Coach Kane Wommack) by Tommy Hicks
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image
Down the Drain (Prichard Water Board Scandal) by Laura Mattei
A Beat of his Own (Chico McCollum Mardi Gras Cover) by Shane Rice
We Move with the Oysters by Scott Johnson
Panini Pete is Out of this World (Nappie Cover 2021) by Laura Mattei
Puzzle Pieces by Laura Mattei
Hoodoo Queen of the South by Shane Rice
Favorite Local Content Creator (Writer/Artist)
Biker Dad, WKRG
Breck Pappas, Mobile Bay Monthly
JD Crowe, al.com
Lynn Oldshue, Our Southern Souls/Alabama Public Radio/Lagniappe
Sarah Ellen Hoeb, Historic Midtown Living
Steve Joynt, Mobile Mask
Favorite Glossy Magazine
Access
Historic Midtown Living
Mobile Bay Magazine
Mobile Bay Parents
Mobile Mask
Relocating Baldwin County
Favorite Local Website/ Blog
3boysandadog
All Things Mobile
MOB Moms Blog
Mobile Mask
Mobile Rundown
The Nutria Rodeo
Best Local Podcast
3 Brothers No Sense
All Things Mobile
Fandoms Anonymous
Off the Rock
The Up Tempo Podcast
The Weekly Show with David J. Maloney
Best Local TV ad
All Weather Roofing
David J. Maloney
Greene & Phillips
Kay Ivey Re-election Campaign
Long & Long
Persinger Automotive
Best Local Social Media Influencer
Centsible Blonde
Jackie Hecker, Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce
Jason Valentine, Mobtown Memes
Marcus Neto, Blue Fish
Ophelia Nichols “Mama Tot”
Ray Weinshanker, Man About Town
Best Website Developer
Blue Fish
Content Fresh
Dogwood Productions
e-worc
Portside Advertising
Southern View Media
Best Marketing/Events Company
Bay Shore Strategies
Blue Fish
JJPR
Nspire U
Oyster Shell Strategy
Southern View Media
Best Videographer/Video Company
Craftshow Digital
Joseph Brennan
Midtown Media
Motivation Media
Southern View Media
VaShawn Dixon
