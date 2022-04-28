The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in MEDIA. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.

For spelling and/or branding errors, please email updates to Jackie at [email protected] with the subject line – Spelling – {Category Name}.

For information on how to advertise on the ballot, please contact one of our advertising account executives:

Brooke O’Donnell/[email protected]

David Grayson/[email protected]

Sharon Bronson/ [email protected]

MEDIA

Favorite Radio Station FM

FM TALK, 106.5

WABD, 97.5

WBLX, 92.9

WKSJ, 94.9

WNSP, 105.5

WZEW, 92.1

Favorite Radio Station AM

Archangel Radio, 1410

WABF, 1480

WGOK, 900

WNTM, 710

Best Local DJ

Cami Marlowe, WABD

DJ Blayze, WBLX

Gene Murrell, WZEW

Matt McCoy, WZEW

Shelby Mitchell, 95 KSJ

Tim Camp, WZEW

Best DJ Team

Bill & Shelby, 95 KSJ

Dan & Dalton, FM TALK 106.5

Dave Schultz and Stephen Root, The Game Plan, WNSP

Mark & Lori, WABF

Mark Heim & Lee Shirvanian, WNSP 105.5

Mike, & Stu, Sip & Chew, FM TALK 106.5

Best Morning Show/DJ

LA Catholic Morning, Archangel 1410

Mobile Mornings with Dalton Orwig & Dan Brennan, FM TALK 106.5

Opening Kickoff, Mark Heim & Lee Shirvanian, WNSP 105.5

TC in the Morning, Tim Camp

The Press Box, JD Byars, Mike Grace & Chris Stewart, Sports Talk 99.5

Best Talk Radio Host/Show

Dalton Orwig, FM TALK 106.5

Dan Brennan, Mobile Mornings, FM TALK 106.5

Dave Schultz and Stephen Root, The Game Plan, WNSP

Jeff Poor, The Jeff Poor Show, FM TALK 106.5

Sean Sullivan, Midday Mobile, FM Talk 106.5

Uncle Henry, The Uncle Henry Show, WNTM, 710 AM

Best DJ Voice

Cami Marlowe, WABD

DJ Blayze, WBLX

Gene Murrell, WZEW

Matt McCoy, WZEW

Sean Sullivan, FM Talk 106.5

Shelby Mitchell, 95 KSJ

Best Sports Radio Host/Show

Corey LaBounty’s Locker Room, Sports Talk 99.5

JD Byars, USA Athletics

John Racciatti Golf Show

JT Crabtree, Sports Talk 99.5

Opening Kickoff, Mark Heim & Lee Shirvanian, WNSP 105.5

The Game Plan, David Schultz & Stephen Root, WNSP

The Press Box, JD Byars, Mike Grace & Chris Stewart, Sports Talk 99.5

The Randy Kennedy Show, Sports Talk 99.5

Best Overall Radio Personality

DJ Blayze, WBLX

Gene Murrell, WZEW

Matt McCoy, WZEW

Sean Sullivan, FM Talk 106.5

Shelby Mitchell, 95 KSJ

Uncle Henry, The Uncle Henry Show, WNTM, 710 AM

Best Local Evening TV Newscast

WALA FOX 10

WKRG 5

WMPI 15

Best Local Morning TV Newscast

WALA FOX 10

WKRG 5

WMPI 15

Best Anchor

Cherish Lombard, WKRG

Darwin Singleton, WPMI

Devon Walsh, WKRG

Eric Reynolds, FOX 10

Greg Peterson, WPMI

Kym Anderson, WPMI

Lenise Ligon, FOX 10

Peter Albrecht, WKRG

Rose Ann Haven, WKRG

Sarah Wall, FOX 10

Best Meteorologist

Allan Sealls, WPMI

Caroline Carithers, WKRG

Ed Bloodsworth, WKRG

Jason Smith, FOX 10

John Nodar, WKRG

Kelly Foster, WPMI

Matt Barrentine, FOX 10

Michael White, FOX 10

Best TV Investigative Reporter

Andrea Ramey, WPMI

Gabby Easterwood, WKRG

Nicolette Schleisman, WKRG

Peter Albrecht, WKRG

Shelby Myers, FOX 10

Tyler Fingert, FOX 10

Best Sports Coverage

WALA FOX 10

WKRG 5

WPMI 15

Best Weekend TV News Team

WALA FOX 10

WKRG 5

WPMI 15

Favorite Lagniappe Staff Writer

Dale Liesch, Reporter

Gabriel Tynes, Reporter

Scott Johnson, Reporter

Tommy Hicks, Sports Editor

Favorite Lagniappe Columnist

Alan Sealls, Weather Things

Alyson Sheppard, Beer & Loathing

Andy MacDonald, The Dish

Ashley Trice, Hidden Agenda

Asia Frey, Reel World

Jeff Poor, The Beltway Beat

Kevin Lee, Artifice

Mark Bryant, Upon Further Review

Randy Kennedy, Behind the Mic

Rob Holbert, Damn the Torpedoes

Stephen Centanni, Music

Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story

At What Cost by Gabriel Tynes

A Beat of his Own (Chico McCollum Mardi Gras Cover) by Dale Liesch

Grief is Love (An interview with Ivan Maisel) by Tommy Hicks

More than a Dress, History of Azalea Trail Maids, Scott Johnson

The Surge, Healthcare workers struggle with COVID fatigue by Lynn Oldshue

Down the Drain, Prichard Water Board Scandal, Gabriel Tynes

Super House and Championship Rings, UA Board Spending by Rob Holbert

We Move with the Oysters by Scott Johnson

This School is Special (Heart of Mary by Dale Liesch)

A New Era for the Jags (Interview with Coach Kane Wommack) by Tommy Hicks

Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image

Down the Drain (Prichard Water Board Scandal) by Laura Mattei

A Beat of his Own (Chico McCollum Mardi Gras Cover) by Shane Rice

We Move with the Oysters by Scott Johnson

Panini Pete is Out of this World (Nappie Cover 2021) by Laura Mattei

Puzzle Pieces by Laura Mattei

Hoodoo Queen of the South by Shane Rice

Favorite Local Content Creator (Writer/Artist)

Biker Dad, WKRG

Breck Pappas, Mobile Bay Monthly

JD Crowe, al.com

Lynn Oldshue, Our Southern Souls/Alabama Public Radio/Lagniappe

Sarah Ellen Hoeb, Historic Midtown Living

Steve Joynt, Mobile Mask

Favorite Glossy Magazine

Access

Historic Midtown Living

Mobile Bay Magazine

Mobile Bay Parents

Mobile Mask

Relocating Baldwin County

Favorite Local Website/ Blog

3boysandadog

All Things Mobile

MOB Moms Blog

Mobile Mask

Mobile Rundown

The Nutria Rodeo

Best Local Podcast

3 Brothers No Sense

All Things Mobile

Fandoms Anonymous

Off the Rock

The Up Tempo Podcast

The Weekly Show with David J. Maloney

Best Local TV ad

All Weather Roofing

David J. Maloney

Greene & Phillips

Kay Ivey Re-election Campaign

Long & Long

Persinger Automotive

Best Local Social Media Influencer

Centsible Blonde

Jackie Hecker, Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce

Jason Valentine, Mobtown Memes

Marcus Neto, Blue Fish

Ophelia Nichols “Mama Tot”

Ray Weinshanker, Man About Town

Best Website Developer

Blue Fish

Content Fresh

Dogwood Productions

e-worc

Portside Advertising

Southern View Media

Best Marketing/Events Company

Bay Shore Strategies

Blue Fish

JJPR

Nspire U

Oyster Shell Strategy

Southern View Media

Best Videographer/Video Company

Craftshow Digital

Joseph Brennan

Midtown Media

Motivation Media

Southern View Media

VaShawn Dixon