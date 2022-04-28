The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in MUSIC. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.
For spelling and/or branding errors, please email updates to Jackie at [email protected] with the subject line – Spelling – {Category Name}.
For information on how to advertise on the ballot, please contact one of our advertising account executives:
Brooke O’Donnell/[email protected]
David Grayson/[email protected]
Sharon Bronson/ [email protected]
MUSIC
Best Local Band
Bruce Smelley Band
Disco Kiss
Disco Lemonade
Fat Lincoln
Hollywood Vagabonds
Love the Hate
Red and the Revelers
Red Clay Strays
Redhouse
The Bailiwicks
Best Country Band/Performer
Brandon Blackburn
Brooke Brown
Bruce Smelley Band
Ella and the Sunday Sinners
Jason Shereck
Red Clay Strays
Best Metal/Underground/Punk Band
After the Storm
Goodwin Rainer
Hollywood Vagabonds
Knives
Love the Hate
October Noir
Rise the Phoenix
Rotting World
Son of a Gun
Strongfold
Best Blues Band/Artist
Jamell Richardson
Jimmy Lumpkin
Johnny No
Reverend Fillmore Revival
Symone French
The Midnight Shepherds
Best Brass Band
5 Mile Brass
Blow House
Dauphin Street Stompers
Excelsior
Jukebox Brass Band
Mobile Second Line Society
Best Club to See Live Music
Alabama Music Box
Blues Tavern
Brickyard
Callaghan’s
Cedar Street Social Club
Soul Kitchen
Veet’s
Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music
Bluegill
Bone and Barrel
Dority’s
Flora-Bama
The Hangout
The River Shack
Saenger Theatre
Best Venue to See Live Music (Non-bar)
The Amphitheatre at The Wharf
The Coop (Cooper Riverside Park)
The Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm
The Grounds
The People’s Room
Best Solo Musician
Brandon Blackburn
Eric Erdman
Jake Burford
Jason Shereck
Jeff Johnson
Johnny Hayes
Keith Burns
Ryan Balthrop
Best Jazz Musician
Alvin King
Andrew Ayers
Blake Nolte
Chip Herrington
Jonathan Parker
Zicky Hart
Best Hip-Hop Artist
Deago Peyton
Eterniti Everlasting
Mr 88
Neech Lue
Og Smxxv
Phillip Baggins
Best Music Store
Andy’s Music Store
Bay Music
Mobtown Music
Picker’s Paradise
Best Record Store
Bay Sound
Dr. Music
Mobile Records
Paul’s Trading Post
Best Local Recording Studio
8Eighty Records
Admiral Bean
Dauphin Street Sound
Green Room Studio
Studio H20
Studio House
Best Guitar Player
Andy MacDonald
Bert Summersell
Frank Killian
Jake Fleetwood
Jason Shereck
Kevin Joslin
Phil Proctor
Tyler Suggs
Best Area Singer/Voice
Brandon Coleman
Drew Bentley
Jeff Johnson
Kristy Lee
Pako Torres
Symone French
Best Area Drummer
Chico McCollum
Greg Owens
Jimmy Robinson
John Milham
Jonah Bam Miller
Mike Dreaden
Tyler Fleming
Best Area Bassist
Jenna Summersell
Joseph Carter
Keith Ferguson
Ross Graham
Stan Foster
TJ Thompson
Vell Sims
Best Piano Player/Keyboardist
Andrew Ayers
Bill Campbell
Chris Spies
Dell Smith
Jeremy Russow
John Anthony
Teddy Williams
Best Drag Performer
Amber Douglas
Braxton Hicks
Champagne Monroe
Jawakatema Davenport
Miss Cie
Rachel Marie
Venus Shante DaVis
Best DJ (Mixin’, mashin’up kind)
C and J Entertainment
Dalton Muse
DJ Blayze
DJ Mbezzle
DJ Mojo
DJ Tev
