The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in MUSIC. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.

For spelling and/or branding errors, please email updates to Jackie at [email protected] with the subject line – Spelling – {Category Name}.

MUSIC

Best Local Band

Bruce Smelley Band

Disco Kiss

Disco Lemonade

Fat Lincoln

Hollywood Vagabonds

Love the Hate

Red and the Revelers

Red Clay Strays

Redhouse

The Bailiwicks

Best Country Band/Performer

Brandon Blackburn

Brooke Brown

Bruce Smelley Band

Ella and the Sunday Sinners

Jason Shereck

Red Clay Strays

Best Metal/Underground/Punk Band

After the Storm

Goodwin Rainer

Hollywood Vagabonds

Knives

Love the Hate

October Noir

Rise the Phoenix

Rotting World

Son of a Gun

Strongfold

Best Blues Band/Artist

Jamell Richardson

Jimmy Lumpkin

Johnny No

Reverend Fillmore Revival

Symone French

The Midnight Shepherds

Best Brass Band

5 Mile Brass

Blow House

Dauphin Street Stompers

Excelsior

Jukebox Brass Band

Mobile Second Line Society

Best Club to See Live Music

Alabama Music Box

Blues Tavern

Brickyard

Callaghan’s

Cedar Street Social Club

Soul Kitchen

Veet’s

Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music

Bluegill

Bone and Barrel

Dority’s

Flora-Bama

The Hangout

The River Shack

Saenger Theatre

Best Venue to See Live Music (Non-bar)

The Amphitheatre at The Wharf

The Coop (Cooper Riverside Park)

The Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm

The Grounds

The People’s Room

Best Solo Musician

Brandon Blackburn

Eric Erdman

Jake Burford

Jason Shereck

Jeff Johnson

Johnny Hayes

Keith Burns

Ryan Balthrop

Best Jazz Musician

Alvin King

Andrew Ayers

Blake Nolte

Chip Herrington

Jonathan Parker

Zicky Hart

Best Hip-Hop Artist

Deago Peyton

Eterniti Everlasting

Mr 88

Neech Lue

Og Smxxv

Phillip Baggins

Best Music Store

Andy’s Music Store

Bay Music

Mobtown Music

Picker’s Paradise

Best Record Store

Bay Sound

Dr. Music

Mobile Records

Paul’s Trading Post

Best Local Recording Studio

8Eighty Records

Admiral Bean

Dauphin Street Sound

Green Room Studio

Studio H20

Studio House

Best Guitar Player

Andy MacDonald

Bert Summersell

Frank Killian

Jake Fleetwood

Jason Shereck

Kevin Joslin

Phil Proctor

Tyler Suggs

Best Area Singer/Voice

Brandon Coleman

Drew Bentley

Jeff Johnson

Kristy Lee

Pako Torres

Symone French

Best Area Drummer

Chico McCollum

Greg Owens

Jimmy Robinson

John Milham

Jonah Bam Miller

Mike Dreaden

Tyler Fleming

Best Area Bassist

Jenna Summersell

Joseph Carter

Keith Ferguson

Ross Graham

Stan Foster

TJ Thompson

Vell Sims

Best Piano Player/Keyboardist

Andrew Ayers

Bill Campbell

Chris Spies

Dell Smith

Jeremy Russow

John Anthony

Teddy Williams

Best Drag Performer

Amber Douglas

Braxton Hicks

Champagne Monroe

Jawakatema Davenport

Miss Cie

Rachel Marie

Venus Shante DaVis

Best DJ (Mixin’, mashin’up kind)

C and J Entertainment

Dalton Muse

DJ Blayze

DJ Mbezzle

DJ Mojo

DJ Tev