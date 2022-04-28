The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in NIGHTLIFE. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.

NIGHTLIFE

Best All Around Bar – Mobile

Alchemy Tavern

B-Bob’s Downtown

Callaghan’s

O’Daly’s

POST

The Haberdasher

The Ice Box Bar

The Main Event

The Stables

Veet’s

Best Bartender – Mobile

Bottles Up Staff

Brittney Bell

Jackie Perkins

Kendall Turk

Kim Rife

Morgan Martin

Tori Caldwell

Tyler Sayers, POST

Best All Around Bar – Baldwin

Alley Cat Alley

Manci’s Antique Club

Pour Nelson’s Pub

The Bone and Barrel

The River Pub

Top of the Bay

Best Bartender – Baldwin

Caitlyn Williams

Christina Sullivan

Courtney Northcutt

Kelly Nemecek

Marybeth Winstead

Payton Davis

Best New Bar (Mobile or Baldwin)

Alley Cat Alley

Kanary Bar

The Stables

West Food Bar

Best E-Sho Bar

Manci’s Antique Club

Plow

Pour Nelson’s Pub

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Tongue &. Groove Drinkery

Top of the Bay

Best WeMo Bar

Cockeyed Charlie’s

Heroes Sports Bar & Grille – West

LoDa Bier Garten – West

Pour Baby

Tilly’s Dance Club

Troubadours Country Saloon

Best MiMo Bar

Ashland Midtown Pub

Butch Cassidy’s

Callaghan’s

Nixon’s

Red or White

Silver Horse Pub

Best LoDa Bar

Alchemy Tavern

El Papi

Hayley’s

LoDa Bier Garten

POST

The Haberdasher

Best SoMo Bar

Dority’s

Pelican Reef

Pirate’s Bar and Grill

River Shack

The Main Event

Zebra Club

Best South Baldwin Bar

C’est Le Vin

Doc Holliday’s

Groovy Goat

Island Time Daiquiris

O’ Choppers

Sandshaker at The Wharf

Best Beach Bar

Flora-Bama

Flora-Bama Yacht Club

Hangout

Pink Pony Pub

Pirate’s Bar and Grill

Pirate’s Cove

Tacky Jack’s

The Gulf

Best Wine Bar

C’est Le Vin

Domke Market

Le Bouchon

Pour Baby

Provision

Red or White

Best Fancy Drink Bar

Las Floriditas

POST

Pour Baby

The Haberdasher

The Hummingbird Way

Tongue &. Groove Drinkery

Best Happy Hour Bar

Dauphin’s

FIVE

Flip Side Bar & Patio

Garage

Pour Baby

The Stables

Best E-Sho Happy Hour

Manci’s Antique Club

Plow

Pour Nelson’s Pub

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Tamara’s Downtown

Top of the Bay

Best Sports Bar

Heroes Sports Bar & Grille

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

Buffalo Wild Wings

Pat’s Downtown Grill

The Stables

Walk On’s

Best Place to Shake Your Booty

B-Bob’s Downtown

The Bank

The River Pub

Tilly’s Dance Club

Troubadours Country Saloon

Veet’s

Best Gay Bar

B-Bob’s Downtown

Flipside

Gabriel’s

Herz

Midtown Pub

Best Dive Bar

Garage

Hayley’s

Pour Nelson’s Pub

The Main Event

The River Pub

Top of the Bay

Favorite Craft Beer

Abita Andygator

Braided River Hoppy by Nature

Elysian Space Dust

Fairhope Take the Causeway IPA

Ghost Train Judge Juicy

Goat Island Blood Orange

Favorite Import Beer

Corona

Dos Equis

Guinness

Newcastle

Sol

Stella Artois

Favorite Domestic Beer

Blue Moon

Bud Light

Coors Light

Mich Ultra

Miller Lite

Sam Adams

Best Seltzer

High Noon

Ranch Water

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

Truly

Vizzy

White Claw

Best Locally Brewed Beer

Braided River Hoppy by Nature

Big Beach Area 251

Braided River Summer Crush

Fairhope Take the Causeway IPA

Old Majestic St Louis Street Sour

Oyster City Hooter Brown

Best Local Brewery

Braided River Brewing Company

Big Beach Brewing Co.

Fairhope Brewing Company

Iron Hand Brewing

Old Majestic Brewing

Oyster City Brewing Company

Bar with Best Tap Selection

Draft Picks

LoDa Bier Garten

Manci’s Antique Club

Mellow Mushroom

Nixon’s

The Haberdasher

Favorite Casino

Beau Rivage

Golden Nugget

Hard Rock

IP Casino

Palace Casino

Scarlet Pearl

Wind Creek Atmore

Best Margarita

Azteca’s

El Papi

Roosters

PS Taco Saraland

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Taco Mama

Bariachi Mexican Kitchen

Best Bloody Mary

Brick and Spoon

FIVE Mobile

LoDa Bier Garten

Manci’s Antique Club

Ruby Slipper

The River Pub

Best Bar Trivia

Bariachi Mexican Kitchen

Buffalo Wild Wings

Iron Hand Brewing

Moe’s Original BBQ

Nixon’s

The Blind Mule

Best Gentlemen’s Club

Cookies-n-Cream

Diamonds

Lotus

The Candy Store