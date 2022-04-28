The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in NIGHTLIFE. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.
For spelling and/or branding errors, please email updates to Jackie at [email protected] with the subject line – Spelling – {Category Name}.
For information on how to advertise on the ballot, please contact one of our advertising account executives:
Brooke O’Donnell/[email protected]
David Grayson/[email protected]
Sharon Bronson/ [email protected]
NIGHTLIFE
Best All Around Bar – Mobile
Alchemy Tavern
B-Bob’s Downtown
Callaghan’s
O’Daly’s
POST
The Haberdasher
The Ice Box Bar
The Main Event
The Stables
Veet’s
Best Bartender – Mobile
Bottles Up Staff
Brittney Bell
Jackie Perkins
Kendall Turk
Kim Rife
Morgan Martin
Tori Caldwell
Tyler Sayers, POST
Best All Around Bar – Baldwin
Alley Cat Alley
Manci’s Antique Club
Pour Nelson’s Pub
The Bone and Barrel
The River Pub
Top of the Bay
Best Bartender – Baldwin
Caitlyn Williams
Christina Sullivan
Courtney Northcutt
Kelly Nemecek
Marybeth Winstead
Payton Davis
Best New Bar (Mobile or Baldwin)
Alley Cat Alley
Kanary Bar
The Stables
West Food Bar
Best E-Sho Bar
Manci’s Antique Club
Plow
Pour Nelson’s Pub
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Tongue &. Groove Drinkery
Top of the Bay
Best WeMo Bar
Cockeyed Charlie’s
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille – West
LoDa Bier Garten – West
Pour Baby
Tilly’s Dance Club
Troubadours Country Saloon
Best MiMo Bar
Ashland Midtown Pub
Butch Cassidy’s
Callaghan’s
Nixon’s
Red or White
Silver Horse Pub
Best LoDa Bar
Alchemy Tavern
El Papi
Hayley’s
LoDa Bier Garten
POST
The Haberdasher
Best SoMo Bar
Dority’s
Pelican Reef
Pirate’s Bar and Grill
River Shack
The Main Event
Zebra Club
Best South Baldwin Bar
C’est Le Vin
Doc Holliday’s
Groovy Goat
Island Time Daiquiris
O’ Choppers
Sandshaker at The Wharf
Best Beach Bar
Flora-Bama
Flora-Bama Yacht Club
Hangout
Pink Pony Pub
Pirate’s Bar and Grill
Pirate’s Cove
Tacky Jack’s
The Gulf
Best Wine Bar
C’est Le Vin
Domke Market
Le Bouchon
Pour Baby
Provision
Red or White
Best Fancy Drink Bar
Las Floriditas
POST
Pour Baby
The Haberdasher
The Hummingbird Way
Tongue &. Groove Drinkery
Best Happy Hour Bar
Dauphin’s
FIVE
Flip Side Bar & Patio
Garage
Pour Baby
The Stables
Best E-Sho Happy Hour
Manci’s Antique Club
Plow
Pour Nelson’s Pub
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Tamara’s Downtown
Top of the Bay
Best Sports Bar
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
Baumhower’s Victory Grille
Buffalo Wild Wings
Pat’s Downtown Grill
The Stables
Walk On’s
Best Place to Shake Your Booty
B-Bob’s Downtown
The Bank
The River Pub
Tilly’s Dance Club
Troubadours Country Saloon
Veet’s
Best Gay Bar
B-Bob’s Downtown
Flipside
Gabriel’s
Herz
Midtown Pub
Best Dive Bar
Garage
Hayley’s
Pour Nelson’s Pub
The Main Event
The River Pub
Top of the Bay
Favorite Craft Beer
Abita Andygator
Braided River Hoppy by Nature
Elysian Space Dust
Fairhope Take the Causeway IPA
Ghost Train Judge Juicy
Goat Island Blood Orange
Favorite Import Beer
Corona
Dos Equis
Guinness
Newcastle
Sol
Stella Artois
Favorite Domestic Beer
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Coors Light
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Sam Adams
Best Seltzer
High Noon
Ranch Water
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
Truly
Vizzy
White Claw
Best Locally Brewed Beer
Braided River Hoppy by Nature
Big Beach Area 251
Braided River Summer Crush
Fairhope Take the Causeway IPA
Old Majestic St Louis Street Sour
Oyster City Hooter Brown
Best Local Brewery
Braided River Brewing Company
Big Beach Brewing Co.
Fairhope Brewing Company
Iron Hand Brewing
Old Majestic Brewing
Oyster City Brewing Company
Bar with Best Tap Selection
Draft Picks
LoDa Bier Garten
Manci’s Antique Club
Mellow Mushroom
Nixon’s
The Haberdasher
Favorite Casino
Beau Rivage
Golden Nugget
Hard Rock
IP Casino
Palace Casino
Scarlet Pearl
Wind Creek Atmore
Best Margarita
Azteca’s
El Papi
Roosters
PS Taco Saraland
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Taco Mama
Bariachi Mexican Kitchen
Best Bloody Mary
Brick and Spoon
FIVE Mobile
LoDa Bier Garten
Manci’s Antique Club
Ruby Slipper
The River Pub
Best Bar Trivia
Bariachi Mexican Kitchen
Buffalo Wild Wings
Iron Hand Brewing
Moe’s Original BBQ
Nixon’s
The Blind Mule
Best Gentlemen’s Club
Cookies-n-Cream
Diamonds
Lotus
The Candy Store
