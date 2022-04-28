The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in POLITICOS. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.
POLITICOS
Hardest Working Official – City Of Mobile (Elected or Appointed)
Animal Services Director Ali Rellinger
Chief of Police Paul Prine
Chief of Staff James Barber
City Clerk Lisa Lambert
External & Community Affairs Director Anitra Henderson
Fire Chief Jeremy Lami
Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste
Hardest Working Mobile City Councilperson
Councilperson Ben Reynolds
Councilperson CJ Small
Councilperson Cory Penn
Councilperson Gina Gregory
Councilperson Joel Daves
Councilperson Scott Jones
Councilperson William Carroll
Hardest Working Elected Official – Mobile County
Commissioner Connie Hudson
Commissioner Merceria Ludgood
Commissioner Randall Dueitt
DA Ashley Rich
Judge Edmond Naman
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook
Sherriff Sam Cochran
Hardest Working Elected City Official- Eastern Shore
Daphne Councilperson Ben Hughes
Daphne Councilperson Steve Olen
Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune
Fairhope Councilperson Corey Martin
Fairhope Councilperson Jack Burrell
Fairhope Councilperson Jimmy Conyers
Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan
Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan
Hardest Working Elected City Official- South Baldwin
Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich
Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft
Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon
Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy
Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles
Hardest Working Elected Official – Baldwin County
Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood
Commissioner Jeb Ball
Commissioner Joe Davis
Commissioner Skip Gruber
Judge Jody Bishop
Sheriff Hoss Mack
Hardest Working Local State Legislator
Rep. Barbara Drummond
Rep. Chris Pringle
Rep. Matt Simpson
Rep. Napoleon Bracy
Rep. Shane Stringer
Sen. Chris Elliot
Who will be the next U.S. senator from Alabama?
Katie Boyd Britt
Mike Durant
Mo Brooks
Who will be the next governor of Alabama?
Dean Odle
Dean Young
Kay Ivey
Lew Burdette
Lynda Blanchard
Tim James
