The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in POLITICOS. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.

POLITICOS

Hardest Working Official – City Of Mobile (Elected or Appointed)

Animal Services Director Ali Rellinger

Chief of Police Paul Prine

Chief of Staff James Barber

City Clerk Lisa Lambert

External & Community Affairs Director Anitra Henderson

Fire Chief Jeremy Lami

Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste

Hardest Working Mobile City Councilperson

Councilperson Ben Reynolds

Councilperson CJ Small

Councilperson Cory Penn

Councilperson Gina Gregory

Councilperson Joel Daves

Councilperson Scott Jones

Councilperson William Carroll

Hardest Working Elected Official – Mobile County

Commissioner Connie Hudson

Commissioner Merceria Ludgood

Commissioner Randall Dueitt

DA Ashley Rich

Judge Edmond Naman

Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook

Sherriff Sam Cochran

Hardest Working Elected City Official- Eastern Shore

Daphne Councilperson Ben Hughes

Daphne Councilperson Steve Olen

Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune

Fairhope Councilperson Corey Martin

Fairhope Councilperson Jack Burrell

Fairhope Councilperson Jimmy Conyers

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan

Hardest Working Elected City Official- South Baldwin

Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon

Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy

Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles

Hardest Working Elected Official – Baldwin County

Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood

Commissioner Jeb Ball

Commissioner Joe Davis

Commissioner Skip Gruber

Judge Jody Bishop

Sheriff Hoss Mack

Hardest Working Local State Legislator

Rep. Barbara Drummond

Rep. Chris Pringle

Rep. Matt Simpson

Rep. Napoleon Bracy

Rep. Shane Stringer

Sen. Chris Elliot

Who will be the next U.S. senator from Alabama?

Katie Boyd Britt

Mike Durant

Mo Brooks

Who will be the next governor of Alabama?

Dean Odle

Dean Young

Kay Ivey

Lew Burdette

Lynda Blanchard

Tim James