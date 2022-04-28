The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in PROFESSIONAL SERVICES & RETAIL. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES & RETAIL
Best DUI Attorney
Blake Vrieze
Brian Lockwood
John White
Daniel Mims
Matt Green
Tom Walsh
Best Criminal Attorney
Brian Lockwood
Buzz Jordan
Dennis Knizley
Jason Darley
Jeff Deen
Jonathan McCardle
Best Divorce Attorney
Alison Herlihy
Brent Day
Brian Chunn
Jerry Pilgrim
John Teague
Robert Gibney
Theresa Williamson
Walter Gewin
Best Personal Injury Attorney
Aaron Maples
Andy Citrin
Bryan Comer
David J. Maloney
Earle Long
Ed Massey
Fred Moore
Steve Moore
Best Personal Injury Firm
Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys
Clay, Massey & Associates
Cunningham Bounds
Greene & Phillips
Hedge Copeland
Long & Long
Maloney Lyons, LLC
Moore Law Firm
Taylor Martino
Tobias & Comer Law
Best Real Estate Company
Berkshire Hathaway
Better Homes & Gardens
Courtney & Morris
Diamond Properties
Exit Realty Lyon
Keller Williams
LLB&B
Re/Max Legacy Group
Roberts Brothers
Sam Winter & Company
Best Realtor-Residential
Joselyne Ridings, Keller Williams
Andre Reynolds, Roberts Brothers
Brandy Carney, Roberts Brothers
Devin Scott, Roberts Brothers
LaMoura Nettles, Exit Realty Lyon
Libba Latham, LLB&B
Mary Carpenter, ReMax
Sam Calderone, ReMax
Sam Winter, Sam Winter & Company
Whitney Ferguson, Keller Williams
Best Commercial Real Estate Co.
Ashurst Niemeyer
CRE Mobile
Cummings & Associates
Keller Williams
Merrill P Thomas Co
The Weavil Company
Vallas Realty
Wise Living Real Estate
Best Commercial Realtor
Cameron Weavil, The Weavil Company
JC Smith, Keller Williams
John Vallas, Vallas Realty
Kiel Rubio, Wise Living Real Estate
Mike Reid, Merrill P Thomas
Pete Riehm, CRE Mobile
Ron Wallace, Keller Williams
Best Insurance Agent or Agency
Allison Horner, State Farm
James Daigle, State Farm
Katie Riley, State Farm
Kimberly Coleman, State Farm
Makeda Nichols, State Farm
Rachael Kidd, State Farm
Travis Everette, Allstate
Will Stewart, Farmers
Best Mortgage Broker/Firm
HomeTown Lenders
First Horizon Mortgage (formerly) Iberiabank Mortgage
Magnolia Mortgage Company
Mission 1st Mortgage
Mortgage Team One
New Horizons Credit Union
Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner
Alexander Financial Group
Coldsmith, Ryder & Associates, Ameriprise Financial Services
Matt Blevins. Edward Jones
Mitchell, McLeod, Pugh & Williams
Thompson Wealth Management & Life Planning
Williams Financial Group
Best Bank or Credit Union
22nd State Bank
All In Credit Union
Century Bank
New Horizon Credit Union
Regions Bank
Renasant Bank
United Bank
Best CPA
Becky Ruland, Ruland & Ruland CPAs
Ceresa Frenkel, Ceresa Frenkel PC
Charles Hubbard, Charles Hubbard CPA
Jason Taylor, Jason Taylor, Taylor CPA Group
Rita Byers, Byers and Associates
Ted Langley, Ted Langley CPA
Best Accounting Firm
Byers, Byers and Associates, PC
Hieronymous CPAs
Nonenmacher & Clark
Ruland & Ruland CPAs, LLC
Smith Dukes & Buckalew
Wilkins Miller
Best Computer/Cell Phone Repair
Experimax Central Mobile
Matthew Miller & Associates
Ming’s Wireless
The Broken iPhone
The iDoctor
The iPhone Guy
Best Car Dealership – NEW
Eastern Shore Hyundai
Gulf Coast Auto Group
Jason Pilger Automotive
Lexus of Mobile
McConnell Automotive
Mullinax Ford
Palmer’s Toyota Superstore
UJ Chevrolet
Best Car Dealership – USED
Andrew’s Imports
Carfinders Auto Outlet
Keith Kingan’s Classic Cars
LCM Motorcars
McConnell Automotive
Springhill Toyota
Best Boat Dealer – New Category
Bluewater Yacht Sales
George’s Water Sports
L& M Marine
Sportsman’s Marine
Sunrise Marine
Tensaw Boatworks
Best Appliance Repair – New Category
B&H Appliance Repair
Big Bill’s Appliance Repair
Coastal Repair Solutions
FIX’N Two
Scott’s Appliance Repair
Tek Services
Best Landscaper
Bay Landscapes
Bayshore Landscapes
Caliber Facility Maintenance
Coleman Lawncare
Gulf Coast SodScapes
Sexton Lawn & Landscape
The Landscape Solution
Best Hardscapes/Outdoor Living Design
Bayshore Landscapes
Catherine Arensberg
Design Scapes of Mobile
Gulf Coast SodScapes
Red Branch Construction
The Landscape Solution
Best Tree Service
Allstate Tree Service
Chris Francis Tree Care
Freedom Wood Co.
Legacy Tree
Perkins Tree Service
Young’s Tree Service
Best Contractor
A&D Remodeling
A&J Roofing & Construction
All Weather Roofing & Construction
Ben Murphy Company
Go Pro Home Services
Mosley Building System Inc
Best Homebuilder
Bay Building Company
Copeland Custom Builders
Gallery Homes LLC
Infinity Homes
John Howard Homes
Triumph Homes
Best Architect or Home Designer
Ben Cummings, Cummings Architecture
Lucy Barr, Lucy Barr Designs
Pete J. Vallas, Vallas Architecture
Robert McCown, McCown Design
Ronnie Toomey, RDT Designs
Walcott Adams Verneuille
Best Roofer/Roofing Company
A&J Roofing and Construction
All Weather Roofing & Construction
Ben Murphy Roofing
Nations Roof Gulf Coast
Novare Professionals
Sunnbuilders
Best Window Installation Company – NEW CATEGORY
Custom Screen & Window
EcoView Windows and Doors
Jemison Window & Door
Oakleigh Custom Woodworks
Window Depot
Window World
Best Flooring Company – NEW CATEGORY
American Flooring & Design
Bama Flooring
Douglas Flooring
Main Street Flooring & Design
Pfeffer Floor Covering
Wade Distributors
Best Heating & Air Company
AAA Air Conditioning
Air of Excellence
Air Specialty
Daycool Heating & Air
Grayson Air Conditioning
Hembree Heating & Air Conditioning
Keith Air Conditioning
Best Hardware Store
Andrew Ace Hardware
Blankenship’s Universal Supply
Dawes Hardware Store
Eastern Shore Ace
Marshall Marine Supply
Spring Hill Ace
Best Local Nursery/Garden Center
A Bloom Garden Center
Blair’s Nursery
Pop’s Midtown
STM Landscape Supply
Stokley Garden Express
Ted and Nancy’s
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Ashley Bodie, Highlands Veterinary Hospital
Dr. Ashley Ederer, Bayside Animal Hospital
Dr. Beth Overton, Overton Vet Hospital
Dr. Carl Myers, Theodore Veterinary Hospital
Dr. Connor Sindel, Bit & Spur Animal Hospital
Dr. David Martin, Parkway Animal Hospital
Dr. Jennifer Carney, Rehm Animal Clinic Tillman’s Corner
Dr. Mary Katherine Cross, Old Shell Animal Hospital
Best Veterinary Clinic
Animal Care Center of Mobile
Ark Animal Clinic
Highlands Veterinary Clinic
Mitchell Animal Clinic
Moffett Road Veterinary Clinic
Old Shell Animal Hospital
Rehm Animal Clinic Hillcrest
Theodore Veterinary Hospital
Wesson Animal Clinic
Best Pet Groomer
Adorable Dos
Apollo’s Paws
Bella and Bows
Katrina’s
Paws of Purrfection
Paws on Pinehill
Best Pet Boarding/Sitting
Animal Barn
Camp Bow Wow
Copeland’s Pet Motel
Golden Paw Pet Services
Paws on Pinehill
Port City Pups
Best Doggie Daycare
Camp Bow Wow
HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park
Port City Pups
The Club at Rehm Animal Clinic
Unleashed
Walks & Wags
Best Pet Store
B&B Pet Stop
Bella & Bow’s Pet Market
Blankenship’s Universal Supply
Buddy’s Pet Stop
Dog Days Barkery
Pet Wants Mobile
Best Pest Control
A&P Pest Control
Aegis Pest Control
Arrow Exterminators
Cook’s Pest Control
EnSec Pest & Lawn
Ezell’s Enviro
Knox Pest Control
Best Interior Designer
Augusta Tapia, Augusta Tapia Interiors
Caitlyn Waite, Cait Wait Designs
March + May Design
Pat O’Neal, Pat O’ Neal Interiors
Randi Wilson, Randi Wilson Interiors
Sydney Boteler
Best Florist
All A Bloom
Bay Flowers
Belle Bouquet
Blooms to Borrow
LUSH
Oopsie Daisy
Revelry Bloom
Ron Barrett
Rose Bud
The Shade Tree
Best Photography Studio
Brittany B Photo, Brittany Bell
Cheyanne Marie Boudoir
Cornerstone Photography
Holly Leigh Photography
Johnson Productions, Brittany Latham Johnson
Kayla Steade Photography
Best Wedding Photographer
Betti Caywood, Caywood Photography
Brandi Anderson Photography
Chad Riley Photography
Courtney Marie x Photo, Courtney Anderson
Dyra Rimpf Photography
Elizabeth Gelineau Photography
Jennie Tewell Photography
Johnson Productions, Brittany Latham Johnson
Kristen Marcus Photography
Best Wedding Videographer
Cinema Scrapbook
DW Weddings
For Him Films
Midtown Media
Mondiani Films
Patrick Dang
Best Wedding Venue
Bella Sera Gardens
Crown Hall by Bay Gourmet
Hatcher Farms
Izenstone
Rock Creek Golf Club
The Orchard at Hayes Farm
The Venue at Dawes
Triple T Farm Weddings
Best Carwash
Bebo’s Car Wash
Big Tuna Express
Myers Market
Rich’s Car Wash
Ultra Car Wash
Best Detail
Delta Bay Detailing
Down South Detail
EZN Storage and Detail
Fairhope Detailing Services
On Site Auto Solutions
TIMBOS
Best Antique Store
Antiques at the Loop
Griggs Cool Stuff
Home Again Vintage & Antiques
La La Land
Southern Antiques and Accents
White House Antiques
Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop
Kalli’s Love Stuff
Naughty Nights Lingerie Boutique
NT Lingerie
Pure Romance Parties by Michelle Norwood
The Gift Spot
The Little Drawer
Best Women’s Boutique – Mobile
Crimson Blue Boutique
Hemline
LTD Fashions
Pink Post Office Boutique
Southern Rave Boutique
The Holiday
Best Women’s Boutique – Baldwin
B Darlin
Brown Eyed Girl
CK Collection
Southern Gyp Boutique
SWAY
The Salty Palm
Best Clothing Consignment Store
Hertha’s
Back on the Rack Upscale Resale
Luv Me 2 Times
Plato’s Closet
Rave Reviews
Revolution Resale
Best Place to get Mardi Gras Attire
Dillards
Francia’s Formal Affair
Hertha’s
Lilly Layne
Rave Reviews
Revolution Resale
Best Fine Jewelry
Elliot’s
Goldstein’s Jewelers
Hayes Jewelry
John Cauley Jeweler
Lou’s Jewelry
The Karat Patch
Zundel’s Jewelry
Best Dry Cleaners
Dixie Service Cleaners
Jaguar Cleaners
Master Cleaners
Paragon Dry Cleaners & Laundry
Quality Cleaners
Waite’s Cleaners
Best Home Cleaning Service
Honey Bee Cleaning
Mermaids by the Bay
Simply Coastal Cleaning
The Maids
Two Gals & a Mop
Two Mamas Professional Cleaning Service
Best Local Pharmacy
Bayou Pharmacy
Dawes Pointe Pharmacy
McConaghy Drugs
Midtown Pharmacy
Royal Pharmacy
Rx Express Pharmacy
Saraland Pharmacy
Semmes Pharmacy
Best Shoe Store Women’s
CK Collection
Dillard’s
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
Gallery Shoe Boutique
Shoe Station
Shoefly
Best Shoe Store Athletics
Alabama Outdoors
Fleet Feet Mobile
McCoy Outdoor Company
Run-N-Tri Co
Running Wild
Shoe Station
Best Party Décor (Balloon Art, Yard Signs)
99 Red Balloons
A Hot Mesh
Jerri’s Balloons
Lang’s Loot
Macy Made Event Planning
Sign Gypsies Mobile
Best Home Furnishings Store
All Around the House
Designer Collection
Fish River Mercantile
La La Land
Lagniappe Home Store
Southern Antiques and Accents
Best Gift Shop
Bienville Souvenir & Gifts
Jubilee Gift Shop
MA Simon
Marcie N Me
Meggie B’s
Oak Ridge Gifts & Boutiques
Best Vape Shop
Cloud 9 Vapes
Palmers Smoke & Vape Shop
Parlor Vapes
Up N Smoke
Vapor Dreamz
Vapors Smoke Shop
Best CBD Retailer
CannaBama: The CBD Store
Fairhope Hemp
Genetix Dispensary
How Canna Hemp You
Simply CBD
Your CBD Store- West Mobile
Best Tattoo Artist
Alyssa Garza Pannone, Black Sheep Custom Tattoos
Erin Vaughn, Exit 13
Josey Yonge, Exit 13 Tattoo
Mike Langley, Jackson Ink
Sean Herman, Sean Herman Tattoo
Suzette Callahan, Speakeasy Tattoo
Best Body Piercer
Aaron Victory, The Bell Rose
Ashlynn Deeks, Boujie Tattoo & Body Piercing
Jenny Redmon, Exit 13
Mary Gafford, Old Familiar
Tori Lane, Old Familiar
Best ATV, 4 Wheelers, Golf Carts
Alston Brothers
Cart Dr.
Custom Concepts Carts, LLC
Danny’s Custom Carts
H&M Golf Cart Sales
Hall’s Motorsports
Best Auto Repair Shop/Mechanic
Bodiford’s Automotive
Downtown Car Care
F&D Automotive
Hurricane Diesel
Mark McGugin
UJ Chevrolet
Best Paint & Body Shop
Auto Craft Collision
Eagle Dent Repair
National Collision
Onsite Auto Solutions
Premier Collision
Thompson’s Paint and Body
