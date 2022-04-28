The following nominees are finalists in the 2022 Lagniappe Readers’ Choice Awards in PROFESSIONAL SERVICES & RETAIL. Voting will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at NOON on votenappies.com and run through Sunday, May 29 at MIDNIGHT. Readers can vote once per day per category.

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES & RETAIL

Best DUI Attorney

Blake Vrieze

Brian Lockwood

John White

Daniel Mims

Matt Green

Tom Walsh

Best Criminal Attorney

Brian Lockwood

Buzz Jordan

Dennis Knizley

Jason Darley

Jeff Deen

Jonathan McCardle

Best Divorce Attorney

Alison Herlihy

Brent Day

Brian Chunn

Jerry Pilgrim

John Teague

Robert Gibney

Theresa Williamson

Walter Gewin

Best Personal Injury Attorney

Aaron Maples

Andy Citrin

Bryan Comer

David J. Maloney

Earle Long

Ed Massey

Fred Moore

Steve Moore

Best Personal Injury Firm

Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys

Clay, Massey & Associates

Cunningham Bounds

Greene & Phillips

Hedge Copeland

Long & Long

Maloney Lyons, LLC

Moore Law Firm

Taylor Martino

Tobias & Comer Law

Best Real Estate Company

Berkshire Hathaway

Better Homes & Gardens

Courtney & Morris

Diamond Properties

Exit Realty Lyon

Keller Williams

LLB&B

Re/Max Legacy Group

Roberts Brothers

Sam Winter & Company

Best Realtor-Residential

Joselyne Ridings, Keller Williams

Andre Reynolds, Roberts Brothers

Brandy Carney, Roberts Brothers

Devin Scott, Roberts Brothers

LaMoura Nettles, Exit Realty Lyon

Libba Latham, LLB&B

Mary Carpenter, ReMax

Sam Calderone, ReMax

Sam Winter, Sam Winter & Company

Whitney Ferguson, Keller Williams

Best Commercial Real Estate Co.

Ashurst Niemeyer

CRE Mobile

Cummings & Associates

Keller Williams

Merrill P Thomas Co

The Weavil Company

Vallas Realty

Wise Living Real Estate

Best Commercial Realtor

Cameron Weavil, The Weavil Company

JC Smith, Keller Williams

John Vallas, Vallas Realty

Kiel Rubio, Wise Living Real Estate

Mike Reid, Merrill P Thomas

Pete Riehm, CRE Mobile

Ron Wallace, Keller Williams

Best Insurance Agent or Agency

Allison Horner, State Farm

James Daigle, State Farm

Katie Riley, State Farm

Kimberly Coleman, State Farm

Makeda Nichols, State Farm

Rachael Kidd, State Farm

Travis Everette, Allstate

Will Stewart, Farmers

Best Mortgage Broker/Firm

HomeTown Lenders

First Horizon Mortgage (formerly) Iberiabank Mortgage

Magnolia Mortgage Company

Mission 1st Mortgage

Mortgage Team One

New Horizons Credit Union

Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner

Alexander Financial Group

Coldsmith, Ryder & Associates, Ameriprise Financial Services

Matt Blevins. Edward Jones

Mitchell, McLeod, Pugh & Williams

Thompson Wealth Management & Life Planning

Williams Financial Group

Best Bank or Credit Union

22nd State Bank

All In Credit Union

Century Bank

New Horizon Credit Union

Regions Bank

Renasant Bank

United Bank

Best CPA

Becky Ruland, Ruland & Ruland CPAs

Ceresa Frenkel, Ceresa Frenkel PC

Charles Hubbard, Charles Hubbard CPA

Jason Taylor, Jason Taylor, Taylor CPA Group

Rita Byers, Byers and Associates

Ted Langley, Ted Langley CPA

Best Accounting Firm

Byers, Byers and Associates, PC

Hieronymous CPAs

Nonenmacher & Clark

Ruland & Ruland CPAs, LLC

Smith Dukes & Buckalew

Wilkins Miller

Best Computer/Cell Phone Repair

Experimax Central Mobile

Matthew Miller & Associates

Ming’s Wireless

The Broken iPhone

The iDoctor

The iPhone Guy

Best Car Dealership – NEW

Eastern Shore Hyundai

Gulf Coast Auto Group

Jason Pilger Automotive

Lexus of Mobile

McConnell Automotive

Mullinax Ford

Palmer’s Toyota Superstore

UJ Chevrolet

Best Car Dealership – USED

Andrew’s Imports

Carfinders Auto Outlet

Keith Kingan’s Classic Cars

LCM Motorcars

McConnell Automotive

Springhill Toyota

Best Boat Dealer – New Category

Bluewater Yacht Sales

George’s Water Sports

L& M Marine

Sportsman’s Marine

Sunrise Marine

Tensaw Boatworks

Best Appliance Repair – New Category

B&H Appliance Repair

Big Bill’s Appliance Repair

Coastal Repair Solutions

FIX’N Two

Scott’s Appliance Repair

Tek Services

Best Landscaper

Bay Landscapes

Bayshore Landscapes

Caliber Facility Maintenance

Coleman Lawncare

Gulf Coast SodScapes

Sexton Lawn & Landscape

The Landscape Solution

Best Hardscapes/Outdoor Living Design

Bayshore Landscapes

Catherine Arensberg

Design Scapes of Mobile

Gulf Coast SodScapes

Red Branch Construction

The Landscape Solution

Best Tree Service

Allstate Tree Service

Chris Francis Tree Care

Freedom Wood Co.

Legacy Tree

Perkins Tree Service

Young’s Tree Service

Best Contractor

A&D Remodeling

A&J Roofing & Construction

All Weather Roofing & Construction

Ben Murphy Company

Go Pro Home Services

Mosley Building System Inc

Best Homebuilder

Bay Building Company

Copeland Custom Builders

Gallery Homes LLC

Infinity Homes

John Howard Homes

Triumph Homes

Best Architect or Home Designer

Ben Cummings, Cummings Architecture

Lucy Barr, Lucy Barr Designs

Pete J. Vallas, Vallas Architecture

Robert McCown, McCown Design

Ronnie Toomey, RDT Designs

Walcott Adams Verneuille

Best Roofer/Roofing Company

A&J Roofing and Construction

All Weather Roofing & Construction

Ben Murphy Roofing

Nations Roof Gulf Coast

Novare Professionals

Sunnbuilders

Best Window Installation Company – NEW CATEGORY

Custom Screen & Window

EcoView Windows and Doors

Jemison Window & Door

Oakleigh Custom Woodworks

Window Depot

Window World

Best Flooring Company – NEW CATEGORY

American Flooring & Design

Bama Flooring

Douglas Flooring

Main Street Flooring & Design

Pfeffer Floor Covering

Wade Distributors

Best Heating & Air Company

AAA Air Conditioning

Air of Excellence

Air Specialty

Daycool Heating & Air

Grayson Air Conditioning

Hembree Heating & Air Conditioning

Keith Air Conditioning

Best Hardware Store

Andrew Ace Hardware

Blankenship’s Universal Supply

Dawes Hardware Store

Eastern Shore Ace

Marshall Marine Supply

Spring Hill Ace

Best Local Nursery/Garden Center

A Bloom Garden Center

Blair’s Nursery

Pop’s Midtown

STM Landscape Supply

Stokley Garden Express

Ted and Nancy’s

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Ashley Bodie, Highlands Veterinary Hospital

Dr. Ashley Ederer, Bayside Animal Hospital

Dr. Beth Overton, Overton Vet Hospital

Dr. Carl Myers, Theodore Veterinary Hospital

Dr. Connor Sindel, Bit & Spur Animal Hospital

Dr. David Martin, Parkway Animal Hospital

Dr. Jennifer Carney, Rehm Animal Clinic Tillman’s Corner

Dr. Mary Katherine Cross, Old Shell Animal Hospital

Best Veterinary Clinic

Animal Care Center of Mobile

Ark Animal Clinic

Highlands Veterinary Clinic

Mitchell Animal Clinic

Moffett Road Veterinary Clinic

Old Shell Animal Hospital

Rehm Animal Clinic Hillcrest

Theodore Veterinary Hospital

Wesson Animal Clinic

Best Pet Groomer

Adorable Dos

Apollo’s Paws

Bella and Bows

Katrina’s

Paws of Purrfection

Paws on Pinehill

Best Pet Boarding/Sitting

Animal Barn

Camp Bow Wow

Copeland’s Pet Motel

Golden Paw Pet Services

Paws on Pinehill

Port City Pups

Best Doggie Daycare

Camp Bow Wow

HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park

Port City Pups

The Club at Rehm Animal Clinic

Unleashed

Walks & Wags

Best Pet Store

B&B Pet Stop

Bella & Bow’s Pet Market

Blankenship’s Universal Supply

Buddy’s Pet Stop

Dog Days Barkery

Pet Wants Mobile

Best Pest Control

A&P Pest Control

Aegis Pest Control

Arrow Exterminators

Cook’s Pest Control

EnSec Pest & Lawn

Ezell’s Enviro

Knox Pest Control

Best Interior Designer

Augusta Tapia, Augusta Tapia Interiors

Caitlyn Waite, Cait Wait Designs

March + May Design

Pat O’Neal, Pat O’ Neal Interiors

Randi Wilson, Randi Wilson Interiors

Sydney Boteler

Best Florist

All A Bloom

Bay Flowers

Belle Bouquet

Blooms to Borrow

LUSH

Oopsie Daisy

Revelry Bloom

Ron Barrett

Rose Bud

The Shade Tree

Best Photography Studio

Brittany B Photo, Brittany Bell

Cheyanne Marie Boudoir

Cornerstone Photography

Holly Leigh Photography

Johnson Productions, Brittany Latham Johnson

Kayla Steade Photography

Best Wedding Photographer

Betti Caywood, Caywood Photography

Brandi Anderson Photography

Chad Riley Photography

Courtney Marie x Photo, Courtney Anderson

Dyra Rimpf Photography

Elizabeth Gelineau Photography

Jennie Tewell Photography

Johnson Productions, Brittany Latham Johnson

Kristen Marcus Photography

Best Wedding Videographer

Cinema Scrapbook

DW Weddings

For Him Films

Midtown Media

Mondiani Films

Patrick Dang

Best Wedding Venue

Bella Sera Gardens

Crown Hall by Bay Gourmet

Hatcher Farms

Izenstone

Rock Creek Golf Club

The Orchard at Hayes Farm

The Venue at Dawes

Triple T Farm Weddings

Best Carwash

Bebo’s Car Wash

Big Tuna Express

Myers Market

Rich’s Car Wash

Ultra Car Wash

Best Detail

Delta Bay Detailing

Down South Detail

EZN Storage and Detail

Fairhope Detailing Services

On Site Auto Solutions

TIMBOS

Best Antique Store

Antiques at the Loop

Griggs Cool Stuff

Home Again Vintage & Antiques

La La Land

Southern Antiques and Accents

White House Antiques

Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop

Kalli’s Love Stuff

Naughty Nights Lingerie Boutique

NT Lingerie

Pure Romance Parties by Michelle Norwood

The Gift Spot

The Little Drawer

Best Women’s Boutique – Mobile

Crimson Blue Boutique

Hemline

LTD Fashions

Pink Post Office Boutique

Southern Rave Boutique

The Holiday

Best Women’s Boutique – Baldwin

B Darlin

Brown Eyed Girl

CK Collection

Southern Gyp Boutique

SWAY

The Salty Palm

Best Clothing Consignment Store

Hertha’s

Back on the Rack Upscale Resale

Luv Me 2 Times

Plato’s Closet

Rave Reviews

Revolution Resale

Best Place to get Mardi Gras Attire

Dillards

Francia’s Formal Affair

Hertha’s

Lilly Layne

Rave Reviews

Revolution Resale

Best Fine Jewelry

Elliot’s

Goldstein’s Jewelers

Hayes Jewelry

John Cauley Jeweler

Lou’s Jewelry

The Karat Patch

Zundel’s Jewelry

Best Dry Cleaners

Dixie Service Cleaners

Jaguar Cleaners

Master Cleaners

Paragon Dry Cleaners & Laundry

Quality Cleaners

Waite’s Cleaners

Best Home Cleaning Service

Honey Bee Cleaning

Mermaids by the Bay

Simply Coastal Cleaning

The Maids

Two Gals & a Mop

Two Mamas Professional Cleaning Service

Best Local Pharmacy

Bayou Pharmacy

Dawes Pointe Pharmacy

McConaghy Drugs

Midtown Pharmacy

Royal Pharmacy

Rx Express Pharmacy

Saraland Pharmacy

Semmes Pharmacy

Best Shoe Store Women’s

CK Collection

Dillard’s

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Gallery Shoe Boutique

Shoe Station

Shoefly

Best Shoe Store Athletics

Alabama Outdoors

Fleet Feet Mobile

McCoy Outdoor Company

Run-N-Tri Co

Running Wild

Shoe Station

Best Party Décor (Balloon Art, Yard Signs)

99 Red Balloons

A Hot Mesh

Jerri’s Balloons

Lang’s Loot

Macy Made Event Planning

Sign Gypsies Mobile

Best Home Furnishings Store

All Around the House

Designer Collection

Fish River Mercantile

La La Land

Lagniappe Home Store

Southern Antiques and Accents

Best Gift Shop

Bienville Souvenir & Gifts

Jubilee Gift Shop

MA Simon

Marcie N Me

Meggie B’s

Oak Ridge Gifts & Boutiques

Best Vape Shop

Cloud 9 Vapes

Palmers Smoke & Vape Shop

Parlor Vapes

Up N Smoke

Vapor Dreamz

Vapors Smoke Shop

Best CBD Retailer

CannaBama: The CBD Store

Fairhope Hemp

Genetix Dispensary

How Canna Hemp You

Simply CBD

Your CBD Store- West Mobile

Best Tattoo Artist

Alyssa Garza Pannone, Black Sheep Custom Tattoos

Erin Vaughn, Exit 13

Josey Yonge, Exit 13 Tattoo

Mike Langley, Jackson Ink

Sean Herman, Sean Herman Tattoo

Suzette Callahan, Speakeasy Tattoo

Best Body Piercer

Aaron Victory, The Bell Rose

Ashlynn Deeks, Boujie Tattoo & Body Piercing

Jenny Redmon, Exit 13

Mary Gafford, Old Familiar

Tori Lane, Old Familiar

Best ATV, 4 Wheelers, Golf Carts

Alston Brothers

Cart Dr.

Custom Concepts Carts, LLC

Danny’s Custom Carts

H&M Golf Cart Sales

Hall’s Motorsports

Best Auto Repair Shop/Mechanic

Bodiford’s Automotive

Downtown Car Care

F&D Automotive

Hurricane Diesel

Mark McGugin

UJ Chevrolet

Best Paint & Body Shop

Auto Craft Collision

Eagle Dent Repair

National Collision

Onsite Auto Solutions

Premier Collision

Thompson’s Paint and Body