Baldwin County builder Daniel Dyas, 37, who announced a long-shot Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump earlier this year, is denying allegations that saw him booked on felony charges of domestic violence strangulation and torture/willful abuse of a child last week.

Dyas turned himself in to the Baldwin County Correction Center Dec. 4 after a Department of Human Resources investigation allegedly found a basis for the charges, but he was released on a $25,000 bond Dec. 6, according to jail records.

A warrant signed Nov. 11 alleges Dyas “intentionally caused asphyxia … by placing the inner elbow of his arm around his 14-year-old child’s neck in a headlock and applying a force great enough to cause the child to lose the ability to stand. This even caused injury, pain and numbness to the child’s neck for more than 24 hours.”

Advertisements

“I firmly and unequivocally deny the charges against me,” he wrote Lagniappe Tuesday. “I have been the primary custodian of my three sons for nearly five years now. I love them dearly and I have absolutely never abused them in any way. I will defend my right to discipline my children with love and concern. I have absolutely never treated any of my children cruelly or abusively in any way.”

As a candidate for Baldwin County Commission in 2010, Dyas was found guilty of third-degree domestic violence in Fairhope Municipal Court, but that case was later dismissed on appeal. He also ran an unsuccessful campaign for Congress in 2013 to replace former U.S. Rep. Jo Bonner.

In his 2020 presidential campaign announcement in July — he actually qualified for the 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary in 2016, garnering 15 votes statewide — Dyas railed against “establishment Republicans.” In a previous interview with Lagniappe, he suggested he has long been maligned both politically and professionally by the local power structure and “our government is absolutely corrupt from the top to the bottom … from City Hall all the way to the halls of Congress and the White House.”

In Tuesday’s statement he said: “My sons are being exploited and manipulated by my ex-wife and I am very concerned about their safety and well-being while this is ongoing. I have faith in the Almighty God in Heaven and I trust the good people and the judges of Baldwin County to reserve judgement until the facts of the case are all brought to light. I fully expect that I will be exonerated of all charges and if this goes to a trial, the jury will render a true, ‘not guilty’ verdict in due time. I appreciate the prayers and support of my friends in the community and I look forward to seeing this through and exposing the truth behind these charges, the malicious intent of those who are pushing the charges, clearing my name and being reunited with my children who I love very much.”