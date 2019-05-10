A little more than a week after announcing the state’s first presumptive positive case of measles, the Alabama Department of Public Health is saying further tests of the patient came back negative for the disease.

On May 2, ADPH held a press conference to inform the public of a presumptive positive case of the disease found in an infant residing in St. Clair County. Media outlets throughout the state, including Lagniappe, have written about that case since.

However, on Friday, ADPH officials were notified further testing conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) came back negative.

In a press release announcing the turnaround, ADPH said it investigates all reports received of possible notifiable diseases — adding that this particular case was reported by a medical professional after tests in a commercial laboratory came back positive.

Measles is also a “notifiable disease,” which means state officials have to meet a 24-hour reporting requirement when a possible case is detected. ADPH says it shared the final results with the public as soon as they were received from the CDC Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, with evidence of presumptive disease, a positive initial measles test was reported after determining that this was in the best interest of the public while awaiting additional testing,” the release continues. “The important message remains that the MMR vaccine, for those without immunity to measles, is the most effective measure a person can take.”

As of May 8, 2019, a total of 252 reports have been investigated for measles in 2019 — including 82 open investigations and 170 that have since been closed.