Price Brown grabbed the lead early and never relinquished it in winning the overall championship and the College Division title of the 66th annual Mobile Metro golf tournament at Azalea City Golf Course on Sunday.

Brown, a member of the UAB golf team, fired a even-par 72 in Friday’s first round to grab a two-shot lead and followed with a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday to extend his lead to nine shots. On Sunday, with those seeking the overall championship playing 36 holes, Brown turned in rounds of 69 and 74 and won the overall title by a whopping 15 shots.

Brown credited his ball striking and putting to his victory, hitting most of the greens over the 72 holes and three days in regulation.

Last year he finished third for the title to champion Sheldon Statkewicz, but Brown won the 2020 Mobile Metro crown the first time he was eligible to play — following taking the 2019 Mobile Junior Metro crown just a few months before. He is the only player in the tournament’s long history to hold the Mobile Metro and Mobile Junior Metro crowns simultaneously.

This weekend he’ll be in Birmingham seeking the Alabama Men’s State Amateur title at Bent Brook Golf course. The tournament is conducted by the Alabama Golf Association.

Dawson Farni, who just completed his time at Coastal Alabama Community College, finished second in the overall and college divisions with a 300 total score. Troy University golfer Gregory Jones was third in the college division with a score of 309, with Scot Sealy, winner of the Senior Division (three-day, 54-hole total of 228) tying for third in the overall championship by playing and second round on Sunday and finishing with a 72-hole score of 309.

By playing the additional round — Senior Division players play 18 holes a day all three days but those wanting to be considered in the overall championship standings must play 36 holes on Sunday — Sealy also finished first in the Championship Division. Barkley Gant finished second in the Championship Division.

Competition was also held in various flights, with winners tabbed via gross score and net score. In the First Flight, Ryan Mathers was the gross score winner, with Ryan Aiyer taking the net score title. In the Second Flight, Tripp Brannon was the gross score champion, while James Moran took home the net score honors.

In the Super Senior First Flight (players 65 years old and older), Sam Marone took the gross score title and Chuck Hatcher was the net score winner. In the Super Senior Second Flight, Melvin Hall took the gross score championship while 84-year-old Joe Cherry was the net score winner.