Prichard’s Carnival festivities begin Saturday and run through Monday with four parades, Mayor Jimmie Gardner announced in a statement.

The parades kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday when the Goat Man Organization and the Prichard Mardi Gras Association roll as a combined parade. The second parade of the day, the Prichard Carnival Association, will roll right after the first at about noon.

The route for those parades will begin at Bessemer Avenue toward Highway 45. Once it arrives at 45, the parade will turn south and travel toward Prichard Avenue. It will turn left onto Prichard Avenue and travel toward Wilson Avenue. The parade will end at the post office.

Advertisements

The Eight Mile Mardi Gras Association will roll at 3 p.m. Saturday, beginning at Collins Rhodes Elementary School. From there the parade will travel east to Leeds Avenue and disband near Love’s.

Mayor Gardner’s academic scholarship ball will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex.

A fourth parade will take place on Monday, Feb. 24 at noon when the Mystic DJs roll. The organization will meet at Prichard Stadium. From there, the parade will travel down Patricia Avenue. The parade will cross Main Street and continue toward Bessemer Service Road. Once it hits Highway 45, the parade will travel south to Prichard Avenue. From there it will travel to Wilson Avenue and turn left toward Clark Avenue.