Without any printed ordinance or resolution to use as guidance, three members of the Prichard City Council instead relied on “established precedent” to appoint a new member to the Water Works and Sewer Board of the city of Prichard last night. The new member, Ernestine P. Moore, will fulfill the term of former Mayor Ron Davis, who died last month, just weeks after evidence of massive financial abuse on the Water Board was made public.

Councilwoman Stephani Johnson-Norwood nominated Moore after introducing and passing a motion to reconsider action the council took last week to delay nominations to the Water Board until missing paperwork could be accounted for. She said the unsigned, undated ordinance provided by Mayor Jimmie Gardner last week was invalid, as it was never codified by the Legislature or Mobile County Probate Court.

“The Legislature gave the City Council sole authority to appoint members to the Water and Sewer Board since its inception,” Johnson-Norwood said. “This means it’s the City Council’s responsibility and no one else. Furthermore, how the council chooses to make appointments does not need approval by Legislature or anyone else.”

The “gentlemen’s agreement” that allowed council members to appoint members from their district to represent their was discontinued last year because it didn’t work, she explained, and the way Prichard appoints now is similar to how the Mobile City Council appoints members to the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS).

“If you ask any of those members, they say we serve the clients of MAWSS,” not only customers in their district, Johnson-Norwood said.

“Since 2021 we have followed established precedent of appointing members by a majority vote,” she continued. “Nothing has changed except we have allowed non-council members to become part of our duly elected functions. We need to be careful, because this can be seen as interference.”

As part of her motion to reconsider the delay, Johnson-Norwood added language to include “we no longer allow interference from anyone regarding City Council governance items which are exclusively those of the duly elected members of the council that is granted to us under the city charter.”

She did not elaborate on who else, besides Gardner, may have attempted to interfere with appointments. Councilman Derrick Griffin, who has only attended two of the last four City Council meetings, was not present to vote, but the motion was passed by Johnson-Norwood, Councilman George McCall and Council President Ossia Edwards. Councilwoman Annie Williams, who has expressed caution about making an appointment before guiding legislation can be found and reviewed, voted against the motion.

Afterward, Johnson-Norwood made an immediate motion to nominate Moore to the Water Board, and her nomination was approved by the same margin.

Johnson-Norwood called Moore “a highly qualified citizen of the city of Prichard,” and a “problem solver” who is “one of the most highly respected financial managers in the city of Mobile.”

The previous meeting of the Prichard Water Board, the first since allegations of fraud were uncovered in February, was canceled after a multi-agency task force executed a search warrant on the Board’s offices. The next meeting is scheduled Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Separately, Mayor Gardner is hosting a town hall meeting on the Prichard Water Board tonight, from 6-8 p.m., at the William “Bill” Clark Family Life Center, 2501 W. Main St., to discuss the City Council’s ordinance, appointment terms and water and sewer infrastructure.