Prichard City Hall will be closing at the end of the business day due to COVID-19, Mayor Jimmie Gardner announced in a statement.

“I hereby am closing City Hall and suspending all activities with exception of public safety services and food distribution services until further notice,” Gardner said in a statement. “This is effective as of the end of business on Friday. These actions will remain in effect until the national and state “state of emergency” has been lifted.”

If you have questions about the City of Prichard closures, please contact the Office of the Mayor

via email at communications@thecityofprichard.org or telephone at (251) 452-7800, extension 8.