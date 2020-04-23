At about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin found himself handcuffed and in the back of one of his city’s police cruisers. He had been detained for breaking the city’s mandatory curfew but was released without any further incident.

The District 1 councilman believes he was pulled over and eventually detained for political reasons and argued to Lagniappe that the curfew imposed by Prichard Mayor Jimmy Gardner is unenforceable.

“I wasn’t arrested,” Martin said. “They were just playing with me.”

Martin said he was out after curfew because he cares for his ailing father and had forgotten to take out his garbage earlier that day. He said he left his home in the evening to take out the garbage at his father’s home and pick up a few other things from the house.

It was on the way back, Martin said, that he was first pulled over by a constable and then later by an officer from the Prichard Police Department. The officer, who Martin said he had seen the previous night, asked the councilman for his license. Martin said he protested, asking the officer to tell him what he had done wrong. When Martin again refused to provide his license, the officer asked him to get out of his vehicle and put his hands on top of the roof.

It was at this point, Martin said, he was handcuffed and put in the back of the officer’s patrol car. Martin was then advised that he would have to produce his license or be arrested. Martin said he complied at that point and was let off with a warning.

Martin said he feels the detention and stops were politically motivated and argued that the Prichard City Council hadn’t yet approved the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly curfew, and thus, the police had not been given the authority to make stops related to its enforcement.

He also argued that police were not making any exceptions for drivers to be out after the curfew has taken effect, unlike similar ordinances adopted in Mobile and other cities across the state.

“It was politically motivated,” he said. “No ifs, ands, or buts about it.”

Gardner and Martin have been on opposite sides of debates related to many things going on in Prichard, including a dispute between the city and the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board over payment for, and the working condition of, fire hydrants. It has also been rumored that Martin will run against Gardner in the 2020 mayoral election, but Martin has not confirmed that.

When asked if the stops were politically motivated, Mayor Gardner first told Lagniappe to contact Police Chief Walter Knight, before saying the allegation “makes no sense to me.”

“I wouldn’t even know that he’s out there,” he said. “I’m at home at 10 p.m.”

Gardner did acknowledge that he was told Martin had been seen out past curfew on the two nights prior to him stopping and had reportedly been heard saying the curfew was unenforceable. However, Gardner said he didn’t know why Martin was trying to publicly undermine the curfew.

Knight did not immediately return a call seeking comment for this story.