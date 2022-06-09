A Mobile Metro Jail inmate is currently hospitalized after he was reportedly attacked in his cell early Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Julian Demond Woods, 26, was assaulted by one or more of his cellmates around 12:13 a.m. June 8. He was treated at the jail clinic for his injuries and later transported to a local hospital where he remains under observation.

“We can confirm that none of his injuries were life-threatening,” the incident report states.

Demond had only been in jail two days prior to his attack. He was booked into jail Monday following his arrest by Prichard police. He is charged with murder for the deaths of Michael Trotter and Henisha Scott, who were fatally shot last Wednesday while in a vehicle near West Main Street.

MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles said jail administrators do their best to assign inmates to cell blocks where there is not any known history of conflict or connections, but they are not sure at this time if Demond knew his assailant or assailants.

“MCSO detectives are investigating the assault and are working with the District Attorney’s office on charges for all who were involved,” Myles said.