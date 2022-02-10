The Mobile Police Department has arrested a 24-year-old in connection with a stolen 12-foot enclosed trailer containing $20,000.

Police responded to the 500 block of Bishop Lane on Wednesday morning in response to a stolen utility trailer. Officers located the trailer in the backyard of a residence on Hearth Drive.

Frederich Tunstall Jr., of Prichard, was arrested and found to have be in violation of the sex offender registry act as he had not been living at his approved address for the past two years. He remains in custody as of Thursday afternoon. No bond has been set.