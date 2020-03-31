This article has been placed outside Lagniappe’s paywall in an effort to make sure all of our readers can get information they need regarding the Covid outbreak. But if you’re interested in becoming a subscriber and reading everything Lagniappe has to offer please click here https://my.lagniappemobile. com/

Prichard Mayor Jimmy Gardner is calling on citizens to help slow the transmission of COVID-19 by staying home and honoring a voluntary citywide curfew until further notice.



The curfew will be nightly from dusk to dawn, and Gardner said it is similar to a shelter at home order for the evening hours, though it will not be enforced by city personnel.



“The curfew is to encourage social distancing and discourage gatherings of any kind,” Gardner said in a statement. “If you are leaving home to get things that are essential to your survival such as food, medicine or personal items, then please do so. However, going out for non-essential reasons can amplify the spread of the coronavirus from person to person.”



Gardner also asked residents to encourage family and friends to follow the recommended guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health organizations. He also said he welcomes thoughts and concerns from citizens at communications@thecityofprichard.org or by telephone at (251) 452-7800, Ext. 8.

