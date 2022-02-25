While the Prichard City Council punted the issue yet again Thursday night, Mayor Jimmie Gardner took a step toward alleviating customer anxiety over the embattled Water Works and Sewer Board by promising to host a series of public meetings with citizens of each district. The dates and times of the meetings are to be determined, but Gardner’s effort is the first any elected official in the city has made toward confronting the issue since allegations of fraud, theft and corruption surfaced nearly a month ago.

For the second time in two weeks, Eight Mile resident and Prichard Water Board customer Lloyd May urged the City Council to hold a public hearing about the board. Last week, the council took no action on his request, but last night, in lieu of a hearing, they approved a resolution supportive of May’s offer to form a committee to make recommendations to the Council.

“The citizens have been plagued with this problem for at least 20 years,” May told the council. “We just want to get a public hearing so we can discuss improvements and ways to go forward.”

In the time between May’s two requests, a state and federal law enforcement task force raided the Water Board’s headquarters and other properties to serve search warrants related to the allegations, while former Water Board manager Nia Bradley was arrested and charged with aggravated theft by deception and third degree theft, both of which are felonies. A warrant for her arrest suggested more than $700,000 could have been stolen.

Although Councilwoman Annie Williams pushed for answers about the Water Board, Council President Ossia Edwards suggested the council should wait to take any action until after law enforcement investigations are complete. More specifically, she called it a “wait-and-see game.”

On a night when the Council also passed a resolution by Gardner to honor Davis by naming a forthcoming, federally-funded safe room “The Ronald K. Davis Safe House,” Councilwoman Stephani Johnson-Norwood said it was too soon to discuss Davis’ replacement on the Water Board, in spite of the scandal.

“I would like us to at least bury our dead before we look at replacing them,” Norwood said.

But Williams pressed on, noting it was procedurally unclear whether the Water Board members served particular districts or at-large, or whose responsibility it would be to nominate a replacement for Davis. Council attorney Greg Harris said unlike council members, the water board members do not serve particular districts, they serve the city at large. Harris also said the term “appointee” is misleading, as any council member may nominate a candidate for the Water Board, but a majority of the council has to approve the nomination.

Harris said the ordinance to nominate water board members was rewritten sometime in the past 10-15 years to define the at-large nature of board positions, but the previous council unofficially followed its own rules, appointing members by districts. Without naming anyone in particular, Edwards said at least one former council member nominated two members to the water board.

There was disagreement about whether at–large or district representation was more desirable, but ultimately, the Council requested that May return with recommendations from a citizen committee. Gardner said the public meetings would be forthcoming, and would focus on the future operations of the Water Board, rather than the alleged criminal activities of the past.

“We can discuss the ordinances and anything else pertaining to day to day operation and how the board is put in place,” he said.