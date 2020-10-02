Employees in the city of Prichard’s public works department have walked off the job, after not receiving pay as usual at 8 a.m. Friday morning, a councilman and mayoral candidate told Lagniappe.

“The walkout means no garbage or trash will be picked up in the city on Friday, which impacts roughly 800 garbage customers and a substantial number of household trash and yard debris customers,” Lorenzo Martin confirmed in a phone interview.

Martin requested an emergency council meeting at 3 p.m. today and Council President Derrick Griffin has called it, he said.

Advertisements

“I’m asking for an emergency meeting of the council because we have not been told anything,” Martin said. “Right now no garbage or trash is being picked up.”

The office of Mayor Jimmie Gardner said no employee had walked off the job and the while pay for city employees was delayed, the issue would be rectified by 5 p.m. today, according to spokesman Robert Kennedy Jr.

In an email message, Kennedy blamed the late pay on a “communication issue” within the Mobile County Personnel Board. Personnel Director George Smith has not returned a call seeking comment.