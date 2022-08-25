The legally dubious municipal fee won’t be added to Prichard water bills, at least for now.

Members of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB), on Wednesday, did something they don’t normally do by voting unanimously against an agenda item that would’ve added the municipal fee back to water bills.

The $15-per-month fee that helps pay for police, fire protection and trash pickup in the city of Prichard was taken off water bills in December of 2019 and has since been sent out as a separate bill.

The reason PWWSB initially separated the bills was due to a state law that prohibits a utility from shutting off water due to non-payment of unrelated fees. This would include Prichard’s municipal fee.

“I know it’s illegal to put (the municipal fee) back on the water bills,” board member John Johnson said. “The local NAACP will be taking action on this if it’s added back to bills.”

The fee itself is not illegal. The act of shutting off service due to non-payment of the fee is illegal, per state law.

Boardmember Cherry Doyle argued it’s not right to make Prichard residents on a fixed income choose between paying the municipal fee and paying for household staples.

“We need to take care of our water customers and let the city take care of the $15,” she said. “This should’ve never been on the agenda. It’s not fair to add $15 to bills when we have seniors who can’t pay for their medicine.”

Before the unanimous vote, PWWSB Chairman Russell Heidelberg attempted to call for a motion to table the item, but neither Doyle nor Johnson would let him.

While the board agreed to not add the municipal fee back to bills at Wednesday’s meeting, it’s unclear if the issue will be reintroduced at a later time. The board could not come to a consensus on a motion to prevent the issue from reappearing on future agendas. While Doyle and Johnson voted to approve the motion, Heidelberg dissented and members Ernestine Moore and Beverly Bunch abstained. The two abstentions count toward the total vote and therefore the motion failed.