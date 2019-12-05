Aided by a portion of a $4.1 million loan, the city of Prichard has purchased three new garbage trucks and 10,000 trash cans, as it moves to transition toward a city-run trash pickup service.

Mayor Jimmie Gardner announced on Monday, Dec. 9, that residents would begin to receive the new garbage cans soon ahead of the new service would beginning Feb. 3, 2020. The city is ending its $1.5 million contract for garbage service with Republic and moving it in house.

The move will save the city $400,000 per year, Gardner said.

“The city is taking over and we’re excited about that for a number of different reasons,” he said. “The quality of the service will be better with the city ….”

Gardner commended Republic for its service, but said the city would be better able to handle complaints or any other issues directly.

The routes will remain the same and Gardner said no additional staff will be needed within the 48-member public works department. He also said employees in other departments were trained to operate the single-man garbage trucks, which are equipped with hydraulic arms.

The city received the loan from Regions Bank, and in addition to paying for new garbage trucks, it also purchased 20 new police vehicles, an asphalt spreader, sidearm tractors and other equipment used by the city.

The loan was needed, Gardner said, because for “so long” the city was relying on other people and outside groups to provide city services.