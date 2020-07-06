The Prichard City Council will debate an ordinance mandating the wearing of face coverings in public at a meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Councilman Lorenzo Martin said the ordinance is similar to the one the Mobile City Council passed last week and went into effect Friday to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Martin said he expects the ordinance to pass, but he added the council still has reservations about the fine structure.

“We have some concerns about the cost to citizens and how it will be administered,” Martin said. “We don’t want to create an extra burden on the city or the police department. Worst-case scenario, we will call a special meeting.”

Like Mobile, Martin said the council is looking to provide masks for residents who are not in compliance with the ordinance. As has been reported, the city of Mobile purchased 24,000 masks that will be distributed by police or can be picked up at various police stations.

Unlike Mobile, Martin said Prichard is possibly looking to enforce the mask ordinance in phases. A first phase would be to hand out masks, the second phase would be to give a warning and the third phase would be to write a ticket, he said. He gave no indication of what the fine might be.

Mayor Jimmie Gardner is in “full support” of the proposed mask ordinance, according to his office.