Nia Bradley’s first contract with the The Water Works & Sewer Board of the City of Prichard was worth $7,500 per month, but included no other provisions for compensation, according to a review by Lagniappe.

Bradley’s attorney, Jason Darley, said this morning Bradley’s first contract was replaced sometime afterward to possibly include such benefits as a higher salary, quarterly bonuses and signing bonus, but he is not sure if it was ever ratified by the Water Board. Darley said his client has not given him permission to release the updated contract.

But the initial, three-year agreement, first obtained and reported on by Lagniappe in 2017, was not without controversy. At the time, the Water Board’s attorney was Raymond Bell, and in a letter accompanying the contract, he advised the board to be wary.

Bell wrote that the contract was “similar to a consulting agreement” and could be exempt from competitive bid laws “as long the consultant possesses a high degree of skill where the personality of the individual plays a decisive part.”

Bell cited state law and further explained, “if the scope of work contemplated to be performed by the contractor is that of a consultant and the skill and expertise of the contractor relative to the scope of work contemplated to be performed exists and is provided, the exception to the competitive bid law will be applicable.” But crucially, Bell cited an Alabama Attorney General opinion to warn, “However, it is very important to note that the professional services exemption does not apply to consultants providing administrative, secretarial, accounting or electrical services.”

Bell provided further guidance about the termination provisions of the agreement, which guaranteed Bradley the full $270,000 contract even if her employment was terminated the next month. He also encouraged the board to expand the “for cause” termination provision beyond the “limited ground of a conviction of any crime involving fraud by [Bradley].”

“It is unimaginable that the Board would terminate the contractor for cause and also agree to pay the balance of the agreement,” Bell wrote, closing the letter with other recommendations to tighten up language regarding indemnification and insurance requirements.

It appears no changes were made to the contract, and it was approved at a special meeting the same day. The initial contract is signed by both Bradley and former Water Board Chairman Nathaniel Inge, who was not reappointed by the City Council when his term expired last year.

Lagniappe first reported last week that Bradley, who quit when Inge was replaced, was one of several employees who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenditures including luxury goods, travel, beauty supplies, Mardi Gras throws and more. Darley suggested all Bradley’s expenditures were authorized by the board and those authorizations will be documented.

By January 2018, as Lagniappe reported at the time, the Water Board had a new attorney, Jay Laura, and had offered Bradley a five-year, $25,000 monthly contract, which included the use of company credit cards, a vehicle and a cell phone. Although the new contract would have raised Bradley’s annual salary from $90,000 to $300,000, Laura told Lagniappe it also included provisions to hire at least two other employees.

Sometime afterward, the Water Board hired Bradley’s own son to supervise the customer service department, and Randy Burden to supervise contracts. Burden and Bradley’s relationship has not been disclosed, but the pair formed their own business, B&B Enterprises, according to a 2021 affidavit, and purchased real estate together, according to probate records.

Laura advised the board to competitively bid the contract, but it does not appear the board followed his advice. Laura’s role with the Board ended in approximately the summer of 2019, according to a source.

The replacement contract, Darley said today, “maybe wasn’t ratified,” by the Water Board, “but I believe it to be ratified.”

On a separate note, Darley said as a criminal defense attorney he’s represented accused cop killers and baby killers, but “I’ve never seen people so fired up about a case.”

“I understand the optics of it, but Holy Moly,” he said, adding both he and his client have been widely mocked and scorned online.

In a related development today, District Attorney Ashley Rich said she has requested the assistance of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in investigating the Water Board. Federal law enforcement agencies have told Lagniappe they are aware of the allegations, but cannot comment on the possibility of a criminal investigation.

On Tuesday, State Rep. Napoleon Bracy called for state and federal investigation into the Prichard Water Board dating back 10 years.