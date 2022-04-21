A nominal, one-time pay adjustment for the dwindling staff of the Prichard Water Board was one of several milquetoast agenda items the divided directors could not agree to advance Wednesday night, during a special called meeting which ostensibly included allegations of corruption and embezzlement.

Throughout the meeting, Director John Johnson hurled those and other accusations at Chairman Russell Heidelberg, while also constantly barking orders about how to conduct the meeting. A motion for a one-time $250 pay stipend for board employees was tabled after Johnson and Cherry Doyle expressed concerns it could benefit staff members who already have one foot out the door.

General Manager Michael McClantoc proposed the bonuses as a morale booster, telling the board his employees have been overworked and underpaid. McClantoc said the utility currently has dozens of open positions and several employees have quit in a competitive labor market.

Director Beverly Bunch said she’s heard similar complaints from staff, adding attitudes have soured since allegations arose that former manager Nia Bradley and other employees misspent hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal goods, possibly more.

“When I talk to staff, I try to give them encouraging words because what they are telling me is they are embarrassed to work here because of the problems of the past,” Bunch said.

While the only unanimous decision the directors made all night was to hire nine new unskilled laborers, the motion for a pay adjustment was tabled after McClantoc acknowledged it may benefit at least one employee who has already informed the board he is resigning. Board attorney Jay Ross said he’d rewrite the motion and reintroduce it at a future board meeting.

In other business, the first item on the agenda was a contract to award a bid to O’Donnell & Associates to drill test wells for a long-planned project for the utility to supply its own water. Currently, Prichard purchases bulk water from the Mobile Area Water & Sewer Service (MAWSS), which it then resells to its own customers. The anticipated $50 million well and treatment plant project is couched as a money saving measure, but the board has been unable to advance the project beyond the fundraising phase.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Johnson claimed the board previously awarded the bid to a different company, and the work was already complete. He alleged Heidelberg and others colluded to re-bid the work and award it to O’Donnell & Associates. Director Cherry Doyle, a frequent ally of Johnson on the board, agreed.

McClantoc tried to mediate the situation, explaining that the new bid was for new test wells in a different location, on property the Water Board already owns on West Lee Street. He took the blame for a lack of communication about the new bid, claiming he thought he brought it before the board several months ago. Ultimately, the motion passed 3-2, with Johnson and Doyle opposing.

Separately, the board unanimously voted to reject a motion to sell surplus equipment and vehicles to a vendor. Doyle suggested the legal advertisement for the disposal of the surplus equipment was not transparent, and she believes customers or local people should have an opportunity to bid on the property at auction.

In perhaps the most poignant sign of discontent, the board could not agree on a consultant to hire to lead them through a corporate retreat. New board member Ernestine P. Moore, who was appointed by a divided Prichard City Council last month after the death of previous director Ron Davis in February, initially pitched the idea of a board retreat at the second board meeting she attended.

Other board members seemed generally receptive to the idea, but Johnson and Doyle didn’t trust the mediator Moore suggested. The motion was tabled, with McClantoc suggesting he would search for an independent consultant and report back to the board in the near future.

The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is May 9.