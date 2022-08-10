A meeting of the beleaguered Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) this week devolved into shouting and name-calling several times, as members deal with the aftermath of the arrest of the former manager over misuse of funds.

While the outcome of former Manager Nia Bradley’s legal issues stemming from her time in charge of the water system is still very much in doubt, the specter of an investigation over others involved with the system continues to hang over board proceedings.

Board members accused each other of being the next focus of investigations throughout the meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, and the board’s financial issues were brought up in killing a 5 percent raise for employees.

The board denied a raise for the system’s employees by a 3-2 vote. Board members Cherry Doyle and John Johnson voted to approve the raises, while Chairman Russell Heidelberg and members Beverly Bunch and Ernestine Moore voted against it.

Doyle argued the board would have the money for raises if it hadn’t been forced, due to poor management, to enter into a consent decree with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). She also said the financial issues of the board have not prevented members from being paid. Doyle then asked Heidelberg and Vice Chairwoman Moore how much they were paid. Neither answered, even after Doyle told them it’s public record.

“If it’s public record then you can look it up,” Moore said.

Johnson said this pay increase for employees would have been the first since at least 2017. He said in some cases workers are making less now than others in similar positions were at that time.

“We do have money,” he said. “We just need to budget and reappropriate things.”

Johnson blamed the board for wasting money instead of spending it on employees, but Bunch shot back, bringing up Johnson’s support for Bradley’s salary.

“I voted no on Mrs. Bradley’s salary and you voted yes,” she said.

In voting against the raises, Bunch said she would agree to approve the pay bumps in October, once a new budget year starts.

Doyle and Johnson used the opportunity to chastise other members for wanting to spend money on engineers to drill drinking water wells. Both members called it a “waste of money.”

Earlier in the meeting, the duo confronted Dan O’Donnell of O’Donnell & Associates over a plan he presented to drill test wells at PWWSB land near Eight Mile Creek.

The test wells, he said, would confirm whether the system could drill its own wells and produce its own drinking water; therefore, it could stop buying wholesale water from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS).

Three wells O’Donnell studied already show there is capacity in underground aquifers to produce enough water for the city. In May, PWWSB bought 4 million gallons of water from MAWSS per day and sold 1.8 million of that, O’Donnell said. Three wells he studied could produce up to 8 million gallons per day.

However, Johnson — armed with an email from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) drinking water division — argued that the water in Eight Mile Creek was contaminated and therefore couldn’t be used for consumption.

O’Donnell agreed, but told Johnson and Doyle that the water in the test well was in no way connected to the creek.

“The creek is what the EPA and [ADEM] is talking about,” he said. “We’re not taking from the creek. There is 100 feet of clay between the upper and lower aquifers. The lower aquifer is not connected to the creek.”

Water would not seep from the upper to the lower aquifer, O’Donnell told board members. O’Donnell also argued that a test well would only confirm whether the water was suitable to drink and if drilling other wells was doable.

Johnson was not swayed by O’Donnell and said he would side with the advice of the EPA.

“I’ll take their word,” he said. “Here it is in black and white.”

Johnson also brought up the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, as a cautionary tale.

“This should be put on hold because I don’t want another Flint, Michigan, at Prichard Water,” he said. “I’m just going by what I see right now. This appears to be too shaky for us to continue to fund the drilling of wells in Prichard.”

The board also initially disagreed on how to handle the payment for a swerve line extension for a new location for Cozy Brown’s Restaurant at 4395 St. Stephens Road in Eight Mile.

The board had previously agreed to pay nearly $50,000 to fund the extension; however, Moore moved to reconsider the original vote and called for debate.

During the debate, Johnson and Doyle argued that restaurant owner Cozy Brown should not be forced to pay for the sewer line outside of a normal connection fee. However, Janae Joiner, a PWWSB staffer, told board members customers routinely pay 40 percent of the cost of running a sewer line through a connection impact fee.

Nonetheless, board members argued over what should be done. Eventually, a plumber hired by Brown stood up to speak. Johnson was ready to allow plumber Preston Hughes to speak, but Heidelberg stepped in several times to complete the voting process first. More than once, Johnson excitedly asked Heidelberg to take him to court, apparently for not allowing Hughes to speak.

When Heidelberg allowed Hughes to speak, the plumber told them Brown would pay for the line extension to Brown’s new location, but if the system wanted to extend it farther, they would have to pay for it.

Other parts of the meeting saw board members accuse each other of wrongdoing. Both Johnson and Doyle at one point accused Heidelberg of perjury over what he told investigators about Doyle’s involvement with a board-owned food truck. Doyle went on a minutes-long rant about the chairman in which she called him a “liar.” As she was speaking, Johnson repeated the word “perjury” softly over and over again.

Johnson and Bunch also went back and forth over what they perceived could be the subject of future legal investigations into the water board. Bunch said authorities might look into travel expenses to which Johnson replied he went on one trip in 2017 where Bunch brought her spouse. Bunch said she paid out of pocket for her spouse to attend the trip, but questioned whether others had done the same.