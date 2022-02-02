Now that Alabama’s political parties have wrapped up their qualifying periods for the 2022 election cycle, except for congressional races (another story for another time), the very top of the ticket is not the only place to watch with interest.

It comes up and down the ballot and all across Alabama.

From top to bottom and in between, here are some races to watch:

1) U.S. Senate race: This will be the most expensive U.S. Senate race in Alabama history, which is saying something — not because of the dollar’s declining value, but because this is the third highly competitive U.S. Senate race for Alabama within the last five years.

Thus far, it has been somewhat of a head-scratcher.

On the Republican side, Mo Brooks opened with a big lead and the coveted Donald Trump endorsement in early 2021. Since then, there has not been much involvement from Trump, and that early lead has vanished.

Katie Britt has made a big splash and has left an impression on Alabama Republicans, but one cannot help wondering if she might have peaked early. Or, is there still enough fuel in the tank for another surge?

Out of nowhere has come Mike Durant, a military veteran of “Black Hawk Down” fame. By pure blocking and tackling over the last few months, Durant is a threat for the nomination despite having never attended any political event and having never voted in any election in Alabama, as far as anyone can tell.

This will be a true horserace and likely comes down to two of these three candidates in the runoff. Then all bets are off.

2) Governor race: Kay Ivey has some challengers.

In addition to Ivey, eight Republicans and six Democrats have qualified to run for their party’s nomination for Alabama governor.

The names that have been given a lot of attention in recent months are third-time gubernatorial candidate, Greenville businessman Tim James and former U.S. ambassador to Slovenia “Lindy” Blanchard, mainly because of their ability to self-fund against a well-funded Ivey campaign.

However, there seems to be a little something for everyone, including a pro-marijuana candidate in Springville Mayor Dave Thomas. For those of you who practice flat-earth theology, there is Opelika pastor Dean Odle. And in case you were wondering where Dean Young has been the past few years, he has returned to the fray with a gubernatorial bid.

On the Democrat side, State Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier, D-Selma, is forgoing a reelection bid and seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. She is competing against perennial candidate “Chig” Martin and three others.

3) Secretary of State race: This was not supposed to be competitive. State Rep. Wes Allen, R-Troy, had wrapped up all the endorsements. He had a start on other opponents, and many thought it would be a fool’s errand to take on the son of long-time State Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa.

However, who would have seen State Auditor Jim Zeigler coming?

At the last minute, Zeigler withdrew his name for consideration for governor and announced a bid for Secretary of State.

Allen and Zeigler will also compete against Madison County GOP activist Chris Horn and former Alabama Secretary of State’s Office employee Ed Packard.

Zeigler will have a name identification advantage, and polling shows him with a double-digit lead. But do not expect that lead to last. This will be competitive until the end.

4) State Auditor race: The formality of electing a state “counter of desks” has always seemed odd. However, the showdown between State Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, and former State Sen. Rusty Glover, R-Semmes, was a clash between two of the intellectual leaders of conservatism in Alabama.

Although neither has ingratiated himself to the so-called special interests of Montgomery, Glover may have an edge given his prior run for lieutenant governor.

5) State Senate races: Some announced retirements have set up competitive races in a handful of areas.

Senate District 2 in Madison County features State Sen. Tom Butler, R-Madison, facing off against former State Sen. Bill Holtzclaw, who defeated Butler in 2010 when Butler ran as a Democrat against Holtzclaw, a Republican, during a GOP wave.

State Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, has a primary opponent in Tuscaloosa businessman Tripp Powell in Senate District 21. Sources tell Lagniappe the University of Alabama, part of which is included in District 21, would like different representation in Montgomery.

In the last couple of election cycles, Senate District 27 has featured incumbent State Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, facing opposition in either the primary or in the general. This year will not be any different as Whatley has Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey as an opponent in the primary and Democrat Sherri Reese as a potential general election opponent, which could mount a challenge in a district with shifting political allegiances.

One to watch close to home is heavily Democrat State Senate District 33, a seat held by State Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile. However, that district now includes parts of Spanish Fort, which apparently has convinced conservative firebrand Pete Riehm to make a run. It still may not be close, but one might think a wave election cycle (as 2022 is expected to be) would offer a Republican’s best opportunity.

6) State House races: The House has its share of retirements as well, a few of which hit close to home. State Reps. Victor Gaston, R-Mobile, Steve McMillan, R-Foley, and Harry Shiver, R-Bay Minette.

However, the real race may come after the 2022 elections. With House Speaker Mac McCutcheon retiring, there will be a speaker’s race with two political heavyweights who have announced their candidacies, State House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, and State Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark.