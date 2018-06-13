Though votes have yet to be certified, the gubernatorial face-off in November’s general election is set. Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, will face Democratic challenger Walt Maddox, mayor of Tuscaloosa, after both secured enough votes in their respective party primaries to avoid runoff elections.

With 66 of 67 counties reporting last week, Maddox secured 53 percent of the total ballots cast. His closest competitor in the Democratic primary, former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, recorded just under 30 percent.

With nearly 308,00 votes, Ivey appears to have claimed 57 percent of the votes cast in the GOP primary — a clear victory over her opponents. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle had collected just 25 percent of the vote as Ivey was giving her victory speech.

“Tonight’s results show that Alabama is working again and that we are on the right track,” Ivey told a crowd of supporters June 5. “In the next four years, I’m going to keep fighting to bring good-paying jobs to our great state and get our children the education they need and deserve.”

With a primary victory in hand, Ivey told supporters her focus had already turned to the Nov. 6 general election. In deep-red Alabama, Ivey is favored in the contest. However, she still said her team would face “a great battle” with Maddox between now and the election.

“The liberals want this job bad,” she added. “They want it, but they’re not gonna get it.”

Meanwhile, in Tuscaloosa, Maddox and his supporters were celebrating a much closer victory in the Democratic primary. His gubernatorial campaign has focused on such issues as education, health care, criminal justice reform and expanding mental health care services in the state.

He told supporters, “Together, we’re going to regain our moral standing.

“This was never about left versus right, this was about right versus wrong, and together we are on the right side of history,” he said. “Together, we will pass the Alabama Education Lottery to fund pre-K for thousands of families and a college scholarship program.”

He also criticized Ivey, who refused to debate any of her primary candidates publicly, for not speaking out on the issues enough during her time as interim governor.

“While impotence and corruption has reigned in Montgomery, all we have heard is the sound of silence,” he said. “In the past few months while we’ve proposed real solutions, our opponent has countered with Rocky Mountain oysters and Confederate monuments.”

Maddox said “living in the times of old” won’t help save rural hospitals in Alabama, bring jobs to its underserved Black Belt region or improve the public school system. To cheers from supporters, Maddox said Alabama currently stands at “a crossroads of the past and future.”

“Our fate will be determined by how we answer this question: Do we leave the next generation a better world than the one we inherited?” he said. “I choose the future.”

Mobile County

Chip Brown will replace David Sessions in House District 105. The Republican fended off three other challengers with nearly 54 percent of the vote.Brown does not have Democratic opposition.

Former Mobile Mayor Sam Jones accomplished a task most political observers thought might be impossible when he defeated seven other Democratic candidates to take the nomination outright with nearly 60 percent of the vote in House District 99 and avoid a runoff. Jones will face Republican Charles Talbert in November. Talbert ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

Democratic incumbent State Rep. Adline Clarke defeated House District 97 challenger Levi Wright Jr. with 68 percent of the vote. Clarke will take on Republican Stephen McNair in November. McNair ran unopposed on the GOP side.

In the Republican race for House District 102, Citronelle Police Chief Shane Stringer will face Citronelle Call News publisher Willie Gray, as the two topped the field in a race where Gray heavily outspent Stringer. There is no Democratic opposition in that race.

Incumbent State Sen. Vivian Figures defeated Victor Crawford and Michael Cooley for the Democratic nomination for Senate District 33. There is no Republican opposition in that race.

Republican State Rep. Jack Williams is headed to the Senate in District 34 after defeating challenger Mark Shirey with 64 percent of the vote.

In the GOP race for district court judge, Spiro Cheriogotis and George Zoghby are set for a runoff. Zoghby topped the field and there is no Democratic challenger.

The Republican circuit court race will also head to a runoff. Brandy Hambright led Harry Satterwhite with 36 percent of the vote to 27 percent. Buzz Jordan drew roughly 24 percent of the vote, to finish off the podium. The winner of the GOP nomination will face Democrat Karlos Finley in November. Finley ran unopposed.

Sheriff Sam Cochran handily defeated a challenge from Charlie Wyckoff, securing 82 percent of the vote.

Baldwin County

Baldwin County reported just a 24 percent voter turnout.

On the Baldwin County Commission, eight-term District 1 Commissioner Frank Burt, who presided over the county’s 114 percent growth in the three decades he held the office, lost to James “Jeb” Ball, program director for Baldwin County Substance Abuse Services, 49 percent to 51 percent in perhaps the day’s most shocking outcome.

In District 2, fomer Daphne City Councilman John Lake lost to current Daphne City Councilman Joe Davis, 47 percent to 52 percent.

Challenger Billie Jo Underwood forced incumbent Tucker Dorsey into a runoff in a three-way race for District 3, with Dorsey only securing 38 percent of the vote to Underwood’s 48 percent.

Incumbent District 4 Commissioner Skip Gruber narrowly avoided being unseated by challenger Jerry Johnson, 51 percent to 49 percent.

For the Legislature, Chris Elliott and David Northcutt will campaign in a runoff for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated by Trip Pittman. Elliott was the top vote-getter in that race

House District 64 State Rep. Harry Shiver defeated a challenge from Stephen Sexton, 54 percent to 46 percent.

In judicial races, incumbent Bill Scully defeated Brian Dasinger for District Court, Place 2.

Incumbent Circuit Clerk Jody Wise Campbell narrowly avoided a runoff with challenger Mark Stejskal by securing 50.05 percent of the vote in a three-way race. Harry D’Olive and Alan Lipscomb will face each other in a runoff for probate judge after emerging from a five-person field.