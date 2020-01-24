SUBMITTED — Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler announced today that Jonathan Ellis was hired as the principal of the new Belforest Elementary School, scheduled to open in the fall. Ellis has been principal of Daphne Elementary School for the past eight years. During his time there, Daphne Elementary was named one of the prestigious 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Ellis graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Elementary/Early Childhood Education and attended Samford University where he obtained his Master of Education in Educational Leadership. He taught in Tuscaloosa, Mobile and Vestavia Hills before becoming an assistant principal in Hoover. Ellis then returned home where he served as assistant principal at Elberta Middle School. Ellis then started his career as a principal at Orange Beach Elementary School before moving to Daphne Elementary.

“My service years at DES have been the best years of my life. Many of you know that because over the years you have shared in my personal and professional struggles and celebrations. I am so grateful to have been on this journey with you. I have learned more than you can imagine, and I have been humbled by many of our conversations and accomplishments,” Ellis wrote to his Daphne Elementary family.

He added, “The principal position at Belforest will bring a tremendous amount of challenges and rewards. Obviously, I have a lot of mixed emotions, but in thinking of my mission statement, I had a mini paradigm shift. I’m not leaving the Daphne family, but helping grow the Daphne family. There’s a lot of creative excitement right now in Daphne and I want to be right in the middle of it.”

Daphne Elementary’s current Assistant Principal Gina McClure has been named interim principal.

Belforest Elementary will open its doors for the first time to students in the fall of 2020. It is one of the new construction projects funded by the successful “Pay As You Go” program unique to Baldwin County. Four new schools are currently being built as part of this program and construction costs will be paid off completely in a four-year period without any long-term bonds or additional taxes.