Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine was formally sworn-in as the city’s top cop during a ceremony Friday, Nov. 12.

Prine was announced as Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s police chief selection on Oct. 6 and was approved unanimously by the Mobile City Council on Oct. 12.

Prine is now the third chief welcomed to the position under Stimpson’s administration, following Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste and Chief of Staff James Barber. He was chosen for the post over interim chief Roy Hodge (who has since retired), Capt. Melvin Jones, Maj. Randy Jackson, Capt. William Reed and Capt. Jonathan Lee.

“I’m ecstatic, humbled and grateful that the mayor has selected me and the council is confident enough in me to do the job,” Prine said following the ceremony.

Prine rehashed his strategic plan for the department, which includes intelligence-led policing, focusing resources to problem areas in the city.

“One thing is certain: change,” Prine said.

Commenting during the Nov. 12 ceremony, Stimpson said there was no better time for someone to be police chief in Mobile, noting recent functional upgrades to the department to sharpen the hiring process, train officers and equip them appropriately.

“Now, it’s all a matter of execution,” Stimpson said, adding city and county agencies, the court system and prosecutors need to work hand-in-hand to address the growing crime problems.

Stimpson said there is a communitywide heartache and cry for gun violence to be addressed. “We can do something about it, and we’re going to do more than what we’ve done — whatever it is we have done isn’t good enough. We’re going to weigh in and be smarter, faster, stronger and more diligent so Mobile is the safest city.”