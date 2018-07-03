Keeping the votes they earned in the primary is a key component for Republican probate judge candidates Harry D’Olive and Alan Lipscomb. But drumming up interest for the runoff is also paramount, both candidates say.

“The problem with any runoff is getting people back to the polls to vote, so my message is not only to vote for me, but to please remember and make the effort to go back to the polls on July 17,” D’Olive said.

Baldwin County has more than 150,000 registered voters but only 24 percent turned out for the June 5 primaries.

“Historically, runoff elections have a much lower turnout than other elections,” Lipscomb said. “My basic strategy remains getting in front of as many voters as possible. I also plan on trying to ‘get the vote out.’”

D’Olive was the leader in a five-candidate primary race with 8,866 votes or 31 percent, and won 34 boxes plus the absentee box. Lipscomb garnered 6,789 votes or 24 percent, and won 10 boxes plus the provisional box. Max Hansen won one box, Matt McKenzie one box and Lynn Perry two boxes.

“My strongest areas seemed to be north and central Baldwin, which was what I had expected with the other four candidates being from the Eastern Shore area,” D’Olive said. “I will continue to concentrate more along the Eastern Shore and work to pick up as many of the other candidates’ support and votes.”

Lipscomb (pictured above, right) says he will appeal to voters who backed the three candidates who fell short of the runoff.

“I was strongest on the Eastern Shore and central Baldwin,” Lipscomb said. “I have been appealing to voters of other candidates in those areas to try and pick up additional votes. It doesn’t really affect my strategy as to trying to win more boxes. I do hope to pick up a larger percentage of the more populated areas such as Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.”

Currently an assistant district attorney in Baldwin County, D’Olive (pictured above, left) says he has experience in all areas covered by the probate office.

“I am still the only candidate with ‘hands-on’ experience in every aspect of the probate office including, tags, licenses, elections, recording and the probate court,” D’Olive said. “A vote for me is a vote for the most experienced candidate.”

A more streamlined office, particularly for the real estate industry, will be a goal for Lipscomb if he wins on July 17.

“My basic message remains the same, but I am targeting Realtors and title agents about the advantages of electronic filing of legal documents that would streamline the real estate closing business significantly,” Lipscomb said. “Implementing electronic filing is at the discretion of each county’s probate judge. I am also a title agent and I have 20-plus years of experience in real estate.”

The winner faces no Democratic opposition in the November general election.