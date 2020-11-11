Photo | “Downhill” – Searchlight Pictures

“Downhill” came out earlier this year at the very moment things were starting to go, well, downhill, and despite starring comedy legends Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, this black comedy got lost in the shuffle. But this quiet, flinty film is a perfect candidate for streaming — especially since it will probably lead married viewers to get into a big fight with their spouses, and that’s better handled in one’s own home.

I really liked “Downhill” and I really think plenty of people will get something out of this movie. But I feel a responsibility to describe it accurately, because we’re all on edge right now, and it’s such a realistic portrayal of a couple’s problems that it could ruin your night. Despite the funny faces and the writing/directing team of Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (they directed the pleasant, beloved crowd-pleaser “The Way, Way Back”), this film is really not a comedy at all. It is an acerbic drama about a family crisis, starring comedians who do excellent, non-funny work in it.

“Downhill” is about a married couple and their kids on a European skiing vacation. A somewhat minor crisis unveils the wife’s deep unhappiness with her marriage. It’s a tight, detailed look at a few short but vitally important incidents the fictional couple considers a crossroads in their lives. Ferrell plays Pete, the husband, who is grieving the death of his father eight months earlier. This trip seems to be some kind of tribute to him, as Ferrell brings along his father’s woolen hat. Louis-Dreyfus is his wife, Billie, who is doing all the heavy lifting of parenting their two sons.

As the family sits for an alfresco luncheon on a restaurant balcony, a controlled explosion triggers an avalanche. Fellow diners begin to panic as the snow approaches, although it is ultimately harmless. However, in a moment of terror, Pete and Billie have two very different reactions: Pete grabs his phone and runs from the table, leaving his two children and wife clutching one another in what they believe to be their final moments alive. After the snow clears, underlying problems between the couple come into sharp focus.

Maybe you have to be a female to appreciate Louis-Dreyfus’s subsequent portrayal of righteous indignation; due to unusual circumstances, I happened to watch “Downhill” alone. I also adore her as an actress from “Seinfeld” and the foul-mouthed perfection that was “Veep,” and her tart, intelligent reactions speak right to me. She was great in the lovely, downbeat romance “Enough Said” (2013) with James Gandolfini, and I hope we can continue to see her range in the future.

Similarly, the outrageous and often-naked Ferrell is playing it pretty straight here, and “Downhill” is a worthy addition to his small array of more serious roles. He really says a lot with his face, while remaining in the range of looking flummoxed. Both leads capture some unpleasant but very real truths about adulthood in this relatively short film. Even Zach Woods, who is so hilarious on “Silicon Valley,” gives a warm performance as Ferrell’s younger, more carefree co-worker. They share a casual scene in which one takes care of the other, and I’m a sucker for wholesome, onscreen male friendships.

I didn’t laugh out loud, but I really enjoyed and admired “Downhill.” It’s a bitter little pill, but it worked for me. Proceed with caution and you will be rewarded with an insightful drama.

“Downhill” is currently available to rent.

New This Week

“Hillbilly Elegy”: Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, “Hillbilly Elegy” is a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown. This book was a huge deal and the film stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close, so it’s a big deal too. Crescent Theater.

“Freaky”: A horror-comedy starring Vince Vaughn in which 17-year-old Millie Kessler is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher, her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.

“Jailhouse Rock”: The Mobile Saenger Theatre will show this 1957 Elvis Presley musical drama as part of their film series on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.