Prodisee Pantry Director Deann Servos announced today its mass emergency food distributions are moving to Spanish Fort High School as a long-planned transportation project on U.S. Highway 31 interferes with access to the organization’s facility.

In a news release, Servos said safety for program recipients and volunteers is the top concern, as Prodisee Pantry has anticipated a minimum of 800 cars will be funneled through both the Spanish Fort High School parking lot and Prodisee Pantry’s parking lot during the next essential distribution on Tuesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Prodisee Pantry’s Mass Emergency Food Distributions are for Baldwin County residents only. Families seeking food are asked to provide a photo ID, proof they live in Baldwin County and patience with the distribution process.