Before any ground can be turned for the estimated $200 million, 25-mile long Baldwin Beach Express extension between Interstates 10 and 65, the state must secure rights of way from property owners along the route. As Lagniappe reported last week, the Baldwin County Commission’s preferred route roughly follows an existing logging road known as Brady Road, affecting at least 42 property owners.
County Engineer Joey Nunnally said the county has applied for $11 million in Restore Act grants through the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council, which will need to be approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury before funds are available.
“If we’re acquiring rights of way (ROW) with federal funds, we’re going to have to jump through the federal requirements,” Nunnally said. Those include guidelines for using fair market values to assess acquisitions, certifying appraisers and provisions for contiguous parcels, among other things. Nunnally said the county has not yet notified potentially affected property owners.
“It’s a little early, so we’ve not reached out to any of them yet, but as soon as we get word about the funding, we’ll likely begin that process,” he said.
At least one, Elaine King of Robertsdale, said until she was contacted by a reporter she was unaware of the county’s plans and will likely be opposed to selling all or a part of her family’s property east of the South Alabama Megasite.
“We have a cabin and a house up there and we use it for family outings,” King said, adding the property has been in the family for several generations. “You want to keep as much as you can for as long as you can because of the investment, but as far as I know, no one has been contacted about [ROW acquisition]. I want to keep my property … it’s in my family and i want to keep it that way. I’m up to selling nothing.”
Nunnally said the county would likely seek a 300-foot ROW along the length of the route, with additional space needed for some ramps, service roads and other infrastructure. A toll authority recently proposed for the project by the state legislature will have the power of eminent domain.
Following a map provided by the county, Lagniappe has identified the following property owners who may be affected. The list indicates the parcel number, owner name, city and state, size of acreage and use or improvements.
75099, 75138 — Seven States Timberlands LLC, Cantonment, Fla.; 258 acres, agriculture and timber
64513, 64517, 64518, 316600, 64520 — Amsouth Bank NA Trust Department, Arlington, Texas; 781 acres, agriculture and timber
23901 — King, Bradley and Carolyn, Robertsdale, Ala.; 2 acres, single-family residence and barn
23907 — King, Robert E. and Elaine, Robertsdale, Ala.; 2 acres, unimproved
10523 — King, Robert E. Jr., Robertsdale, Ala.; 4 acres, single-family home, barn, utility shed
11604 — Gregory Allen Dunn, Jackson, Ala.; 2 acres, unimproved
9491 — King, Robert E., Robertsdale, Ala.; 10 acres, single-family residence
316548, 315329, 64545 — Dugald LLC, Arlington, Texas; 1,428 acres, agriculture and timber
341194 — Ives, J Logan & Amanda McKee, Bay Minette, Ala.; 58 acres, barn and paving
75147, 75149, 75165, 75167, 75313, 75312, 75315, 75316, 75319, 75321, 302339, 302345, 75333, 75272, 75273, 75284, 274753, 75283, 75286, 75295 — Red Mountain Timberco, Pace, Fla.; 10,314 acres, agriculture and timber, hunting camp, single-family residence
19868 — Reid, Alice Louise, Bay Minette, Ala.; 0.93 acres, manufactured housing
13924 — Milstead, Tommy Ray and Mattie Lawson, Bay Minette, Ala.; 1 acre, manufactured housing, carport, utility
250643 — Bramlett, Warren and Mary, Bay Minette, Ala.; 3.1 acres, manufactured housing, carport, utility
68738, 68736 — Propst Farms Inc., Bay Minette, Ala.; 73 acres, agriculture and timber
65900 — Stokes, Raymond and Barbara, Bay Minette, Ala.; 20 acres, agriculture and timber, barns and paving
213757 — Innis Hardy, Judith Lynn, Bay Minette, Ala.; 9.1 acres, single-family residence, carport, barn.
75481, 371829, 371834, 365207, 75296 — Springwood Timberlands LLC, Pace, Fla.; 647 acres, agriculture, timber, barn
256323 — McLean, Robin K, Bay Minette, Ala.; 3.3 acres, unimproved
364479 — Cooley, Columbus Lee, Bay Minette, Ala.; 2.8 acres, manufactured housing, utility
203422 — Vest, Christopher and Shelley, Titus, Ala.; 1 acre, single-family residence
8335 — Cooley, Claude H, Bay Minette, Ala.; 0.83 acres, manufactured housing
42488 — Thompson, Albert M, Bay Minette, Ala.; 62 acres, timber and agriculture
61924 — Bay Minette Land Co., Bay Minette, Ala.; 40 acres, agriculture and timber
3742 — Lattof, Mitchell G. Jr, Mobile, Ala.; 120 acres, single-family residential, agriculture, timber
67337 — Reed, William M., Bay Minette, Ala.; 20 acres, agriculture and timber
18135 — Hall, Jamie, Bay Minette, Ala.; 10 acres, agriculture and timber
18203 — Bankester, Ida Rochelle, Bay Minette, Ala.; 8.5 acres, agriculture and timber
26969 — Magnolia Cemetery Corp., address unlisted; 3.75 acres, cemetery
328441 — Cooper, Robert, Loxley, Ala.; 101 acres; agriculture, manufactured housing, grain bins
276179 — Cooper, Mary Kay, Robertsdale, Ala.; 13 acres, agriculture
299679 — Polk, Stephen and Leah, Richmond, Texas; 13 acres, agriculture
74323 — Hillwood LLC, Daphne, Ala.; 120 acres, agriculture and timber
118876, 118878 — Nelson, James B., Silverhill, Ala.; 80 acres, single-family residence, barn, agriculture, timber
62201, 360449 — Barnhill, Roger F. Jr, Loxley, Ala.; 604 acres, agriculture and timber
360448 — Barnhill, Timothy L., Loxley, Ala.; 162 acres, single-family residential, barn, agriculture and timber
41158 — Johnston, Fred and Elizabeth, Robertsdale, Ala.; 20 acres, single-family residence, manufactured housing, barn and utility
55614 — Lowery, Angela Darleen, Robertsdale, Ala.; 10 acres, single-family residential, utility, shed
6374, 208992 — Williamson, Seale R. and Gail, Robertsdale, Ala.; 62 acres, single-family residence, barn, agriculture
208990 — Madden, Daniel and Crystal Nash, Robertsdale, Ala.; 3 acres, single-family residence, utility, carport, pool
83796 — Malone, Grady and Rebecca Ann, Robertsdale, Ala.; 5.7 acres, manufactured housing, barn, utility
222853 — Merritt and Walding Properties, Point Clear, Ala.; 19 acres, agriculture and timber
62790 — NW-BBE LLC, Fairhope, Ala.; 17 acres, agriculture and timber
216599 — Hayes, Marvin D. Jr, Robertsdale, Ala.; 14 acres, single-family residence, barn
2105 — Kramer, Jerry L. and Nancy B., Robertsdale, Ala.; 14 acres, single-family residence, utility
116167 — Stuart, William P. and Martha A., Robertsdale, Ala.; 14 acres, single-family residence, utility
104947 — Childress, Jennifer M., Robertsdale, Ala.; 20 acres, single-family residence, barn
