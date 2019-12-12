Sitting in prisons in Alabama are several inmates who Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, says could have avoided serving time if they had had access to more services.

“The prison system is the biggest mental health provider in the state of Alabama,” Simpson said.

When the Alabama Legislature reconvenes for the 2020 session on Feb. 4, Simpson plans to introduce a bill that would take aim at helping early offenders who may be dealing with mental issues.

“It’s a mental health court,” he said. “It’s a diversion process where you get some of the lower-level offenders and try to catch them before they become violent offenders, before they become the major felony offenders with violent offenses.

Ten counties in Alabama already have a mental court in place and this week Simpson and other officials from Baldwin County traveled to see one of the programs in action. More trips are being planned.

“There’s just nothing south of Montgomery,” Simpson said. “We’re actually taking a trip to go up to Jefferson County, a group of us, to watch how the mental court works in Jefferson County. We’ll go back in January with another group. We’re going to take judges, county commissioners, legislators, the sheriff. Everybody that’s going to be involved in the process to see how it works and what goes on from there.”

A system would be put in place to try and identify those offenders earlier in the criminal court process.

“You’d have somebody that would be a case manager that would follow them and make sure they are taking their medications, make sure they are going to the counseling, make sure they are doing well,” Simpson said. “If we can help them on the front end to get that treatment and that help then on the back end, we don’t have to send them to prison.”

His bill would be local to Baldwin County and would rely upon funding generated by local tax dollars.

“We’re working on [it],” he said. “There’s a funding source that’s been identified and we’re working on coming up with draft legislation to make it happen. You’re going to have to pay for the beds, you’re going to have to pay for the treatment, the counseling and all of that through there.”

When the mental problems go unnoticed or untreated, Simpson says, the offenders end up getting into deeper trouble.

The court could incorporate a partnership with AltaPointe, a mental health provider that operates in seven counties in Alabama, including Baldwin.

“Maybe they are self-diagnosing so it starts as a drug problem,” Simpson said. “Maybe they just have issues and they need treatment, they need help, they need the counseling, they need the medication, they need access to those materials.”