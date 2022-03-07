Former Prichard Water Board manager Nia Bradley pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of theft and was granted bond this morning, although Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi warned she is a “sophisticated fraudster” who remains a flight risk.

During an in-person hearing before District Court Judge Zack Moore, defense attorney Jason Darley reiterated that Bradley voluntarily surrendered when a warrant was issued for her arrest two weeks ago, and claimed passport documents the state used to deny bond were sought in January, before Bradley knew there was an investigation.

Darley added “millions of people” hold passports, and the state has not provided any other evidence Bradley and her husband Anthony were preparing to leave the country. Anthony is out on bond on a related charge of receiving stolen property, after he was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at the Bradley home Feb. 25. Both Anthony Bradley and Anthony Bradley Jr. were in the courtroom this morning, along with other supporters of the defendant.

Rossi argued the court granted bond to Anthony on the theory he was in the “complete opposite position” as Nia, as Anthony had “no direct connection” to the Prichard Water Board. On the contrary, Bradley has been accused of “well over $200,000” worth of theft, a number Rossi said will grow. He added the passports were obtained “when the investigation was heating up” and despite representations made in Darley’s motion for bond, the state has found no evidence Nia Bradley has any legitimate small business enterprise to manage.

“We are not aware of Bradley having a business outside of what has been reported in the press, where she has a business with another former employee of the Water Board, where they own several properties,” Rossi said. “Those properties are being investigated.”

Rossi said in lieu of no bond, the state was requesting a maximum bond of $500,000, plus electronic monitoring and other conditions. Interestingly, Rossi said Bradley is the first person ever charged under the new state statute of aggravated theft by deception.

“Mrs. Bradley is a flight risk precisely because she is not a violent criminal,” Rossi argued. “She is a sophisticated fraudster. This is the type of individual who has the intellectual wherewithal to make her escape outside the country.”

Like the previous hearing, when information about the passports was revealed, Rossi then disclosed a new angle of the investigation:

“We continue everyday to find new schemes Mrs. Bradley was involved in, including EBT cards for her and her husband, despite the fact that she had a $100,000 salary at the Water Board and was taking at least $200,000 on the credit cards. We don’t know the full extent of what Mrs. Bradley was involved in, we don’t know what resources she has at her disposal. Given her sophistication and the overt attempt to obtain a passport, we maintain she remains a flight risk.”

Darley said bond is Bradley’s constitutional right, and the state’s selective disclosure of information about the investigation amounts to “salaciousness … to incite the public.”

“It’s what they’ve managed to do from the beginning, parading her around, making everything more biblical with something that’s largely straightforward,” Darley said. “Bond is to ensure this lady, who is presumed innocent under our Constitution, whether she will come back to court.”

Moore granted Bradley a $200,000 cash and corporate surety bond for the charge of aggravated theft by deception and a $50,000 bond for the charge of first degree theft of property. She will be subjected to electronic ankle monitoring. A preliminary hearing in her case has been scheduled for April 21.