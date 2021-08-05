Mobile County prosecutors are seeking a gag order in a rape case involving Spring Hill College (SHC) students, claiming public statements made by the defendants’ attorney, defendant and alleged victim have “the potential to generate unwelcome publicity and extrajudicial statements that — if realized — could substantially frustrate … an orderly and objective pursuit of justice.”

On March 24, SHC junior Audrey Cox took to Facebook to share that on March 12, she was “violently attacked” in her dorm room on campus by a fellow student after returning from a night in downtown Mobile, “leaving blood and bruises.” Cox, who acknowledged she is a “vocal person” and a frequent presence on social media, claimed that after reporting the assault to SHC and discussing it among her social network, administrators showed a “blatant disregard” for herself and “hundreds” of victims on the campus.

On March 30, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 22-year-old Italian national and SHC senior Vassil Kokali for the crime, charging him with rape, sodomy and burglary. That same day, defense attorney Megan Doggett held a press conference to profess Kokali’s innocence, claiming the sex was consensual and he passed a polygraph test with respect to the victim being awake and coherent.

In a motion filed July 19, Assistant District Attorney Johana Bucci argued that Doggett’s inadmissible statements during the press conference “violated the letter and spirit of the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct,” potentially intruding prejudice into the jury pool. Acknowledging the alleged victim has also been making claims about the case on social media, Bucci suggested the court may also issue a restraining order against her.

“The state requests the court to order all officers before it to abide by [Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct], subject to contempt, and until the final deposition of [the case], or until further notice of the court,” the motion reads.

Bucci is also asking the court to order the victim and the defendant to refrain from making extrajudicial statements concerning: the character, credibility, reputation of a party or a witness, or the expected testimony of a party or witness; the existence or the contents of any alleged confessions, admissions, or statements given by the defendant or any suspect; any opinion as to the the guilt or innocence of the defendant or any other suspect in the case, and the public solicitation or distribution of statements enjoined by court order.

For her part, Doggett said she intends to file a formal response within the time limit established by the judge, but believes “this gag order is an extraordinary request that is not supported by case law and should not be granted.”

“A gag order is what’s called a ‘prior restraint’ and they are disfavored and hard to get because they run counter — at the very least — to the First, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments,” Doggett said, noting that Bucci herself held a news conference this week to discuss cold case rape prosecutions.

The rules of professional conduct cited by Bucci allows attorneys “to issue responsive statements necessary ‘to protect a client from the substantial undue prejudicial effect of recent publicity not initiated by the lawyer or the client,’” Doggett added.

“[Bucci] has every right to do that, mind you, but it does sound hollow, especially given the fact that it was Ms. Cox who initiated a scorched earth social media campaign against my client and Spring Hill College, and what was, on my part, a response to the disinformation and hysteria that [Cox] is trying to stoke,” she said. “The extremely prejudicial and inflammatory statements being put out by Ms. Cox at the outset of this case are what prompted my initial response to media questions. [Prosecutors] have known from the beginning that we are following her vitriolic and harassing social media postings (which number in the hundreds, perhaps thousands) and I’m sure they’ve asked her to stop but she hasn’t. This is just a back-handed way to control and silence an errant witness and has nothing to do with me or my client.”

Mobile County District Court Judge Zack Moore has set a hearing on the motion Aug. 26.