Solicitation for the purpose of prostitution, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Solicitation for the purpose of prostitution, attempting to allude police, resisting arrest

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution, possession of marijuana second degree

Sixteen men and women were arrested in Mobile this week during a prostitution round-up dubbed “Operation Snag.” According to the Mobile Police Department, the operation was led by its Narcotics and Vice Unit, which had officers pose as prostitutes at multiple locations throughout Mobile May 9. The operations was an effort to curtail street-level prostitution, which a press release from MPD said is often linked to other violent crimes. Most of the arrests were for patronizing a prostitute or solicitation of prostitution, though there were some additional charges for drug possession and other unrelated offenses. A full list of those arrested and their respective charges can be seen below:

